3 Hot Software Stocks Generating Investor Confidence

NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

MSFT – As digitalization, cloud accessibility, and emerging technologies propel the software industry to new heights, it’s no surprise that investor confidence in the sector is soaring. Hence, fundamentally strong software stocks Blackbaud (BLKB), Microsoft (MSFT), and VMware (VMW) might be solid buys now. Keep reading…

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Oct 30, 2023


As businesses and individuals rely more on software for daily activities, the industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driving innovation and economic growth. So, let us delve into three hot software stocks, Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and VMware, Inc. (VMW), that are currently generating significant investor confidence.

The software business industry has seen a remarkable rise in recent years, emerging as a dominant force in the global economy. Moreover, the increasing digitization of businesses and society has created a high demand for software solutions.

Additionally, cloud computing has revolutionized how software is delivered and accessed. As organizations increasingly embrace and integrate cloud services into their operations, there is a growing reliance on the cloud as a critical component of modern business practices.

As per Gartner, global spending on public cloud services is projected to rise 20.4% next year. This upward trajectory mirrors the trends observed this year, a combination of both cloud vendor price hikes and a surge in usage and adoption of these services.

Furthermore, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) create new opportunities for innovative software development. These technologies are being integrated into various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, further propelling the software industry’s growth.

The global software market is projected to grow from $645.60 billion this year to $1.59 trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the three best Software – Business stocks, starting with number 3.

Stock #3: Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

BLKB operates as a cloud software solutions provider to non-profits, foundations, companies, education and healthcare institutions, and other social good entities internationally.

On October 23, 2023, BLKB introduced innovations at its annual technology conference, bbcon. The event highlighted advancements in connected systems, incorporating AI into products through “Intelligence for Good” and expanding the software ecosystem.

bbcon 2023, held in Denver, features keynotes from notable figures, networking opportunities, and social impact initiatives, serving as a hub for industry professionals to discuss trends and inspire change.

On October 11, BLKB announced that the company was intensifying its focus on peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising by enhancing its Good Move mobile app, turning it into a robust participant center for Blackbaud TeamRaiser®. This development aims to streamline the P2P fundraising experience, allowing mobile app usage in fundraising events not centered around activity tracking.

This evolution aligns with Blackbaud’s commitment to empowering organizations and individuals to make a difference in the philanthropic landscape.

BLKB’s total revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased 2.3% year-over-year to $271.04 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased 7.1% year-over-year to $166.90 million. The company’s non-GAAP income from operations increased 36.1% year-over-year to $74.14 million.

The company’s non-GAAP net income grew 35.2% year-over-year to $52.60 million and EPS increased 30.7% year-over-year to $0.98.

Analysts expect BLKB’s EPS and revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2023, to increase 38.8% and 5.4% year-over-year to $0.96 and $275.45 million. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is remarkable.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 24.5% to close the last trading session at $65.30. It soared 10.9% year-to-date.

BLKB’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. It is ranked #14 among the 46 stocks in the B-rated Software – Business industry.

Click here to see BLKB’s Value, Momentum, and Quality ratings.

Stock #2: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

MSFT develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud segment; and More Personal Computing.

On October 30, MSFT announced its planned Xbox Game Studios Game Camp Asia, a two-month event spanning from February 20 to April 19th, 2024, aimed at recognizing and celebrating game creators across five diverse countries and regions.

The gaming industry in Asia is poised for substantial growth, with increasing interest from Asian youth and significant revenue generation, particularly in India and Indonesia. Game Camp Asia offers presentations, mentorship sessions, and opportunities for game developers to pitch their creations, part of Xbox’s initiative to empower global creators in the gaming industry.

On October 26, MSFT and Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform, formed a strategic partnership to leverage Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service in developing new solutions for grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Submittable’s offerings will include AI-powered tools, such as auto-filling grant applications, creating multilingual application forms, extracting information from official documents, streamlining processes and reducing errors. The collaboration seeks to address longstanding technology gaps in the sector.

