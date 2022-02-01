Is Paycom a Good Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Stock to Buy?

NYSE: PAYC | Paycom Software, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PAYC – Leading human capital management software provider Paycom Software (PAYC) reported strong top-line growth in its last reported quarter. However, its stock has slumped nearly 38% in price over the past month. So, is it worth betting on the stock now, considering the recent sell-off in the tech sector? Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Feb 1, 2022


A pioneer in payroll and HR technology, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based cloud-based software solution provider that enables companies to manage a rapidly changing business environment successfully. The company’s differentiated solutions and go-to-market strategy helped it deliver strong earnings results in the last quarter.

However, the stock is down 16.2% in price over the past six months and 19.2% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $335.30. In addition, the stock is currently trading 40% below its 52-week high of $558.97.

Furthermore, the market has been hammering tech companies recently because investor sentiment has shifted in anticipation of the Fed’s forthcoming interest rate hike. Also, under the Fed’s hawkish new monetary policy of decreasing liquidity and raising interest rates, growth companies in this space have become less appealing.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Here is what could shape PAYC’s performance in the near term:

Strong Profitability

PAYC’s 17.3% net income margin is 166.7% higher than the 6.5% industry average. Also, its gross profit margin, levered FCF margin, and ROC are 76.1%, 79.9%, and 249.5% higher than their respective industry averages. Also, its $282.52 million in cash from operations is 138.2% higher than the $118.6 million industry average.

Premium Valuations

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 71.27x, which is 231% higher than the 21.53x industry average. Also, its 17.46x forward EV/Sales multiple is 368.9% higher than the 3.72x industry average. Moreover, PAYC’s 17.58x forward Price/Sales is 386.4% higher than the 3.61x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

PAYC has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. PAYC has a D grade for Value and Momentum. The company’s higher than industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its moving averages of $392.89 and $418.75, respectively, indicating a downtrend.

Among 171 stocks in the F-rated Software – Application industry, PAYC is ranked #36.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view PAYC ratings for Growth, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment here.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Bottom Line

Technology companies like PAYC have been witnessing heightened demand for their product and services over the past year as companies across industries adjust to the remote working environment. However, given the heightened industry-wide competition, the recent market sell-off in the tech sector, and PAYC’s premium valuations, we believe investors should wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While PAYC has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peer Open Text Corporation (OTEX), Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), and Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

PAYC shares rose $2.70 (+0.81%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, PAYC has declined -19.24%, versus a -5.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PAYCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CVLTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RMNIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with 2022 starting off with a nasty correction. Gladly there are easy solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market the rest of the year. Read the rest below...
Jan 27, 2022 | 12:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Software Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The software industry is at the forefront of the digital transformation of our society and economy. The industry is expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the next decade. This report will cover the sector's fundamentals and examine 5 of the top software stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), AutoDesk (ADSK), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), and ServiceNow (NOW).
Jan 27, 2022 | 1:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy the Dip in Netflix?

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) remains among the top entertainment streaming platforms worldwide. However, its stock dipped nearly 21% in price last week after the company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results. So, based on the content streaming space’s continuing growth, can NFLX regain its momentum? Read on. Let's find out.
Jan 24, 2022 | 9:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am

Read More Stories

More Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PAYC News