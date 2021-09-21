Tech giant Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is known for its broad portfolio of products and services, such as Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security, and Xbox hardware. In addition, it provides cloud-based solutions. In comparison, Sydney, Australia-based Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products such as JIRA, a workflow management system.

Threats related to data security, especially on cloud-based platforms, continue to threaten the enterprise software market’s growth. Nevertheless, that market is still expected to grow exponentially in the coming months owing to increasing demand from almost every industry as part of digital transformation efforts and a continuation of widespread remote lifestyles. According to a Statista report, the worldwide enterprise software market is expected to grow at a 8.74% CAGR between 2021 – 2026. So, both MSFT and TEAM should benefit.

TEAM has gained 50.3% in price over the past three months, while MSFT has returned 13.4%. Also, TEAM’s 82.8% gains over the past six months are significantly higher than MSFT’s 27.8% returns. And in terms of their past nine months’ performance, TEAM is the clear winner with 134.1% gains versus MSFT’s 46.9%.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

Morgan Stanley (MS) and MSFT announced a strategic cloud partnership on June 2 aimed at accelerating MS’ digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the financial services industry. In addition to the cloud transformation, this partnership is expected to help MSFT broaden its product and services portfolio and create additional collaborative opportunities in the financial services industry focused on the modern workplace and broader developer experience.

On July 29, Scott Farquhar, TEAM’s co-founder and co-CEO, said, “We are reimagining the future of work and are keen to seize the massive opportunities that we see across our three core markets: agile development; IT service management; and work management for all teams. We will continue to put in the hard yards to execute and advance on our mission to unleash the potential of every team.”

Recent Financial Results

MSFT’s revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $46.20 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s operating income grew 42% year-over-year to $19.10 billion, while its net income came in at $16.50 billion, representing a 47% year-over-year increase. Also, its EPS was $2.17, up 49% year-over-year.

TEAM’s net revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $560 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended June 30, 2021. However, the company’s operating loss grew 127.3% year-over-year to $7.50 million. Its net loss came in at $213.10 million, compared to $385.20 million in the prior-year period. Also, its loss per share was $0.85, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago period.

Past and Expected Financial Performance