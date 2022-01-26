Down Close to 40% Year-To-Date, Now is a Good Time to Scoop Up Moderna and BioNTech

: MRNA | Moderna, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MRNA – The ongoing market correction has caused the shares of popular vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX) to decline nearly 40% in price so far this year. However, because the demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains strong globally, these companies are expected to generate substantial revenues and profits in the coming quarters. Thus, we think buying these stocks on the dip could yield significant returns. Read on.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jan 26, 2022


The markets have been experiencing a selloff over the last few weeks because investors are worried about impending interest rate hikes, overvalued equities, and geopolitical tensions. Consequently, popular healthcare stocks Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and BioNTech SE (BNTX), from companies that are known for their high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines, have plunged close to 40% in price year-to-date.

However, these companies are expected to maintain their growth pace in the coming quarters thanks to multiple vaccine jabs having been approved by regulatory bodies. Approximately 63.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while 40.1% have taken their booster vaccine doses. BNTX is reportedly testing its omicron-specific vaccine in adults, while Moderna expects people to require a fourth vaccine shot soon.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to add Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) to one’s portfolio. These companies are expected to report substantial profits over the next several quarters, so their shares could generate solid ROI for investors.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

MRNA in Cambridge, Mass., is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) to improve patients’ lives. The company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It also develops vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases independently and with its strategic collaborators. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, mRNA booster shots from MRNA effectively prevent both moderately severe and severe COVID-19, especially regarding the omicron variant.

On January 10, 2022, MRNA announced that it had made a collaboration agreement with Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a pioneer in macrophage-based therapeutics, to discover, develop and commercialize in vivo engineered chimeric antigen receptor monocyte (CAR-M) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

MRNA’s revenue increased 3,065% year-over-year to $4.96 billion in the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s net income came in at $3.33 billion, versus a $233 million net loss in the year-ago period. Also, its EPS was $7.70, compared to a $0.59  loss per share.

Analysts expect MRNA’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal 2021 to increase 1,437.2% and 2,098%, respectively, year-over-year to $26.21 and $17.66 billion. The stock has declined  39.9% in price year-to-date.

MRNA’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Growth and Value. It is ranked #24 of 453 stocks in the Biotech industry. Click here to see the other ratings of MRNA for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, BNTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, targeted cancer antibodies, checkpoint immunomodulators, and small molecules. On Dec. 8, 2021, BNTX and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that preliminary laboratory studies suggested that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralize the omicron variant, while two doses significantly reduce neutralization titers.

On Jan. 11, 2022, BNTX announced that it had developed a new computational method in collaboration with InstaDeep Ltd., which analyzes worldwide available sequencing data and predicts high-risk variants of SARS-CoV-2. The early warning system combines spike protein structural modeling with artificial intelligence to detect and monitor high-risk variants by identifying more than 90% of WHO-designated variants  an average of two months before receiving the official designation.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, BNTX’s total revenues increased 8,918.2% year-over-year to €6.08 billion ($6.88 billion). The company’s net profit came in at €3.21 billion ($3.63 billion), versus a €210 million ($237.73 million) net loss. Its EPS was  €12.35, compared to a €0.88 loss per share. For its fiscal 2021, BNTX’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 59,542.9% and 3,249.2%, respectively, year-over-year to $41.75 and $19.76 billion. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has declined 39.3% in price year-to-date.

BNTX’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Value and a B grade for Growth and Quality. It is ranked #16 in the Biotech industry. To see the additional ratings of BNTX for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

MRNA shares were trading at $163.49 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $10.95 (+7.18%). Year-to-date, MRNA has declined -35.63%, versus a -7.10% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MRNAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BNTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks that Are Thriving in an Inflationary Environment

Inflation is one of the biggest threats facing the economy. One profitable strategy during this period of high inflation is to focus on stocks that have pricing power, as these companies’ margins will continue to expand. In contrast, stocks without pricing power are likely to underperform as margin compression erodes EPS. Therefore, investors should consider buying these 3 stocks that are thriving in this inflationary environment: Olin (OLN), Nucor (NUE), and Chemours (CC).
Jan 25, 2022 | 8:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Value Stocks to Buy in January

In times of high inflation, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks and have done so over the past year. Amid the rising inflationary pressure and looming interest rate hikes, fundamentally sound value stocks ArcelorMittal (MT), Covestro (COVTY), KT Corporation (KT), and Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) could be solid bets.
Jan 25, 2022 | 5:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm

Read More Stories

More Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MRNA News