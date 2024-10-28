The rapid adoption of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), big data, and data analytics are driving tech industry growth. Also, the emergence of cloud-based deployment solutions and other innovative digital solutions poise the tech market for unprecedented growth and expansion.

Given the industry’s solid prospects, investors could consider investing in fundamentally sound tech stocks NICE Ltd. (NICE), LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP), and TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) having substantial upside potential.

Technology is an integral part of today’s business world. Companies are increasingly investing in software applications for their businesses to streamline operations, improve productivity, and enhance decision-making with scalable, customizable, and secure solutions, resulting in a surge in the overall tech market.

The current market dynamics have rapidly increased the reliance of companies on tech services, compelling tech service providers to design innovative solutions and ensure a competitive advantage. Also, the demand for tech is highest in developing economies such as India and China.

The global IT services market is projected to grow to $2.59 trillion by 2030, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 9.5%, driven by conducive trends like widespread adoption of cloud computing, increasing investments in automation, prevalence of cybersecurity solutions, and rapid adoption of AI and ML tools, big data and data analytics solutions.

The overall tech market has also accelerated enterprise software application demand. Today, a lot of the digitalization is circling around cloud-based deployment solutions and ERP software among SMEs. Businesses are digitalizing their operations and leaning towards effective and cost-effective business solutions. The market is estimated to grow by $134 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.81%.

Given the industry’s solid outlook, investing in fundamentally strong tech stocks such as NICE, RAMP, and TASK could be wise for future gains.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, NICE provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. The company offers CXone, a cloud-native open platform, Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market, and smart self-service that enables organizations to address consumers’ needs and journey orchestration solutions.

On October 22, NICE launched the next generation of CXone Mpower. It adds various advanced services to the existing market-leading CXone architecture that are foundational for delivering full-scale customer service automation.

These new architectural services enable seamless integration of workflows between front, mid, and back offices, revolutionizing AI for customer service on a unified hyper platform, allowing enterprises to design, build, and operate automation for workflows, agents, and knowledge at scale and precision.

On September 24, NICE Actimize, a NICE business, launched the market’s first AI-powered Fraud Investigations solution, facilitating end-to-end fraud management capabilities from detection to investigations. The solution helps financial institutions save both time and money with its automated workflow and robust fraud-specific case management capabilities.

The advanced Generative AI embedded in the solution also offers automation, which allows financial institutions to address customer concerns quickly and consistently meet regulatory timelines.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, NICE’s revenues rose 14.3% from the year-ago value to $664.40 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased 12.7% year-over-year to $469.40 million. Also, the company’s non-GAAP net income and EPS of $174.15 million and $2.64 indicate 23.1% and 23.9% growth from the prior-year quarter, respectively.

Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP EBITDA grew 19.2% from the previous quarter’s quarter to $222.56 million.

According to the guidance of the third quarter of 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP total revenues between $676 million and $686 million, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Its non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in a range of $2.62 to $2.72, up 18% year-over-year at the midpoint.

For the full year 2024, the company expects non-GAAP total revenues to be $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion, reflecting 15% growth. The company raised its non-GAAP EPS to $10.60 – $10.80, representing 22% growth.

Street expects NICE’s revenue and EPS for the third quarter (ended September 2024) to increase 13.6% and 17.9% year-over-year to $683.04 million and $2.68, respectively. Further, NICE topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

NICE’s stock gained 1.2% over the past month and 11.4% to close the last trading session at $174.33. The 12-month median price target of $264.10 indicates a 46.80% upside potential from the last closing price.

NICE’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a B grade for Quality, Growth, and Value. NICE is ranked #14 among 132 stocks in the Software – Application industry.

Click here to access additional NICE ratings for Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)

RAMP is a technology company that operates a data collaboration platform internationally. The company operates the LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform, which allows an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

On October 8, RAMP unveiled the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) connections to its network, allowing marketers to drive even better outcomes from LiveRamp’s premier global ecosystem by leveraging the transformative power of AI. This will add connectivity to RAMP’s expansive network and help brand marketers better connect with and personalize touchpoints for their customers.

Through the new partnerships, RAMP will enable marketers to personalize AI-powered searches in partnership with Perplexity and connect AI-powered custom audiences on Meta and YouTube in partnership with Chalice.

On October 3, RAMP revealed the newest version of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, further accelerating customers’ time to value by strengthening the ability of marketers to drive effective and insightful marketing by delivering personalized and relevant experiences to consumers.

In the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024, RAMP’s total revenue increased 14.3% year-over-year to $175.96 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 14.8% from the year-ago value to $130 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating income of 27 million indicates growth of 28.6% from the prior year period.

In addition, the company’s non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP EPS were $24 million and $0.35, up 20% and 20.7% from the previous year’s quarter, respectively.

According to the second quarter fiscal 2025 outlook, RAMP expects revenue of $176 million, showing an increase of 10%, and it expects non-GAAP operating income of $31 million.

For the fiscal 2025, the company projects its revenue between $715 million and $735 million, an increase of 8% to 11%. Also, its non-GAAP operating income is set between $127 million and $131 million.

Street expects RAMP’s revenue to increase 8.1% year-over-year to $185.75 million for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 56.9% year-over-year to $0.39. Moreover, RAMP topped the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

RAMP’s stock plunged 2% over the past month to close the last trading session at $23.76. Its 12-month price target of $40.67 reflects a 62.29% potential upside.

RAMP’s sound fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Sentiment and Value. Within the Technology – Services industry, RAMP is ranked #16 out of 76 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings I’ve just highlighted, you can see RAMP’s ratings for Quality, Growth, Stability, and Momentum here.

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK)

TASK provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. The company offers a digital customer experience that consists of omnichannel customer care services and other solutions.

On June 3, TASK and Mavenoid announced a strategic partnership to enable AI-powered product support. The alliance will combine companies’ expertise in AI and personalized product support to optimize next-generation, personalized self-help product support solutions.

With this product support automation via AI self-service and live human support in one AI-powered product assistant, the collaboration will help manufacturers’ and retailers’ customers in troubleshooting, setup, spare part sales, and product selection to get advice about products.

TASK’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin and EBITDA margin of 40.98% and 18.01% are 29.3% and 26.9% higher than the respective industry averages of 31.69% and 14.19%. Similarly, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 12.90% is considerably higher than the 6.62% industry average.

For the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, TASK reported service revenue of $237.93 million, which is up 3.8% from the prior year’s quarter. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $51.25 million for the quarter. Its net income and EPS came in at $12.60 million and $0.14 per share, reflecting growth of 24.3% and 40% year-over-year, respectively.

Furthermore, the company’s total assets stood at $886.15 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $864.20 million as of December 31, 2023.

Analysts expect TASK’s EPS for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase marginally year-over-year to $0.35, and its revenue is estimated to grow 9.5% year-over-year to $256.49 million in the same quarter. Also, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.

The stock has gained 5.8% over the past month and 39.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $11.95. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $16.75 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 39.12%.

TASK’s promising prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Growth, Quality, and Value. Within the Technology – Services industry, TASK is ranked #8 out of 76 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of TASK for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

NICE shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, NICE has declined -9.83%, versus a 23.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

