The Materials Stock You Need to Own in May for Optimal Returns

NYSE: OC | Owens Corning Inc New News, Ratings, and Charts

OC – Building and construction materials leader Owens Corning’s (OC) shares have been soaring in price and look poised to maintain the momentum. Let’s explore the trends of some of the company’s key metrics to understand why this stock could be worth adding to your portfolio. Keep reading…

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

May 3, 2023


Despite macroeconomic challenges, Owens Corning (OC) achieved higher-than-expected revenue and EPS in the first quarter ended March 2023. The company is confident of delivering similar financial performance in the upcoming quarters and is investing strategically to expand its growth potential and strengthen its earnings over the long term.

Investors’ optimism is apparent in the stock’s strong price performance. OC is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $96.89 and $90.33, respectively. Let’s explore the financials and price momentum of OC to understand its prospects.

Owens Corning (OC) Experiences Net Income, Revenue, and DPS Growth

Overall, OC has seen a significant increase in net income over the past two years, rising from a low of negative $598 million on June 30, 2020, to a high of $1.32 billion on March 31, 2023. This represents a growth rate of 122%. The series fluctuated during the second half of 2021, with net income dipping from $1 billion to $995 million before continuing its uptrend.

OC’s revenue has been steadily increasing since June 2020. Starting with a revenue of $6.80 billion, it rose to $9.76 billion in March 2023, representing a growth rate of 42%.

OC has experienced an upward trend in dividend per share (DPS), with the latest reported DPS at $1.74 as of March 31, 2023. This is an increase of 84% from the first reported DPS of $0.94 as of June 30, 2020. There have been fluctuations with DPS, but it has seen an overall increase from June 2020 to the latest reporting period.

OC Shows Strong Price Trends

The share price of OC has been steadily rising from $83.34 on November 4, 2022, to $105.84 on May 2, 2023, with some fluctuations. The overall trend appears to be increasing at an accelerating rate. Here is a chart of OC’s price over the past 180 days.

OC Emerges as Powerful Investment: Quality, Momentum, and Value Up

OC has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. Since April 29, 2023, OC consistently received an A rating. As of May 2, 2023, OC was ranked #6 in the Industrial – Building Materials category, which consists of 46 stocks.

The POWR Ratings for OC portray the three most noteworthy dimensions, Quality, Momentum and Value. The highest ratings for these dimensions were Quality, with a score of 92, Momentum, with a score of 92, and Value, with a score of 94. All of these dimensions had a clear trend of improvement over the given timespan, with Quality increasing from 89 to 92, Momentum increasing from 70 to 92, and Value increasing from 93 to 94.

How does Owens Corning (OC) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Industrial – Building Materials sector that may be worth considering are CRH PLC (CRH), Holcim Ltd. (HCMLY), and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG). These stocks are also overall A-rated.

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

OC shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, OC has gained 25.02%, versus a 7.99% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
OCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CRHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HCMLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
APOGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will the Next Fed Announcement Be Bullish or Bearish?

Investors have been in a state of limbo all year long trying to determine if still in a bear market or has the new bull already emerged? 4,200 on the S&P 500 (SPY) being the key level. Interestingly, the Fed announcement on Wednesday 5/3 could be the key catalyst to settle this dispute once and for all. Read on below for the trading plan to stay on the right side of the action. dated market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the commentary below...
May 3, 2023 | 7:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

These 3 Technology Stocks Could Surge to New Highs

Although the technology sector is encountering some challenges, its prospects remain optimistic due to rapid digital transformation and growing internet penetration. As the demand for tech components grows, three tech stocks Amphenol Corp. (APH), CTS Corp. (CTS), and Kimball International (KBAL), could surge to new highs. Read more…
Apr 28, 2023 | 5:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

These 2 A-Rated Consumer Goods Stocks Are a Buy for This Week

The consumer goods sector tends to perform relatively well, irrespective of market conditions. Also, given rebounding consumer sentiments, consumer goods stocks Unilever (UL) and Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) could be worth buying this week. These stocks are rated Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on...
May 1, 2023 | 7:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bullish Stocks to Keep on Your Watchlist

As uncertainty clouds the Fed’s impending decision next month, investing in fundamentally sound stocks such as BP p.l.c. (BP), Sumco Corp. (SUOPY), and TORM plc (TRMD), exhibiting solid momentum, could be beneficial. Read on…
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

These 2 A-Rated Consumer Goods Stocks Are a Buy for This Week

The consumer goods sector tends to perform relatively well, irrespective of market conditions. Also, given rebounding consumer sentiments, consumer goods stocks Unilever (UL) and Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY) could be worth buying this week. These stocks are rated Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on...
May 1, 2023 | 7:33am

Read More Stories

More Owens Corning Inc New (OC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All OC News