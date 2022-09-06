3 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid This Week

NASDAQ: PYPL | PayPal Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PYPL – With the increasing odds of a recession, fundamentally weak stocks may struggle to find support anytime soon. Paypal Holdings (PYPL), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Farfetch Limited (FTCH) were recently downgraded in our proprietary rating system, given their weak fundamentals and growth attributes. So, it may be prudent to avoid these stocks now. Read on to learn more….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Sep 6, 2022


With the Fed indicating to remain hawkish to fight inflation, the stock market ended last week with a loss, continuing its losing streak for three straight weeks. This, along with the economic contraction for two consecutive quarters of the year, increases the odds of a recession.

According to Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Financial Group, the latest data on housing and manufacturing show why the United States will not be able to avoid a recession. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell into negative territory in August.

A better-than-expected August jobs report is unlikely to benefit risky markets, as it could further encourage the Fed to tighten its policy.

Given this backdrop, fundamentally weak stocks PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), and Farfetch Limited (FTCH) could tumble further. These stocks were recently downgraded to Strong Sell or Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. So, we think they are best avoided now.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PYPL operates a technology platform that facilitates digital payments for merchants and consumers worldwide. It offers payment services under the brand names PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy.

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, PYPL’s revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year to $6.81 billion. Its operating income declined 32.2% from the year-ago value to $764 million. The company reported a net loss of $341 million, compared to a net income of $1.18 billion in the prior-year quarter. Its loss per share amounted to $0.29.

The stock has declined 68.1% over the past year and 51.7% year-to-date.

PYPL’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock’s overall rating was recently downgraded to D, which translates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

PYPL has been graded a C grade for Value. Within the D-rated Consumer Financial services industry, it is ranked #38 of 48 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for PYPL, click here.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

WBD, a media company, distributes content in approximately 50 languages worldwide through various distribution platforms. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in physical and digital formats via basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical distribution, TV content, and game licensing.

WBD’s revenue increased 220.9% year-over-year to $9.83 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. However, its operating loss came in at $3.64 billion, compared to an operating income of $779 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss of $3.42 billion, compared to a net income of $672 million in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, its loss per share amounted to $1.50.

The company’s EPS is expected to decline 133.3% for the current quarter and 98.9% for the current year. The stock has declined 54.9% over the past year and 18.4% over the past month.

WBD’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall rating was recently downgraded to an F, equating to a Strong Sell. Additionally, it has a D grade for Growth, Quality, and Sentiment. WBD is ranked #16 of 17 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment- Media Producers industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades I have just highlighted, you can see the WBD rating for Momentum, Stability, and Value here.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

FTCH and its subsidiaries operate an online marketplace for high-end fashion goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and worldwide. Its business is divided into three segments: Digital Platform; Brand Platform; and In-Store.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, FTCH’s revenue increased 10.7% year-over-year to $579.35 million. Its operating loss surged 11.5% from the prior-year quarter to $167.62 million. Its adjusted loss per share increased 23.5% from the year-ago value to $0.21. In addition, the company’s adjusted EBITDA loss increased 17.7% year-over-year to $24.22 million.

The company’s EPS is expected to decline 61.8% and 1.1% in the current year and next year. The stock has declined 78.4% over the past year and 71.9% year-to-date.

FTCH’s poor prospects are also apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall rating was recently downgraded to an F, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an F grade for Growth and a D for Stability and Value. FTCH is ranked #61 of 65 stocks in the F-rated Internet industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for FTCH (Quality, Momentum, and Sentiment).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PYPL shares were trading at $91.63 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.50 (+0.55%). Year-to-date, PYPL has declined -51.41%, versus a -17.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PYPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WBDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FTCHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Tilting Bearish Once Again?

The S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 18% from the June lows til they hit a wall in mid August. At first it seemed the reason was simply hitting the resistance level at the 200 day moving average. But really, if we are being honest with ourselves, it is the reawakening to the negative outlook for the economy. We can all thank Fed Chairman Powell for inscribing it on the tablets handed down from Mt. Jackson Hole. So where do stocks head from here? And what is the best trading plan at this time? Read on below for the answers...
Sep 3, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don't Let Their High-Volume Fool You. 3 Active Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Despite the slower pace of payroll gains in August, market uncertainty is expected to continue as the Fed is expected to put more weight on the upcoming CPI data. Amid this backdrop, high-volume trading of Plug Power (PLUG), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Peloton Interactive (PTON) may not indicate anything positive about them. Given their poor growth prospects, these stocks are best avoided right now. Read on to learn more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Doubled Down on This Biotech Stock, Should You?

Biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) top-line growth didn’t translate into bottom-line improvement in its last quarter. The stock is currently trading approximately 84% below its 52-week high, and analysts expect the company to report significant losses in the fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, since renowned investor Cathie Wood has recently doubled down on DNA, should you follow her action? Read on to find out…
Sep 6, 2022 | 8:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm

Read More Stories

More PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PYPL News