3 Fintech Stocks Disrupting Traditional Banking

NASDAQ: PYPL | PayPal Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PYPL – The fintech revolution is rapidly innovating and disrupting traditional banking by offering mobile and personalized financial solutions and services, creating attractive investment opportunities. Amid this backdrop, it may be wise to invest in strong fintech stocks like PayPal Holdings (PYPL), NerdWallet (NRDS), and Qifu Technology (QFIN). Read more…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Jul 22, 2024


The fintech sector is thriving with technological advancements and the growing use of new financial solutions. Fintech companies are innovating rapidly, driven by AI and embedded finance trends. With the surge in mobile finance apps, consumers can handle various financial tasks on the go, setting fintech to replace many traditional banking processes.

Despite regulatory challenges and cybersecurity risks, strong innovation and security measures in fintech present attractive investment opportunities. Therefore, investing in leading consumer fintech stocks like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS), and Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) may be wise.

Consumer financial services have been revolutionized by digital access and fintech innovations like robo-advisors, BNPL, and BaaS. People increasingly trust neobanks and fintech companies for their customer experience, using Big Data and AI for personalized services. As a result, fintech is expected to grow significantly and disrupt over 28% of traditional banking services by 2027.

This year, the fintech market is set to exceed $340 billion and is projected to nearly quadruple to $1.15 trillion by 2032, with a CAGR of 16.5%. This growth is driven by strong spending, as fintech simplifies lending, savings, deposits, bill payments, and money transfers. Additionally, an estimated 87.4% of all U.S. transactions are expected to be cashless in 2024, further disrupting traditional banking.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s analyze the fundamental aspects of the three Consumer Financial Services picks, beginning with the third choice.

Stock #3: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

PYPL operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers, allowing its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments both online and in person.

On May 29, 2024, PYPL announced that its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now available on the Solana blockchain, offering faster and cheaper transactions for users. Crypto.com, Phantom, and Paxos are among the first to provide onramps for using PYUSD on Solana.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, PYPL’s 21.37% is 22.7% higher than the 17.42% industry average. Its 5.21% trailing-12-month Return on Total Assets is 388.9% higher than the 1.06% industry average. Additionally, its 21.40% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 100.7% higher than the 10.69% industry average.

For the first quarter that ended March 31, 2024, PYPL’s net revenues increased 9.4% year-over-year to $7.70 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income grew 14.7% from the year-ago value to $1.40 billion.

The company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS were $1.16 billion and $1.08, up 20.4% and 27.1% year-over-year, respectively. In addition, the company’s free cash flow stood at $1.76 billion, an increase of 76.3% from the previous year’s quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, PYPL’s revenue is expected to increase 7.2% year-over-year to $7.81 billion. Its EPS for fiscal 2025 is expected to increase 10.3% year-over-year to $4.58. It surpassed the Street revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 8.3% to close the last trading session at $59.33.

PYPL’s positive outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a B grade for Sentiment. It is ranked #18 out of 45 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry. To see PYPL’s Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality ratings, click here.

Stock #2: NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS)

NRDS operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small to mid-sized businesses with financial product providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

In terms of the trailing 12-month gross profit margin, NRDS’ 90.81% is 51.9% higher than the industry average of 59.78%. Similarly, its 1.32x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 510.4% higher than the industry average of 0.22x.

For the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2024, NRDS reported revenues of $161.90 million. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 178.9% year-over-year to $10.60 million. Its adjusted EBITDA stood at $25.50 million, up 22% year-over-year. In addition, the company’s cash and cash equivalents of $110.90 million indicate an increase of 10% from the same period the previous year.

Street expects NRDS’ revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to increase 4.6% year-over-year to $149.85 million. Its EPS for fiscal 2025 is expected to grow by 111.5% year-over-year to $0.48. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 106.2% to close the last trading session at $15.03.

It’s no surprise that NRDS has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #10. Beyond what we stated above, we also have given NRDS grades for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all the NRDS ratings here.

Stock #1: Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN)

Headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, QFIN and its subsidiaries operate a credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People’s Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services and platform services.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBITDA margin, QFIN’s 47.36% is 107.3% higher than the 22.84% industry average. Its 26.81% trailing-12-month net income margin is 15.8% higher than the 23.15% industry average. Additionally, its 0.38x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 76.8% higher than the 0.22x industry average.

QFIN’s total net revenue for the first quarter which ended March 31, 2024, increased 15.4% year-over-year to RMB4.15 billion ($570.66 million). Its non-GAAP income from operations rose 33.7% over the prior-year quarter to RMB1.41 billion ($193.89 million).

For the same quarter, the company’s non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of QFIN and non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of QFIN came in at RMB1.21 ($166.39 million) and RMB7.58, respectively, up 23.3% and 28% year-over-year.

Analysts expect QFIN’s EPS for the fiscal 2024 to increase 10.5% year-over-year to $4.19. Its revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to increase 5.2% year-over-year to $2.35 billion. QFIN’s stock has gained 35.1% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $19.24.

QFIN’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #3 in the Consumer Financial Services industry. It has a B grade for Value and Quality. To access QFIN’s grades for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

PYPL shares were trading at $60.53 per share on Monday afternoon, up $1.20 (+2.02%). Year-to-date, PYPL has declined -1.43%, versus a 17.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PYPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QFINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NRDSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Christmas in July for Stock Investors!

Yes, the S&P 500 (SPY) made new highs again on Tuesday. But really it is the 6X gain for the Russell 2000 small cap index Tuesday...and 12% gain this past week that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Let’s discuss why this is happening...if it will continue...and my 12 favorite stocks to rally in the weeks ahead. Read on for more...
Jul 17, 2024 | 6:26am
: HPQ | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Promising Tech Stocks Under $40 for Long-Term Investment

The increasing demand for technology services worldwide fuels the tech industry. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy under $40 tech stocks, such as HP Inc. (HPQ), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Teradata Corp (TDC), for long-term investment. Continue reading…
Jul 17, 2024 | 3:49pm
: EMBC | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 MedTech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in July

The MedTech sector’s promising future is driven by technological advances, unceasing demand for medical treatments due to an aging population, and increasing global incidence of diseases. To that end, strong MedTech stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), Electromed (ELMD), and Embecta (EMBC) could be wise portfolio additions in July. Read more...
Jul 17, 2024 | 2:49pm
: JPM | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bank Stocks Benefiting From High Interest Rates

Amid global economic uncertainties, major U.S. banks like JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and PNC Financial Services (PNC) have defied expectations with strong revenue and earnings reports for the second quarter. Considering their robust performance, investing in these stocks could offer stable returns to your portfolio. Read more…
Jul 17, 2024 | 2:20pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Load Up on Small Cap Stocks!

Large caps time in the sun is now over and thus no shock that the S&P 500 (SPY) pulled back from recent highs. It is time for small caps to shine which was clear in their nearly 4% gain Thursday even as the Magnificent 7 was bathed in red. Why is this happening? What comes next? And what are the best stocks to own now? The answers to all that and more are shared in the commentary below...
Jul 13, 2024 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PYPL News