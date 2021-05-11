2 Buy-Rated Tech Stocks Heating Up This Month

NYSE: NOK | Nokia Corp. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

NOK – Even though investors are rotating away from tech stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery by betting on cyclical stocks, there is little doubt that the need for more advanced technology in several industries will help the sector rebound quickly to outperform the broader market. So, we think it is wise to invest now in Nokia (NOK) and EchoStar (SATS). They have already generated significant returns this month and still have plenty of upside. Read on.

Ananyo Guha NiyogiBy Ananyo Guha Niyogi

May 11, 2021


The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.6% on May 10 as investors’ rotation away from tech stocks to cyclical stocks continued. However, several tech giants reported impressive results for the last quarter.

Given the financial strength of the tech companies and the rising demand for technology products and solutions from several industries as part of their accelerated digital transformation, we think the down phase for the technology stocks should be short lived.

Widespread adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI should keep the industry growing. So, it is wise to bet on Nokia Corporation (NOK) and EchoStar Corporation (SATS), which  have delivered solid returns lately and are well positioned to keep gaining.

Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NOK is engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies.

For its fiscal first quarter ended March 31,  NOK’s revenue was  $5.10 billion, which represents a 3.3% year-over-year increase. Its income from operations for the quarter came in at $431 million, up 667.1% from the prior-year quarter. The company’s net profit was $263 million, which represents a 328.7% year-over-year rise. Its EPS increased 350% year-over-year to $0.05.

Analysts expect its EPS to be $0.30 in its fiscal year 2022, which represents a 3.4% year-over-year increase. NOK surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 4% year-over-year to $25.92 billion in its fiscal year 2021.

NOK announced on May 10 that Telefónica’s Latin America brand, Movistar Chile, selected it to provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio to launch the operator’s 5G network in the country. This is expected to increase the company’s market dominance in the country and grow its consumer base there. The stock has soared 27.4% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.98. It has gained 6.7% this month.

NOK’s POWR Ratings are consistent with its performance. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Value, Growth and Sentiment. Click here to access NOK’s ratings for Momentum, Quality and Stability.

NOK is ranked #12 of 55 stocks in the B-rated Technology- Communication/Networking industry.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS)

Together with its subsidiaries, SATS provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. The company operates through two segments: Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS).

SATS’  revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 increased 36.3% year-over-year to $482.60 million. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $185.74 million for the quarter, which represents an 25% year-over-year increase. SATS’ net income came in at $77.60 million, up 234.4% year-over-year.

SATS’ $0.03 consensus EPS estimate  for quarter ending June 30 represents  a 125% year-over-year increase. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 10.8% from the same period last year to $484 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

In collaboration with OneWeb, SATS announced on May 5that the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) selected the two companies display their managed LEO satellite communication (SATCOM) services. This is expected to increase its revenue. SATS has gained 11.3% so far this month to close yesterday’s trading session at $27.30.

SATS’ solid prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has a B grade for Growth, Value and Momentum as well. Click here to see SATS’ ratings for Stability, Sentiment and Quality.

SATS is ranked #24 of 45 stocks in the B-rated Technology-Electronics industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Value Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

NOK shares were trading at $4.92 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.06 (-1.20%). Year-to-date, NOK has gained 25.83%, versus a 10.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Ananyo Guha Niyogi


Ananyo’s ardent interest in capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, led him to a career as an investment analyst. His goal is to educate individual investors by making complex financial issues easy to understand. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NOKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SATSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Sizzling Software Stocks to Snatch-Up This Spring

The adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models by various organizations has been a major factor driving the technology industry’s rally over the past year. Also, we think the heightened demand for software solutions by industries such as healthcare and electric vehicles (EVs) positions Oracle (ORCL) and SS&C Technologies (SSNC) well for solid gains. So, let’s take a closer look at these two names.
May 10, 2021 | 3:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gambling Stock to Buy Right Now and 1 to Avoid

Amid the increasing legalization of online gambling across several states, some stocks are flying high while others are tanking. As such, we think It is wise to buy International Game (IGT) in the gambling space, given its strong financials and growth potential, but to avoid DraftKings’ (DKNG) because its weak financials make it a risky bet now.
May 10, 2021 | 4:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Value Stocks to Buy in May

After a dull 2020, value stocks are back in action. Amid the economy’s reopening, many fundamentally sound stocks that lost significant value last year have started rebounding. Furthermore, we think inflationary pressure in the United States and concerns over the market’s overvaluation call for investing in reasonably priced stocks. Hologic (HOLX), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC), and United Therapeutics (UTHR) are four names that are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their fundamental strength and growth potential. So, they cry out for a closer look.
May 10, 2021 | 1:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gambling Stock to Buy Right Now and 1 to Avoid

Amid the increasing legalization of online gambling across several states, some stocks are flying high while others are tanking. As such, we think It is wise to buy International Game (IGT) in the gambling space, given its strong financials and growth potential, but to avoid DraftKings’ (DKNG) because its weak financials make it a risky bet now.
May 10, 2021 | 4:24pm

Read More Stories

More Nokia Corp. ADR (NOK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NOK News