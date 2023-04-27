A Prescription for Success: Check Out This Strong Pharmaceutical Stock This Week

NASDAQ: REGN | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

REGN – Leading biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has exhibited robust financial growth in recent years. With the biotech industry’s promising prospects, this stock might be a solid portfolio addition now. Read on….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Apr 27, 2023


Biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) could be a great addition to any portfolio before the release of its first-quarter results next week. The biotech powerhouse has seen immense financial success in recent years.

REGN’s revenue, EBIT, and net income have grown at 22.9%, 31.2%, and 27% CAGRs, respectively, over the past three years. Its EPS has increased at a CAGR of 27.5% over the same period.

Moreover, the biotech industry is booming thanks to an aging population and rising chronic diseases. The global biotech market is expected to be worth around $1.68 trillion by 2030, growing an 8.7% CAGR.

Given this backdrop, let us discuss the company’s key financial metrics.

REGN’s Revenue, Gross Margin, and Return on Assets Trends

REGN’s net income exhibited substantial growth throughout the series, rising from $298.4 million on June 30, 2020, to $807.5 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of 170%. The net income peaked at $873.6 million on March 31, 2022, before dropping to $433.8 million by December 31 of the same year, a decrease of 50.3%.

REGN experienced an overall upward trend in revenue since June 2020, with the most recent reported revenue of $1.22 billion in December 2022, representing a growth rate of about 53% from the first reported revenue of $7.99 billion in June 2020. Revenue increased significantly from June 2021 to September 2021, from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion, then slightly decreased over the ensuing quarters until reaching its current level at the end of 2022.

REGN’s gross margin steadily declined from 88.2% on June 30, 2020, to 84.8% on December 31, 2021, followed by a relatively steady growth trend, up to 87.2% on December 31, 2022.

Between June 2020 and December 2022, REGN’s ROA shows an overall upward trend. The ROA increased from 0.203 in June 2020 to 0.366 in December 2021, representing a growth of 80% over this period. In the most recent quarter, between December 2021 and March 2022, ROA slightly decreased from 0.366 to 0.327. The current ROA is 0.157.

REGN’s Accelerating Share Price Increase

REGN’s share price has been on an overall uptrend, with the value increasing from $716.60 on December 30, 2022, to $826.56 on April 6, 2023. The growth rate appears to be accelerating as the share price increased more rapidly for March 10 – April 27, 2023 than for November 4, 2022 – February 24, 2023. Here is a chart of REGN’s price over the past 180 days.

Quality, Momentum, and Stability: POWR Ratings for REGN

REGN has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. At the time of writing, REGN has a rank in the Biotech category of #19 out of 383 stocks, which is relatively good as lower values denote superior rank.

The POWR Ratings for REGN indicate that Quality has the highest rating, with an average score of 86 across October 2022 to April 2023. Momentum also has consistently high ratings, ranging between 13 and 35 throughout the six-month period.

Stability was rated with the lowest scores, with an average score of only 35 out of 100 points. There is a general decreasing trend in Stability, with a low score of 20 in October 2022 and 41 in April 2023.

How does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Biotech sector that may be worth considering are Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) — they have better POWR Ratings.

The Bear Market is NOT Over…

That is why you need to discover this timely presentation with a trading plan and top picks from 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister:

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

REGN shares were trading at $781.97 per share on Thursday morning, up $3.97 (+0.51%). Year-to-date, REGN has gained 8.38%, versus a 7.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
REGNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIIBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GILDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VNDAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Q1 Earnings Season Change Stock Market Outlook?

Stocks continue to trade below the S&P 500 (SPY) high of 4,200 from early February. Thus investors are looking high and low for clues from corporate earnings that might tell them something about future market direction. Gladly 40 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister is here to make sense of it all. Get his updated market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the commentary below...
Apr 26, 2023 | 6:55am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

The stock market is expected to be under pressure this year due to recession worries. Despite the headwinds, it could be wise to buy and hold top growth stocks BorgWarner (BWA), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Barloworld (BRRAY) to generate solid returns in the long term. Keep reading…
Apr 26, 2023 | 11:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Invest in Your Health and Wealth: 2 Strong Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

The healthcare industry tends to withstand uncertain macroeconomic conditions better than most other industries, as it enjoys inelastic demand for its products and services. With fears of a recession weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments, buying fundamentally strong healthcare stocks Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) and Zynex (ZYXI) could be ideal. Keep reading...
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bullish Stocks to Keep on Your Watchlist

As uncertainty clouds the Fed’s impending decision next month, investing in fundamentally sound stocks such as BP p.l.c. (BP), Sumco Corp. (SUOPY), and TORM plc (TRMD), exhibiting solid momentum, could be beneficial. Read on…
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Invest in Your Health and Wealth: 2 Strong Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

The healthcare industry tends to withstand uncertain macroeconomic conditions better than most other industries, as it enjoys inelastic demand for its products and services. With fears of a recession weighing heavily on investors’ sentiments, buying fundamentally strong healthcare stocks Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) and Zynex (ZYXI) could be ideal. Keep reading...
Apr 26, 2023 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All REGN News