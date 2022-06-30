Is NXP Semiconductors' Drop Overblown?

NASDAQ: NXPI | NXP Semiconductors N.V. News, Ratings, and Charts

NXPI – NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) saw its shares get crushed despite reporting strong top-line and bottom-line growth in the last reported quarter. While several analysts recently lowered their price target on the stock, given increased chip demands across industries, can the stock maintain its market standing? Let’s find out…

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jun 30, 2022


NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) provides a wide range of semiconductor products. Its products are deployed in several end-market applications such as automotive, personal security and identity, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer, and computing.

The company’s shares are down 34.1% year-to-date and 23.4% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $150.02. Its stock price fell to a new 52-week low during midday trading on Wednesday after Bank of America reduced its price objective from $220.00 to $190.00 on worries over rising interest rates.

However, the stock rose nearly 4.04% this month after NXPI was rumored to be on Samsung’s list of prospective acquisitions of European chipmakers. With the acquisition of NXPI, Samsung intends to expand its presence in the automotive semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, Samsung is optimistic about the automotive semiconductor space due to increased demand for chip content in automobiles as the industry transitions to electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Here’s what could shape NXPI’s performance in the near term:

Latest Development

This month, NXPI introduced two new processor families that add secure, high-performance real-time computing to NXP’s revolutionary S32 automotive platform.

The S32Z and S32E processor families assist the automotive sector in accelerating the integration of varied real-time applications for domain and zonal control, safety processing, and vehicle electrification, all of which are crucial to the next generation of safer and more economical automobiles.

This month, NXPI introduced the new MCX microcontroller portfolio, intended to drive innovation in smart homes, smart factories, smart cities, and a wide range of growing industrial and IoT edge applications.

The portfolio consists of four series of devices developed on a similar architecture, all of which are supported by the widely used MCUXpresso suite of development tools and software. This integrated service enables developers to optimize software reuse throughout the portfolio to accelerate development.

Robust Financials

During the first quarter ended April 03, 2022, NXPI’s total revenue increased 22.2% year-over-year to $3.14 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income increased 41.3% year-over-year to $1.12 billion. The company’s adjusted net income grew 43.6% from the year-ago value to $1.19 billion. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA grew 43.6% from the prior-year quarter to $1.19 billion.

Strong Profitability

NXPI’s trailing-12-months net income margin of 18.7% is 250.4% higher than the industry average of 5.3%. Also, its ROC, EBITDA margin, and ROA are 137.5%, 165.1%, and 238.6% higher than the respective industry averages. Furthermore, its gross profit margin of 55.8% is 10.7% higher than the industry average of $50.4 million.

Impressive Growth Prospects

Street expects NXPI’s revenues and EPS to rise 18.4% and 27.6% year-over-year to $13.1 billion and $13.73, respectively, in fiscal 2022. In addition, NXPI’s EPS is expected to rise at an 11.1% CAGR over the next five years.

Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it topped Street EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward Non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 11.12x, 34.8% lower than the industry average of 17.05x. Also, its forward EV/EBIT of 10.64x is 28.4% lower than the industry average of 14.86x. Moreover, NXPI’s forward Price/Cash Flow of 10.01x is 37.6% lower than the industry average of 16.03x.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Of the 18 Wall Street analysts that rated NXPI, nine rated it Buy, and eight rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $208.72 indicates a 39.1% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $160.00 to a high of $320.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

NXPI has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. NXPI has a B grade for Quality and Growth. NXPI’s solid earnings and revenue growth potential is consistent with the Quality and Growth grade.

Of the 96 stocks in the B-rated Semiconductor – Wireless Chip industry, NXPI is ranked #23.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded NXPI for Sentiment, Value, Stability, and Momentum. Get all NXPI ratings here.

Bottom Line

Robust financial performance in the last reported quarter and solid growth estimates position NXPI to witness a major upside in the near term. In addition, given the rising demand for semiconductor chips across various industries, the stock could deliver handsome gains in the near term. So, we think the stock could be a great bet now.

How Does NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stack Up Against its Peers?

NXPI has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating.  Check out these other stocks within the same industry with A (Strong Buy) ratings: United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

NXPI shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, NXPI has declined -33.49%, versus a -19.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NXPIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SMTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AVGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as Inflation Expectations Ease

With the economy slowing and oil prices down by about 20% over the last couple of weeks, odds are increasing that inflation could be turning lower. This could be a catalyst for high-quality tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Veeva (VEEV), and Expedia (EXPE).
Jun 27, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These Stock Splits as Analysts See Upside

The market has witnessed several stocks-splits this year. Analysts see upside in Fortinet (FTNT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Nintendo (NTDOY), which have either undergone a stock split or will do so in the near term. The availability of these stocks at affordable prices after their splits could be an excellent opportunity to invest in them. Continue reading…
Jun 28, 2022 | 7:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am

Read More Stories

More NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NXPI News