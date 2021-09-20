The demand for fertilizers has remained relatively stable even as COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions impacted the fertilizer market thanks to a growing global population and dietary shifts in emerging economies. These factors are driving the demand for food higher, and with it an increasing demand for fertilizers.

According to a Global Market Insights report, the global fertilizer market is expected to reach $210 billion by 2027. This year, the prices of fertilizers, primarily phosphates and urea, surged due to soaring demand and higher input costs. Moreover, according to World Bank Blogs, fertilizer prices are expected to stay high through the remainder of the year.

So, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong fertilizer stocks Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), The Mosaic Company (MOS), and ICL Group Ltd (ICL). They are expected to generate significant returns in the coming months based on their solid financials.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, NTR offers crop inputs, services, and solutions through roughly 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Retail Ag Solutions; Potash; Nitrogen; and Phosphate.

In late July, NTR formed a partnership with EXMAR to develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel jointly. Raef Sully, the company’s Executive Vice President and CEO of Nitrogen and Phosphate, said, “This initiative demonstrates how we are taking action to achieve our Feeding the Future Plan’s 2030 sustainability commitments, which include investing in low-carbon ammonia innovations.”

NTR’s total revenues increased 15.8% year-over-year to $9.76 billion for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its gross margin came in at $2.88 billion, up 32.9% year-over-year. Its net earnings increased 45.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, while its EPS was $1.94, up 44.8% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2021, NTR’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 24.6% and 173.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $24.98 billion and $4.92. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 54.5% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $63.05.

NTR has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

In addition, the stock has a B grade for Sentiment. NTR is ranked #6 out of 32 stocks in the Agriculture industry.

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

One of the world’s leading integrated producers of concentrated phosphate and potash, MOS serves customers in roughly 40 countries. The Plymouth, Minn.-based company operates through three segments: Phosphates; Potash; and Mosaic Fertilizantes.