International banking stocks are a solid investment option when the domestic market reflects uncertainty. They help diversify one’s portfolio, given that local macroeconomic factors don’t necessarily influence their performance. They also present a wide range of opportunities that are unavailable to domestic bank stocks.

The prolonged low interest rate environment in the United States threatens the domestic banking sector. But their own country-specific factors could drive the performance of many international banking stocks in the near term.

So, we think it could be wise to diversify one’s portfolio by adding a few high-quality international banking stocks. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), UBS Group AG (UBS), and Barclays PLC (BCS) meet that quality and could be solid bets considering their fundamental strength.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SAN operates through 11,236 branches and provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. In addition, it offers demand and time deposits and current and savings accounts.

On July 15, 2021, SAN announced that Santander Holdings USA, the bank’s U.S. holding company, had agreed to acquire Amherst Pierpont Securities by acquiring its parent holding company, Pierpont Capital Holdings LLC. Ana Botín, SAN’s Group executive chairman, said, “This acquisition is consistent with our customer-focused strategy and our commitment to profitable growth in the USA.”

SAN’s total income increased 6% year-over-year to €11.30 billion ($13.25 billion) for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s net operating income grew 7% year-over-year to €6.05 billion ($7.08 billion), while its profit before tax increased 102% year-over-year to $3.81 billion ($4.47 billion). Also, its underlying profit came in at $2.07 billion ($2.42 billion), up 35% year-over-year.

Analysts expect SAN’s EPS and revenue to increase 17.7% and 2.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $0.47 and $54.61 billion in its fiscal year 2022. The stock has leapt 75.6% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.40.

SAN’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has a B grade for Stability and Sentiment. Within the Foreign Banks industry, SAN is ranked #5 of 98 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for SAN (Value, Growth, Quality, and Momentum).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, UBS provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management; Personal & Corporate Banking; Asset Management; and Investment Bank.