3 Mid-Cap Value stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 30% This Year

NYSE: OMF | OneMain Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

OMF – The Fed’s hawkish tilt coupled with the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant caused benchmark indexes to slump last week after hitting record highs on the first trading day of 2022. Given perplexing market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, analysts expect value mid-cap stocks OneMain (OMF), Vontier (VNT), and Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to attract investor attention in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jan 10, 2022


The stock market kick-started 2022 on a bright note after shrugging off the omicron variant infection worries, with the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record highs on the first trading day of 2022. The S&P 500 notched up seventy new highs in 2021.

However, increasing market volatility driven by the Fed’s hawkish monetary policies and rising concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 variants caused benchmark indexes to slump last week. The CBOE Volatility Index has risen 22% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 reported its worst weekly performance since February 2021.

Given this backdrop, we think that investing in fundamentally sound value stocks might help investors hedge market volatility to a degree. And Wall Street analysts expect mid-cap stocks OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), Vontier Corporation (VNT), and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) to rally more than 30% in price in the coming months.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)

OMF is an Evansville, Ind.-based financial service holding company that provides personal loan products, offers optional credit insurance and other products, services loans owned by the company and third parties. It pursues strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It also provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans. It has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

OMF’s pre-tax income increased 10.2% year-over-year to $376 million for the third quarter, ended Sept.30, 2021. The company’s net income increased 15.2% year-over-year to $288 million. Also, its EPS came in at $2.17, representing a 16.6% increase of 16.6% from the same period last year.

Analysts expect OMF’s EPS to increase 77.4% year-over-year to $10.77 in its fiscal 2021. Its revenue is expected to increase 13.9% year-over-year to $3.92 billion in fiscal 2022. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. In terms of forward P/S, OMF’s 1.71x is lower than the 3.57x industry average.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 6.2% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $53.13. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $71.25 in the near term, indicating a potential 34.1% upside.

OMF’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #3 of 52 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry. Click here to see the other ratings of OMF for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Vontier Corporation (VNT)

VNT in Raleigh, N.C., researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing worldwide in the mobility infrastructure industry. It offers a range of solutions that include environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management, vehicle tracking, and workflow software. It has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion.

On Dec.3, 2021, VNT announced its intention to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, considering 2020 as the base year. In line with the Paris Climate agreement, it seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050. VNT will utilize the Vontier Business System to implement, track and monitor emission reduction towards its targets.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Oct. 1, 2021, VNT’s sales increased 2.9% year-over-year to $768.5 million. The company’s non-GAAP net earnings increased 1.6% year-over-year to $136.60 million. And its non-GAAP EPS for the nine months ended Oct. 1, 2021, increased 27.3% year-over-year to $2.05.

For its fiscal year 2021, VNT’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 15.4% and 11.4%, respectively year-over-year to $2.85 and $3.01 billion. It surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, VNT’s 10.72x is lower than the 24.60x industry average.

The stock has risen marginally in price over the past nine months to close Friday’s trading session at $30.58. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $44 in the near term, indicating a potential 44% upside.

VNT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy according to our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Value, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the 93-stock Industrial – Equipment industry, it is ranked #25. To see the additional ratings of VNT for Growth, Momentum, and Stability, click here.

Note that VNT is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

HLF is a global nutrition company that develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its product categories include meal replacement, protein shakes, drink mixes, dietary and nutritional supplements, facial skincare, hair care products. It has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion. HLF is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

On Sept. 20, 2021, HLF opened its latest distribution center in Hagerstown, Maryland. The facility will help HLF meet the growing demand for its nutrition products in the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the U.S.

HLF’s Asia Pacific segment’s revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to $393.50 million for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.21, representing a 5.2% increase year-over-year. Its adjusted net income for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, increased 11.5% year-over-year to $458.70 million.

Analysts expect HLF’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal 2021 to increase 30.51% and 5.6%, respectively, year-over-year to $4.84 and $5.85 billion. HLF’s 7.42x forward EV/EBITDA is 42% lower than the 12.82x industry average.

Over the past month, the stock has gained 11.5% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $43.29. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $58 in the near term, indicating a potential 34% upside.

HLF’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Value. It is ranked #3 of 9 stocks in the Medical – Consumer Goods industry. Click here to see the additional ratings of HLF for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

OMF shares were trading at $54.47 per share on Monday afternoon, up $1.34 (+2.52%). Year-to-date, OMF has gained 8.85%, versus a -3.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
OMFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VNTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HLFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy for 2022: NVIDIA vs. Himax Technologies

Given the demand for chips in various industries worldwide, governments and corporations are pouring funds into the semiconductor industry to help ease the chip shortage and ramp up its production this year. This should enable prominent chipmakers NVIDIA (NVDA) and Himax (HIMX) to profit substantially in the upcoming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
Jan 4, 2022 | 8:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy for 2022: NVIDIA vs. Himax Technologies

Given the demand for chips in various industries worldwide, governments and corporations are pouring funds into the semiconductor industry to help ease the chip shortage and ramp up its production this year. This should enable prominent chipmakers NVIDIA (NVDA) and Himax (HIMX) to profit substantially in the upcoming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
Jan 4, 2022 | 8:03pm

Read More Stories

More OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All OMF News