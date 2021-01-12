Is Electric Vehicle Stock Nikola Still a Buy?

: NKLA | Nikola Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

NKLA – Nikola Corporation (NKLA) experienced a dramatic 2020. It has been on a steep downtrend owing to the recent developments that have turned things sour for the company. Let’s find out whether it is time to buy or sell NKLA.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jan 12, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles. The company operates as an integrated zero-emissions transportation systems provider and develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

NKLA’s stock soared initially last year as investors bet on the company’s promising growth story. However, its price collapsed soon after, primarily because of an abandoned partnership with Republic Services and negative market sentiment due to allegations of fraud against  the company’s founder. In addition, a substantial downsizing of orders in a partnership with General Motors have added to the company’s woes. NKLA’s  poor financials are a further damper on its future.

Even though the stock has gained 11.9% year-to-date, its weak fundamentals and uncertainty about its potential to rebound have led our proprietary rating system to rate the stock as “Sell.”

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates NKLA:

Trade Grade: F

NKLA is currently trading lower than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $19.50 and $29.82, respectively, indicating that the stock is in a downtrend. In fact, the stock’s 30.7% loss over the past three month reflects a short-term bearishness.

Moreover, the company’s results for its last reported quarter do not look promising. NKLA reported a net loss of $117.47 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company’s EPS declined 616.7% year-over-year.

On December 23, NKLA and Republic Services announced the discontinuation of their collaboration to design an industry-first refuse truck powered by  a zero-emissions battery-electric drive platform. The termination of the partnership has resulted in the cancellation of the previously announced vehicle orders.

NKLA has been facing securities class action lawsuits filed by the Schall  and the Bernstein Liebhard law firms on behalf of its shareholders. The company is also being investigated for potential violations of the federal securities laws by Johnson Fistel, LLP.

Buy & Hold Grade: F

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade considers , NKLA is poorly positioned. The stock is currently trading 81.8% below its 52-week high of $93.99, which it hit on June 9. This can be attributed to NKLA’s cancelled deals and the downsizing of orders. The company is also starting to lose its footing in the burgeoning EV market amid growing speculation surrounding  class action lawsuits it faces.

Peer Grade: D

NKLA is currently ranked #42 of 51 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Other popular stocks in this industry are Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) and Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

These industry participants have comfortably beaten NKLA year-to-date. TSLA, BYDDY, and TTM have gained 15%, 22.1%, and 26.2%, respectively, over this period, versus NKLA’s 11.9% return.

Industry Rank: A

The Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry is ranked #11 of  123 StockNews.com industries. The companies in this industry manufacture and sell electric as well as traditional vehicles, such as passenger cars, light trucks, motorcycles, and more.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated developments in the automotive sector. As the pressure to go electric grows more intense, some automakers could emerge stronger than ever. This means that the sale of electric cars could reach surprisingly high levels as more carmakers are tempted to sell EV’s instead of gasoline l-powered vehicles seeking far greater profits in the future.

Overall POWR Rating: D (Sell)

NKLA is rated “Sell” due to its weakening fundamentals, ongoing investigations, and stiff competition as determined by the four components of our overall POWR Rating.

Bottom Line

NKLA’s poor financial performance, substantial downsizing of orders, ongoing investigations due to fraud allegations, and termination of important collaborations do not position the stock well for riding the EV wave.

Analyst sentiment, which gives a good sense of a stock’s future price movement, is not favorable for NKLA. The consensus EPS estimate for 2021 represents a 31.4% decline year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $40,000 for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, represents a 31% decrease from the same period last year.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

NKLA shares were trading at $18.71 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.63 (+9.54%). Year-to-date, NKLA has gained 22.61%, versus a 1.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NKLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BYDDYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TTMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Stock of the Week is ???

Helen of Troy (HELE) is one of the most consistent growth companies around in the consumer goods space. Their earnings announcement last week reminded everyone that there is plenty of growth on hand and Wall Street is taking note. Read on for more...
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Must-Own Consumer Staples Stocks for 2021

The consumer staples sector, which is often seen as a stable stalwart in times of volatility, has been able to stay afloat relatively well amid the pandemic. Procter & Gamble (PG), Philip Morris (PM), Estée Lauder (EL), Monster Beverage (MNST) and Constellation Brands (STZ) have all delivered impressive results over the past year. As rising coronavirus cases and a slower-than-anticipated rollout of vaccines are expected to keep the markets uncertain for the near term at least, we think these stocks could be good bets for this year as well.
Jan 11, 2021 | 5:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Wind Energy ETF Set to Sail in 2021

There is growing interest in renewable energy. Ongoing government and business initiatives worldwide and falling costs are driving the interest in going carbon neutral. The costs of solar and wind energy, in particular, have been declining. Against this favorable backdrop, for those seeking to ride the wind-energy wave, it may be wise to invest in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

40 Years of Investing Wisdom in 4 Minutes

Steve Reitmeister boils down the lessons learned in his 40 year investing career into 9 simple to follow strategies that can help you outperform the stock market (SPY) in 2021. This includes how he bought Amazon (AMZN) and Priceline, now Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 and rode them to current highs. Now is a great time to learn these strategies to gain an advantage in the year ahead. Read on for more...
Jan 8, 2021 | 10:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Wind Energy ETF Set to Sail in 2021

There is growing interest in renewable energy. Ongoing government and business initiatives worldwide and falling costs are driving the interest in going carbon neutral. The costs of solar and wind energy, in particular, have been declining. Against this favorable backdrop, for those seeking to ride the wind-energy wave, it may be wise to invest in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:05pm

Read More Stories

More Nikola Corp. (NKLA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NKLA News