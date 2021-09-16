The sales of new cars have declined as a function of a global semiconductor chip shortage that has hamstrung automobile production. However, the demand for used cars has increased significantly since last year, as people have taken steps to avoid public transportation due to fear of catching COVID-19 . This has caused used car prices to spike. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, used car prices are up 18.8% from this time last year.

This bodes well for the auto parts retailers because the growing used car market drives increased demand for aftermarket auto parts because sed cars need to be repaired and parts replaced to keep running. According to the 2021 Joint Channel Forecast Model from the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and the Auto Care Association, U.S. light-duty automotive aftermarket sales are expected to increase more than 11% to $325 billion in 2021.

Given this backdrop, we think auto parts manufacturers O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Autoliv, Inc. (ALV), and Dana Incorporated (DAN) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

ORLY in Springfield, Miss., operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides a range of new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items.

ORLY’s sales increased 12.1% year-over-year to $3.47 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its operating income improved 8% from its year-ago value to $795.58 million, while its net income improved 10.1% year-over-year to $585.45 million. The company’s EPS increased 17.3% year-over-year to $8.33.

Analysts expect ORLY’s revenues to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $12.63 billion in the current year. A $27.84 consensus EPS estimate for the current year indicates an 18.3% rise from the last year. In addition, the company surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. ORLY’s shares have gained 23.6% in price over the past year and 30.6% year-to-date.

The stock has an A grade for Quality, and a B grade for Sentiment in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. Among the 67 stocks in the B-rated Auto Parts industry, ORLY is ranked #34.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LQT distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name, and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. LQT is headquartered in Chicago.

On June 22, Elitek Vehicle Services, LKQ’s diagnostic services business, announced that it was expanding its services beyond on-site mobile diagnostics and repair, including remote automotive diagnostics and remote programming. Its expanded offering should allow the company to be more responsive to a broader range of customers.