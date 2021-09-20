Buy These 3 Fertilizer Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Grow

: NTR | Nutrien Ltd. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

NTR – As food demand continues to rise with population growth and dietary shifts, the demand for fertilizers should keep growing. So, we think it could be wise to add quality fertilizer stocks Nutrien (NTR), The Mosaic Company (MOS), and ICL Group (ICL) to one’s portfolio. Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 20, 2021


The demand for fertilizers has remained relatively stable even  as COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions impacted the fertilizer market thanks to a growing global population and dietary shifts in emerging economies. These factors are  driving the demand for food higher, and with it an increasing demand for fertilizers.

According to a Global Market Insights report, the global fertilizer market is expected to reach $210 billion by 2027. This year, the prices of fertilizers, primarily phosphates and urea, surged due to soaring demand and higher input costs. Moreover, according to World Bank Blogs, fertilizer prices are expected to stay high through the remainder of the year.

So, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong fertilizer stocks Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), The Mosaic Company (MOS), and ICL Group Ltd (ICL). They are expected to generate significant returns in the coming months based on their solid financials.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, NTR offers crop inputs, services, and solutions through roughly 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Retail Ag Solutions; Potash; Nitrogen; and Phosphate.

In late July,  NTR formed  a partnership with EXMAR to develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel jointly. Raef Sully, the company’s Executive Vice President and CEO of Nitrogen and Phosphate, said, “This initiative demonstrates how we are taking action to achieve our Feeding the Future Plan’s 2030 sustainability commitments, which include investing in low-carbon ammonia innovations.”

NTR’s total revenues increased 15.8% year-over-year to $9.76 billion for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its gross margin came in at $2.88 billion, up 32.9% year-over-year. Its net earnings increased 45.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, while its EPS was  $1.94, up 44.8% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2021, NTR’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 24.6% and 173.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $24.98 billion and $4.92. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 54.5% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $63.05.

It’s no surprise that NTR has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

In addition, the stock has a B grade for Sentiment. NTR is ranked #6 out of 32 stocks in the Agriculture industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for NTR (Stability, Value, Growth, Quality, and Momentum).

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

One of the world’s leading integrated producers of concentrated phosphate and potash, MOS serves customers in roughly 40 countries. The Plymouth, Minn.-based company operates through three segments: Phosphates; Potash; and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

Last month, MOS’ Board of Directors had approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program. In addition, the company completed a previously announced early redemption of $450 million in notes that were due November 2021, representing its first step toward  its goal of retiring $1 billion of debt over time. These measures are expected to help MOS further strengthen its balance sheet.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, MOS’ net sales increased 37% year-over-year to $2.80 billion. The company’s gross profit came in at $752.30 million, up 192.7% year-over-year. Its net income was  $437.20 million, up 822.4% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.14, up 850% year-over-year.

MOS’ revenue is expected to grow 40.5% year-over-year to $12.20 billion in its fiscal year 2021. Its EPS is estimated to grow 434.1% year-over-year to $4.54 in the current year. Also, it surpassed the Street’s  EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 74.5% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $33.61.

MOS’ POWR ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Growth, and a B grade for Value.

MOS is ranked #7 in the Agriculture industry. Click here to see MOS’ ratings for Stability, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, ICL functions as a specialty minerals and chemicals company. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products; Potash; Phosphate Solutions; and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS).

ICL announced on August 30 that it is now able to offer a complete range of mono ammonium phosphate (MAP) solutions from its YPH joint venture plant in China to  meet the growing demand from the Electric Vehicle (EV) battery market. This development is  expected to help increase the company’s revenues.

ICL’s total revenue increased 34.4% year-over-year to $1.62 billion for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s gross profit was  $570 million, up 78.1% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $140 million, compared to a $168 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Also, its EPS came in at $0.11, compared to a $0.13  loss in the year-ago period.

Analysts expect ICL’s revenue to be $6.67 billion in its fiscal year 2022, representing a 3.9% year-over-year rise. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 8.5% year-over-year to $0.51 in the next year. It  surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 100.8% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $7.23.

ICL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which indicates a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

In addition, ICL has a B grade for Value, Stability, Growth, Quality, and Sentiment. Within the A-rated Chemicals industry, it is ranked #3 of 94 stocks. Also, click here to see the additional POWR Rating for Momentum for ICL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

NTR shares were trading at $61.49 per share on Monday morning, down $1.56 (-2.47%). Year-to-date, NTR has gained 27.68%, versus a 16.98% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MOSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ICLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More Nutrien Ltd. Common Shares (NTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NTR News