2 Lesser-Known Fintech Stocks to Own in 2021

: PAGS | PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Class A Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

PAGS – The fintech space has received buzz over the past year, especially with stocks such as Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL). But there are also lesser known companies like PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and Zuora (ZUO) that are worth a look. Read more to see if these two stocks belong in your portfolio.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jan 28, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

When it comes to the fintech space, most people are focused on Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), and the other top players in the sector.

However, there are some lesser-known fintech stocks worthy of investor consideration. The bottom line is this is a highly competitive space with more than enough room for several players.

Below, we provide a look at two intriguing fintech stocks that don’t receive nearly enough attention: PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and Zuora (ZUO).

PAGS by the Numbers

PAGS started 2020 in the mid-$30s, dropped below $15 during the start of the pandemic, and has been gradually moving higher ever since. In fact, PAGS has moved beyond its pre-COVID trading price in recent months, soaring all the way to $50.

This Brazil-based fintech company is beloved by analysts, who have established an average price target of $65 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 32%. Though PAGS has a fairly high forward P/E ratio of 48.44, it is trading within $10 of its 52-week high of $59.38. 

PAGS is Poised to Pop

Though PAGS suffered a setback as a result of the pandemic, the economic recovery on the horizon will likely buoy the stock. There is a good chance Brazil and other countries within Latin America will experience an economic rebound in the months ahead, setting the stage for this fintech company to pass through the current headwinds and emerge at some point in better shape.

Enthusiasm for PAGS is growing following its partnership with the insanely popular TikTok social media platform. The partnership sets the stage for TikTok users to check their PAGS PagBank balance through the platform. Furthermore, PAGS bought a Brazilian payment processing business known as Wirecard, a move that will facilitate economic transactions all the more. Though PAGS is not the sole player in the Latin American payment processing space, the market should continue to grow.

ZUO by the Numbers

Check out ZUO’s chart, and you will find the stock was chugging along quite nicely until the start of the pandemic. ZUO dipped from $16 down to $7 in mid-March. However, ZUO rallied in the months that followed, steadily increasing. ZUO bounced all the way up to $16 in early September. The stock subsequently dipped back down to $9, moved sideways, and has been on the rise since November.

Analysts are bullish on ZUO, setting an average price target of $19 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 30%.

The Case for ZUO

ZUO is a particularly intriguing company as it sells the software necessary for businesses to convert to subscription-based services. This is accomplished through the cloud. Now that the pandemic could start winding down with the vaccine rollout, ZUO’s prospective clients have fewer obstacles standing in the way. Once the economy picks back up, ZUO’s prospective clients will be much more inclined to transition to the company’s software. 

Furthermore, ZUO has demonstrated success amidst the pandemic, hiking its customer count by nearly 15% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, transaction volume on the company’s platform is up more than 25%.

What About the POWR Ratings?

ZUO has an overall POWR Ratings grade of B, yet it is ranked in the top 50 out of 260 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry. ZUO has B grades in the Trade Grade and Industry Rank POWR Ratings components.

PAGS fares a little better in the POWR Ratings with an A grade in the Trade Grade component and B grades in the Peer Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Industry Rank components. Of the 260 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry, PAGS is ranked 34th.

The Winner

If you have to choose only one of these stocks, ZUO is likely the better of the two. It is no secret that subscription-based businesses are money-makers, largely because customers tend to “set it and forget it” when paying for subscriptions. This means they are likely to allow the recurring charges to continue across posterity. It’s precisely why ZUO is the better play.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

#1 Ingredient for Picking Winning Stocks

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

PAGS shares were trading at $48.56 per share on Thursday morning, up $1.59 (+3.39%). Year-to-date, PAGS has declined -14.63%, versus a 0.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PAGSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ZUOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Ingredient for Picking the Best Stocks

Most investors are looking at the wrong things during earnings season. This has them holding on to stocks likely to underperform. Instead they need to understand what TRULY matters from these announcements that helps zero in on the stocks primed to outperform the market (SPY) in the days and weeks ahead. Read on for the full story...
Jan 27, 2021 | 8:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is General Motors the Next Tesla?

GM is not only a value play...it is potentially an explosive growth stock given a massive investment in electric vehicles. Time to get on board General Motors shares before its too late. Read on for more...
Jan 25, 2021 | 4:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential Like Gamestop

The newest fashion in Wall Street is targeting stocks with high levels of short interest. The most notable example is Gamestop which has gone from $20 to $380 in 2020 . BBBY, TLRY, and GOGO are three stocks with similarities to GME that also have high levels of short interest.
Jan 27, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 "Strong Buy" Robinhood ETFs to Own in February

The stock market has maintained its momentum so far this year, buoyed primarily by investors’ optimism regarding an economic recovery this year on the back of successful COVID-19 vaccination programs. The Robinhood 100 list provides a good guide for picking investments because stocks and ETFs on this list are favored by millions of investors, primarily millennials. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) are currently on the list due in part to hype surrounding them. Given the upside potential of these two ETFs, we believe they could be good additions to your portfolio now.
Jan 27, 2021 | 11:16am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential Like Gamestop

The newest fashion in Wall Street is targeting stocks with high levels of short interest. The most notable example is Gamestop which has gone from $20 to $380 in 2020 . BBBY, TLRY, and GOGO are three stocks with similarities to GME that also have high levels of short interest.
Jan 27, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Class A Common Shares (PAGS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PAGS News