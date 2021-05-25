2 Tech Stocks Soaring to New 52-Week Highs

NYSE: MSI | Motorola Solutions, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MSI – While investors’ concerns over rising inflation have been driving a rotation away from tech stocks, growing digital dependence globally should bode well for the industry in the long term. However, as the overall industry witnesses a decline, two prominent players in this space, Motorola Solutions (MIS) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK), have been soaring, and recently hit their new 52-week highs. With strong fundamentals, we think these two stocks are uniquely positioned to keep soaring. Read on to learn more about these names.

Samiksha AgarwalBy Samiksha Agarwal

May 25, 2021


With investors fretting over whether rising inflation will entrench itself or blow over as per the Federal Reserve’s expectations, tech stocks have been taking a big hit. Although a weaker-than-expected April jobs report, which eased concerns about the potential for a central bank policy change, helped tech stocks rally briefly, the sector remains extremely volatile. 

But while certain higher-priced technology stocks have experienced the most losses, some are still advancing on investors’ optimism over the industry’s bright long-term prospects.

Continued digitization and rising demand for advanced technologies from almost all industries should keep driving growth in the tech space. Amid current market volatility, we think it is wise to invest in fundamentally-sound technology stocks Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), which have recently hit their 52-week highs.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Formerly known as Motorola, Inc., Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software, and offers products including devices, accessories, video security equipment and infrastructure, mobile video cameras and accessories.

MSI’ total sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $1.77 billion in the first quarter, ended April 3, 2021. Its gross margin grew 9.3% from its  year-ago value to $860 million, while its operating earnings increased 15.1% year-over-year to $298 million over this period. Its net earnings increased 23.7% year-over-year to $245 million. The company reported EPS of $1.41 for this period, compared to $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.

A $1.94 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter, ending June 2021 represents a 19.7% improvement year-over-year. The $1.92 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter represents a 38.1% increase from the same period last year. The stock has gained 51.2% over the past year. The stock hit its 52- week high of $204.89 in today’s trading session.

MSI’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

MSI is also rated a B in Sentiment, Quality and Growth. Within the B-rated Technology – Communication/Networking industry, it is ranked #4 of 55 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Stability and Value for MSI, Click here.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

NLOK is a global leader in consumer cybersecurity. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform that provides extensive cyber safety coverage along with a subscription service. It also provides Norton Secure VPN solution that enhances security and online privacy, Privacy Monitor Assistant–an on-demand white glove service, Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members, and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions.

This month, 3BL Media has rewarded NLOK an annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. The recognition reaffirms NLOK’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility as a core value and will help in the continued growth of the business.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, ended April 2, 2021, NLOK’s net revenue increased 9.4% year-over-year to $672 million. Its gross profit increased 10.8% from the year-ago value to $573 million, while its operating income grew 504.5% year-over-year to $266 million. The company’s income from continuing operations came in at $208 million, representing a 39.6% increase year-over-year.

Analysts expect NLOK’s revenue for the current quarter, ending June 2022 to be $684.68 million, representing 14.2% year-over-year growth. The company’s EPS is likely to increase 32.3% year-over-year to $0.41 in the current quarter. NLOK has gained 35.9% over the past year. The stock hit its 52-week high of $27.75 in today’s trading session.

It is no surprise that NLOK has an overall B grade, which equates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. It has an A grade for Quality, and a B grade for Sentiment and Growth. In the Software – Security industry, it is ranked #1 of 24 stocks.

In total, we rate NLOK on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given NLOK grades for Momentum, Stability and Value. Get all the NLOK ratings here.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

MSI shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, MSI has gained 20.35%, versus a 12.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Samiksha Agarwal


Samiksha Agarwal has always had a keen interest in financial markets. This has led her to a career as a financial journalist. Through her extensive knowledge of fundamental analysis, her goal is to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MSIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NLOKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do Calmer Waters Lie Ahead for the Stock Market?

As a former competitive swimmer, I can definitely say I preferred swimming in a calm pool rather than a choppy sea, which parallels investing. Most of us would prefer a relatively calm market to the choppiness that we have seen with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past couple of weeks. But we deal with the cards that are dealt to us. We continue to see volatility in the markets as last week started the same as the previous week, with three straight days of losses, only to rebound on Thursday. Value investors continue to worry about the Fed increasing rates, while growth investors fear inflation and an increase in bond yields. The key to investing in volatile periods is to stay the course and not panic. So, in today's commentary, I will highlight the market over the past week and what I expect this week. Read on below to find out more…
May 25, 2021 | 1:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm

Read More Stories

More Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MSI News