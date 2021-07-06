3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market At New Highs

NUS – The stock market has been very strong with the S&P 500 up by 8% over the last 3 months. Basset Furniture (BSET), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (KTB) are 3 stocks recently upgraded by the POWR Ratings that should outperform the market.

Patrick Ryan

Jul 6, 2021


The stock market has been quite strong with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking out to new highs. However, market breadth has not confirmed these new highs as certain parts of the market have been weak.

Clearly, this is more of a stockpicker’s market. The POWR Ratings are one tool that can help you stay on the right side of the market.

3 stocks that were recently upgraded to a Strong Buy are Basset Furniture (BSET), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (KTB).

Basset Furniture (BSET)

BSET makes and markets home furnishings. In total, BSET has more than 130 stores. BSET proudly provides no-cost home design visits that set the stage for ensuing customer conversions.

BSET’s forward P/E Ratio should pique your interest. The stock has a forward P/E ratio of 15.09, meaning it might be slightly undervalued around its current trading price of $25 per share. BSET also has a beta of 1.89 so it probably won’t fluctuate much should the market jump or slide.

BSET has an A POWR Rating grade including A grades in the Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum components. The stock also has a B Value component grade. If you are curious as to how BSET fares in the Growth and Stability components of the POWR Ratings, you can find out by clicking here.

BSET is ranked third of 65 stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods space. This sector as a whole has an A POWR Rating grade. You can find out more about the industry by clicking here.

In terms of price returns, BSET is largely in the green, meaning the company’s price returns have been positive for most periods of time. BSET has a 22% six-month price return and a one-year price return of 242%.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

NUS, a business launched more than three decades ago, makes cosmetics and personal care/wellness items. NUS also sells some nutritional products to boot. However, the company’s nutritional supplements are sold under a different name. Customers in more than 50 markets across the globe purchase NUS products.

NUS has an A POWR Rating with A grades in the Quality and Value components. NUS has C grades in the Growth, Stability, and Sentiment components. You can find out how NUS grades out in the Momentum component of the POWR Ratings by clicking here.

NUS has a forward P/E ratio of 13.37, meaning there is an argument to be made it is somewhat underpriced at $56 per share. NUS has a beta of 1.18. This figure indicates the stock won’t prove excessively volatile should the stock market rise or fall by a significant amount.

NUS is ranked fourth of 10 publicly traded companies in the Medical – Consumer Goods space. This sector as a whole has a B grade. You can find out more about the stocks in the sector by clicking here.

NUS has price returns in red and green. The stock has a three-year price return of -21% yet its 2020 price return was 38%. The stock’s year-to-date price return is 4.3%.

Kontoor Brands (KTB)

KTB is an apparel business. The company designs make and distribute clothing.

KTB has an A POWR Rating grade. The stock does not have A grades in its individual components. However, KTB has Bs in the Quality, Growth, and Value components. You can find out how the stock fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components by clicking here.

KTB is ranked just outside of the top 10 stocks in the Fashion and Luxury space, reaching number 11 overall out of 65 stocks in the segment. Click here to find out more about the stocks in the Fashion & Luxury category.

KTB is reasonably priced at $56 as its forward P/E ratio is 15. The stock has a beta of 1.29 so it probably won’t prove egregiously volatile should the market significantly undulate.

NUS shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, NUS has gained 4.46%, versus a 16.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


