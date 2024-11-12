With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, the post-election landscape brings a wave of uncertainties about future policies. Rising geopolitical tensions have amplified market volatility, creating a challenging environment for investors. Amid this, choosing stable growth stocks stands out as a wise, resilient investment strategy.

Investors seeking stability might look to UiPath Inc. (PATH), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS), and Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS). Priced affordably under $50, these stocks offer strong growth potential and a lower entry cost. These companies have a robust foundation that makes them reliable choices during economic ups and downs.

Trump’s second term arrives with significant implications for global trade, climate policy, and international relations. His proposed tariffs, at least 60% on Chinese imports and 10–20% on other foreign goods vows to reshape the economic landscape, raising costs and impacting global growth. For businesses, this shift means adapting to a new era of trade dynamics.

Trump also vows to address high-profile international conflicts, pledging to resolve crises involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah and to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Regardless of the outcomes, these shifts in global power dynamics would impact businesses worldwide, as geopolitical tension often mirrors fluctuations in the stock market.

Amid these uncertainties, growth stocks offer a compelling solution. Known for above-average revenue growth, these companies often reinvest profits to fuel future expansion, making them attractive to long-term investors. In times of economic unpredictability, these growth-oriented stocks could provide a path to potentially steady gains.

So, let us dive deep into the fundamentals of three growth stocks, starting with #3.

Stock #3: UiPath Inc. (PATH)

PATH is an AI-software and enterprise automation company specializing in building and managing automations and computer vision technology. It offers customers capabilities to automate using a digital workforce, collaborating with humans and operating mission-critical automation programs at scale.

On October 23, PATH announced the transformation of operations for Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare, and clinical enablement services, through its AI-powered automation. The partnership could position PATH as a frontrunner in AI-driven automation.

On October 22, PATH announced a strategic partnership with Inflection AI, an enterprise AI company, to introduce the UiPath Platform with the new Inflection for Enterprise solution that would result in achieving higher operational efficiency and effectiveness for enterprises.

Through this partnership, PATH could reinforce its commitment to secure and efficient AI-driven solutions, positioning itself as a leader in innovative enterprise automation.

For the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024, PATH’s total revenue increased 10.1% year-over-year to $316.25 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit rose 6.6% from the year-ago value to $263.19 million. Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share came in at $23.76 million and $0.04, respectively.

Analysts expect PATH’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year ending January 2026 to increase 11% and 10.6% year-over-year to $1.58 billion and $0.44, respectively. Moreover, the company topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of PATH have surged 9.4% over the past month and 22.2% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $13.89.

PATH’s robust fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

PATH has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #11 out of 18 stocks in the A-rated Software – SAAS industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated PATH for Value, Momentum, Stability, Growth, and Sentiment. Get all PATH ratings here.

Stock #2: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

EXLS is a data analytics and digital operations company that partners with clients using a data and AI-led approach. The company’s four operational segments include: Insurance; Healthcare; Analytics; and Emerging Business.

On October 28, EXLS announced the launch of its EXL Enterprise AI Platform, a technology hub created to aid the rapid-scale development and integration of GenAI solutions into client workflows.

By streamlining AI adoption, EXLS can anticipate solid growth through expanded service offerings, attracting more clients, and increasing revenue via scalable AI-driven efficiencies.

On October 17, EXLS announced a partnership with Convex Group Limited, an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, for a multiyear engagement focused on accelerating the delivery of its business operations. The collaboration is expected to support EXLS’s growth and strengthen its industry expertise and market position.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended September 30, EXLS’ net revenues increased 14.9% year-over-year to $472.07 million. Its adjusted operating income rose 14.5% from the year-ago value to $94.09 million. Plus, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% year-over-year to $104.44 million.

In addition, EXLS’ adjusted net income and adjusted EPS grew 13.2% and 18.9% from the prior year’s quarter to $71.02 million and $0.44, respectively.

The consensus revenue and EPS estimates of $476.26 million and $0.41 for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2024 reflect a year-over-year rise of 15% and 18.5%, respectively. Also, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

EXLS’ shares have gained 53.1% over the past six months and 74.6% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $46.90.

EXLS’ sound prospects are projected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

EXLS has a B grade in Growth, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #16 out of 39 stocks in the B-rated Outsourcing – Business Services industry.

Click here to access EXLS’ ratings for Value, Momentum, and Sentiment.

Stock #1: Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)

AVNS is a medical technology company offering a range of chronic care products, including digestive health solutions. It also provides non-opioid pain management options and interventional pain solutions focused on minimally invasive therapies for effective pain relief.

On November 5, AVNS announced the launch of CORGRIP SR Nasogastric/Nasointestinal Tube Retention System. The new launch expands the company’s comprehensive Enteral Feeding portfolio and could strengthen AVNS’s market presence by offering improved patient care solutions.

On June 19, AVNS announced a definitive agreement to acquire Diros Technology Inc., a top manufacturer of advanced radiofrequency products for chronic pain treatment. The acquisition could broaden AVNS’s pain management portfolio, enhance its capabilities in addressing chronic pain, and strengthen the company’s position in the market.

For the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, AVNS’ net sales came in at $170.40 million. Its operating income increased 900% year-over-year to $12 million. Moreover, the company’s adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were reported to be $15.10 million and $0.33, respectively.

As of September 30, 2024, AVNS’ cash and cash equivalents amounted to $89 million, up from $87.70 million as of December 31, 2023.

Street expects AVNS’ revenue and EPS for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 2.3% and 24% year-over-year to $177.23 million and $0.40, respectively. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus revenue estimates in three of the four trailing quarters.

Shares of AVNS have gained 5.7% over the past six months and 8.8% over the past nine months, closing the last trading session at $20.69.

AVNS’ positive fundamentals are mirrored in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

AVNS has an A grade for Value and a B for Growth. It is ranked #17 out of 137 stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry.

Click here to access AVNS’ ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, Quality, and Stability.

PATH shares fell $13.89 (-100.00%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, PATH has declined -44.08%, versus a 27.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

