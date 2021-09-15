The surging demand for semiconductor chips from the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) industries created a global chip shortage when semiconductor foundries were forced to close for some time last year due to pandemic-led restrictions. Governments and private businesses worldwide have of late been investing heavily to boost global chip production to support digital transformation and reach carbon neutrality.

Pat Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer of Intel Corporation (INTC), estimated that chips would account for one-fifth of the cost of an automobile in 2030 as cars start to run on electricity increasingly, representing vast scope for the industry.

The global sales of semiconductors are expected to increase 8.8% in 2022. Considering this industry’s improving growth prospects, under-the-radar semiconductor stocks Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) could be good additions to one’s watchlist.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

ONTO is a semiconductor company formed through the merger of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) in 2019. The Flanders, N.J. company provides a portfolio of leading-edge technologies such as 3D metrology, macro defect inspection, and lithography for semiconductor packaging.

On August 31, ONTO reported that its Dragonfly inspection system unit volumes grew 50% year-over-year in the first half of 2021 and is expected to keep growing rapidly in the remainder of the year. Regarding this development, Dr. Ju Jin, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of ONTO’s inspection business, said, “Given the speed at which the Dragonfly system has been adopted, and this year’s considerable delivery numbers, the system has proven to be the game-changing inspection and metrology solution the industry needed.”

In its second fiscal quarter, ended June 26, ONTO’s revenue increased 43.3% year-over-year to $193.39 million. Its non-GAAP operating income improved 105.1% from the prior-year quarter to $49.65 million. The company’s non-GAAP net income rose 120.4% from the same period last year to $45.88 million, while non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.92, up 119% year-over-year.

A $195.34 million consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 54.4% increase from the prior-year quarter. Likewise, the $0.92 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter reflects a 130% year-over-year increase. In addition, ONTO has an impressive surprise earnings history; it has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 174.3% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $79.54.

ONTO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has a Growth, Momentum, and Quality grade of B. In the A-rated, 98-stock Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #46. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

To see the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Stability, and Sentiment for ONTO, click here.