With an 18-year consecutive dividend growth record, MSFT pays an annual dividend of $3, which translates to a yield of 0.91% on the current market price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 0.93%. Moreover, the company has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 10.1% over the past three years.

MSFT’s total revenue for the fiscal 2024 first quarter that ended September 30, 2023, increased 12.8% year-over-year to $56.52 billion. Its operating income rose 25% year-over-year to $26.90 billion. Moreover, the company’s net income and EPS rose 27% and 27.2% year-over-year to $22.29 billion and $2.99.

For the fiscal second quarter ending December 2023, MSFT’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 19.6% and 15.8% year-over-year to $2.78 and $61.09 million. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has returned 45.5% to close the last trading session at $329.81. It gained 37.5% year-to-date.

MSFT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Stability and Quality. It is ranked #9 in the same industry.

Beyond what we stated above, we also have given MSFT grades for Growth, Value, and Momentum. Get all the MSFT ratings here.

Stock #1: VMware, Inc. (VMW)

VMW provides diverse software solutions globally, spanning modern applications, cloud management, networking, security, and workspaces. Its offerings encompass multi-cloud solutions, networking solutions like NSX, security solutions with Carbon Black, and workspace solutions, including Workspace ONE.

On October 23, VMW announced that it had made VMware Cross-Cloud services accessible to customers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enabling VMware customers to utilize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with these services.

This collaboration allows for more efficient migration and operation of applications on OCI, facilitating faster innovation and enhanced resiliency.

VMW’s total revenue for the fiscal second quarter that ended August 4, 2023, increased 2.2% year-over-year to $3.41 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income increased 1.2% year-over-year to $977 million. The company’s non-GAAP net income increased 13.6% year-over-year to $792 million and non-GAAP EPS rose 11.6% year-over-year to $1.83.

Street expects VMW’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending October 31, 2023, to increase 16% and 6.3% year-over-year to $1.70 and $3.41 billion, respectively.

VMW’s shares have soared 28.4% over the past year and 15.8% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $142.20.

VMW’s POWR Ratings reflect robust prospects. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment. It is ranked #3 in the same industry.

To see VMW’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

MSFT shares were trading at $336.12 per share on Monday morning, up $6.31 (+1.91%). Year-to-date, MSFT has gained 41.11%, versus a 9.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VMWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BLKBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull or Bear Market???

Indeed this is what everyone wants to know…are we still in a bull market or have we returned to bear market conditions? Or even crazier…what if the bull market was just a mirage caused by 7 mega cap tech stocks artificially inflating the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights on the market including a preview of his top 10 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Oct 28, 2023 | 6:28am
: LX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks with Growth Potential to Buy Today

China's economy displayed robust growth in the third quarter, underscoring Beijing's resolute commitment to achieving its annual growth target of 5%. Thus, it could be wise to scoop up shares of resilient China stocks LexinFintech Holdings (LX), X Financial (XYF), and Tarena International (TEDU), which exhibit solid growth potential. Read on...
Oct 27, 2023 | 8:38am
: NICE | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fat Margins are NICE (NICE) in Troubled Times

This market requires flexibility both from investors and from the companies you invest in. When looking for companies that have the ability to be agile as higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions roil markets, keep a close eye on a company’s margins. Companies like NICE (NICE), that continue to grow and sport fat gross margins, have the ability to be nimble in the crosscurrents investors are facing today.
Oct 26, 2023 | 11:49am
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Assessing Alphabet (GOOGL) as a Potential Buy This Week

Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered double-digit revenue growth for the first time in over a year in the last reported quarter. Also, given the rebound in advertising, let’s assess GOOGL as a potential buy...
Oct 27, 2023 | 1:52pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Warning from the Bond Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is flirting with a break below the 200 day moving average. Part of the story you already know...that about the recent rapid rise in bond rates. Unfortunately there is an even more ominous part of this story that needs to be told today. That is why 43 year investment veteran tries to simplify the dynamics behind the potentially looming Debt Supercycle. Read on below for the full story...
Oct 25, 2023 | 6:20am

Read More Stories

More Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSFT News