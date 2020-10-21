5 Stocks Experiencing Increased Volatility in the Past Week

NASDAQ: NFLX | Netflix, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

NFLX – The Presidential election is proving to be a major cause of movement in stocks like: Netflix Inc. (NFLX), First Solar (FSLR), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), General Motors (GM), Moderna Inc. (MRNA).

By Ian Cooper
Oct 21, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) came under pressure this week. after reporting slowing growth in new subscribers, and lower than expected profits.  The company added 2.2 million net memberships in the months ending September 30.  That’s down from 6.8 million year over year.  That also dropped the company’s total subscribers to 195.2 million, which was lower than expectations for 196.2 million.  NFLX also posted diluted EPS of $1.74 on sales of $6.4 billion in revenue.  Analysts were looking for $2.13 EPS on $6.38 billion sales. 

First Solar (FSLR)

Clean energy stocks like First Solar (FSLR) are running on the idea that Joe Biden could win.  While it’s still too soon to call, investors are sending solar stocks higher on that potential news.  Reportedly, Biden has reportedly outlined a $2 trillion sustainable energy infrastructure plan that could make the U.S. carbon free by 2035.

“With increasing investor expectations of not just a potential Biden win but further upside for renewables tied to a Dem sweep at the Senate, we note broader expectations for the solar industry to benefit broadly,” Bank of America strategist Stephen Suttmeier said, as quoted by CNBC. “On a relative price basis we have seen a very bullish rotation for clean energy relative to utilities on an upside breakout from a 9-year big base vs utilities.”

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock is taking flight ahead of its Oct. 22 test flight on SpaceShipTwo.

Susquehanna analysts just told their clients to buy the stock with a price target of $20. Bank of America told clients to buy, too with a target price of $35 a share.  Bank of America also sees the industry achieving a valuation of $1.4 trillion over the next decade. 

General Motors (GM)

General Motors (GM) is running on its electric vehicle news.  The company just announced that it’s investing $2.2 billion in U.S. manufacturing to increase EV production.  Since 2019, the company has committed more than $4.5 billion to prepare for EV production, as noted by CNBC.  It’s also planning to unveil about 20 new EVs around the world by 2023, including the GMC Hummer EV.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is also seeing momentum on the news that its COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by November.  According to CEO Stephane Bancel, the U.S. could authorize emergency use of the company’s vaccine by December.  That is, if the company can produce positive interim results in November from its clinical trial.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “The company must “monitor the safety of at least half of the study subjects for two months after vaccination before it can seek an authorization for emergency use. Moderna was likely to reach that threshold in late November. If Moderna files for an emergency use authorization soon after, the Food and Drug Administration may take a few weeks to review the application before deciding in December.”

At time of this writing, Ian Cooper does not hold a position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Download free the “10-Step Options Trading Checklist” you need before making a trade.

Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the “Beginner’s Options Guide”?

Own This Stock Before the 24th | Top Dividend Stock to Own | Download Free Report Today

NFLX shares rose $1.45 (+0.30%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, NFLX has gained 51.14%, versus a 8.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Ian Cooper


Ian Cooper, an InvestorsAlley.com contributor, has been analyzing stocks and options for advisories since 1999. Over the last 21 years, Cooper has shown thousands of investors just how to exploit “market extremes” for fast, short-term gains with seven indicators that led to successful calls on the biggest spikes and dips in the stock markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NFLXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FSLRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPCEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRNAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan. Including his top 11 picks for today’s market.
Oct 16, 2020 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Tech Stocks to Buy & Hold for 2021

Tech stocks have driven the market this year and are certain tech stocks are expected to keep gaining next year. Alibaba Group (BABA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Shopify (SHOP) are evolving and expanding fast to meet the changing consumer demand which should propel prices higher.
Oct 21, 2020 | 3:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Fisker the Next Tesla?

Fisker (FSR) is expected to go public. Currently, you can trade it with the Spartan Energy Acquisition Shares (SPAQ). Many are eager to find the next (TSLA), find out what Fisker has in common and where the two are different.
Oct 20, 2020 | 4:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Profit From the 5G Revolution With These 3 “Strong Buy” ETFs

With the launch of Apple's iPhone 12, the 5G revolution is officially upon us. Consider investing in 5G ETFs, such as Defiance Next Gen Connectivity (FIVG), Global X internet of Things (SNSR), and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR) to capitalize on this transformative technology.
Oct 21, 2020 | 3:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Fisker the Next Tesla?

Fisker (FSR) is expected to go public. Currently, you can trade it with the Spartan Energy Acquisition Shares (SPAQ). Many are eager to find the next (TSLA), find out what Fisker has in common and where the two are different.
Oct 20, 2020 | 4:45pm

Read More Stories

More Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NFLX News