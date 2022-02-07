Down More Than 30% Last Month, is Now a Good Time to Buy Metaverse stocks Roblox and Matterport?

: RBLX | Roblox Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

RBLX – The metaverse has been dubbed the next big technology platform, with several companies now building this technology. However, not all companies are well suited to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. This is evidenced by the more than 30% price decline in fundamentally weak metaverse stocks Roblox (RBLX) and Matterport (MTTR) over the past month. Furthermore, we think these stocks still look overpriced at their current price levels. Read on.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Feb 7, 2022


The term “metaverse” has gained traction worldwide lately, especially after Facebook Inc. was renamed Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB). The metaverse is a virtual universe, a “mirror world” powered by augmented and virtual reality headsets that enable users to engage with content, interact with other users, and experience almost anything in a virtual realm.

The metaverse has been gaining traction with the growing popularity, scope, and availability of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. According to ReportsandData, the global metaverse market is expected to reach $872.35 billion, growing at a 44.1% CAGR.

However, given the immense competition in the space, not all stocks are well poised to capitalize on the growing industry tailwinds. Fundamentally weak metaverse stocks Roblox Corporation (RBLX) and Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) have declined by more than 30% in price over the past month. Furthermore, these stocks look overpriced at their current price level. So, we think they are best avoided now.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

RBLX in San Mateo, Calif., develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds, and Roblox Studio, a toolset that enables developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content.

On Jan. 7, 2022, RBLX announced that its Chinese version LuoBuLeSi, published and operated by Tencent, on Dec. 8, 2021 closed down its server five months after launching it. For its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, RBLX’s cost of revenue increased 97.5% year-over-year to $130.01 million. The company’s sales and marketing expenses increased 52.4% year-over-year to $19.59 million. Also, its adjusted EBITDA declined  15.7% year-over-year to $135.67 million.

In terms of forward EV/S and EV/EBITDA, RBLX’s respective 12.91x and 51.70x are higher than the 2.38x and 9.21x industry averages. Furthermore, its 64.38x forward P/B is 2,456.8% higher than the 2.52x industry average. Analysts expect RBLX’s EPS to remain negative this year and next year. It failed to surpass the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has declined 33% in price to close the last trading session at $63.74.

RBLX’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an F grade for Stability and a D grade for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment. It is ranked #19 of 22 stocks in the Entertainment – Toys & Video Games industry. Click here to see the rating of RBLX for Quality.

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR)

MTTR is a spatial data company that is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company’s 3D data platform enables users to create a digital twin for a space, which can be used for design, building, operating, promoting, and understanding space. It offers an on-demand solution for customers who need to capture multiple properties. It serves industries that include real estate, 3D photography, retail, travel and hospitality, homeowners, insurance and restoration, and others.

MTTR’s non-GAAP net loss for its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, came in at $14.03 million, versus $1.53 million in net income in the year-ago period. The company’s non-GAAP loss per share was $0.06, compared to earnings per share of $0.01 in the year-ago period. Also, its operating expenses increased 324% year-over-year to $58.53 million.

In terms of forward EV/S and P/S, MTTR’s respective 17.14x and 20.11x are higher than the 3.75x and 3.69x industry averages. Furthermore, its 7.69x forward P/B is 44% higher than the 5.34x industry average. MTTR’s EPS is expected to remain negative for this year and next year. Over the past month, the stock has declined 54% to close the last trading session at $8.38.

MTTR’s POWR Ratings reflect these bleak prospects. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell. MTTR has an F grade for Stability and a D grade for Momentum and Sentiment. Within the F-rated Software – Application industry, it is ranked #129 of 170 stocks. To see the other ratings of MTTR for Growth, Value, and Quality, click here.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

RBLX shares were trading at $63.14 per share on Monday morning, down $0.60 (-0.94%). Year-to-date, RBLX has declined -38.79%, versus a -5.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RBLXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in February

Rising inflation and the Fed’s signal that it will raise interest rates multiple times this year fostered high market volatility last month. And although the major market indexes rose for the third consecutive trading session yesterday, many analysts expect the market to remain volatile this year. Given this backdrop, we think investors could sidestep market volatility to a degree by adding dividend aristocrats Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Emerson Electric (EMR) to their portfolios in February. Let’s discuss.
Feb 2, 2022 | 8:06am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Grab in the Sell-Off

Stock futures have tumbled after a four-day equity market rally that followed the January sell-off. Nevertheless, the semiconductor industry has been propelled to new heights over the last year and is expected to continue growing, driven by strong demand. So, semiconductor chip stocks ASE Technology (ASX), Diodes (DIOD), Himax (HIMX), and ChipMOS (IMOS) look undervalued at their current prices considering their solid fundamentals. Thus, we think these stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on for a closer examination of these names.
Feb 3, 2022 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More Roblox Corp. (RBLX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RBLX News