3 Biotech Stocks to Buy under $20

: SGIOY | Shionogi & Co., Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

SGIOY – The growing adoption of advanced technologies by biopharmaceutical companies and the growing demand for personalized medicines are expected to boost the biotech industry. Therefore, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong biotech stocks MacroGenics (MGNX), Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR), and Shionogi & Co. (SGIOY), which are currently trading under $20. Read more…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Sep 11, 2023


The biotech industry is fueled by growing digitization and focus on developing personalized medicines. Given the industry’s steady growth prospects, investors could consider quality biotech stocks MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR), and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY), which are currently trading under $20.

The growing foothold of personalized medicine and an increasing number of orphan drug formulations are opening new avenues for biotechnology applications and are driving the influx of emerging and innovative biotechnology companies, further boosting market revenue.

The global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% until 2030.

Additionally, the growing adoption of AI technologies by biopharmaceutical companies has reduced the cost of the drug delivery process. The artificial intelligence in biotechnology market share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% until 2032.

Apart from this, the convergence of biotechnology with information technology, known as bioinformatics, that enhances data-driven insights for research and development is gaining traction.

With these favorable trends in mind, let’s delve into the fundamentals of the three best Biotech stocks, beginning with the third choice.

Stock #3: MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)

MGNX develops and commercializes monoclonal antibody-based cancer treatments. It sources its product candidates primarily from versatile antibody technology platforms with wide therapeutic applications. The company is working on product candidates targeting tumor-associated antigens and immune checkpoint molecules.

On March 22, MGNX reported that it would receive a $15 million milestone payment from Incyte Corporation (INCY) following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of ZYNYZ™, a PD-1 targeting antibody. ZYNYZ originated from MGNX’s collaboration with INCY, marking the third successful product approval from MGNX’s portfolio.

The FDA approval enhances MGNX’s financial standing, offering the potential for increased investments in research and development. The milestone payment reflects MGNX’s dedication to medical progress and reinforces its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

For the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, MGNX’s product sales net revenues increased 8.3% year-over-year to $5.06 million. Its net income and net income per common share stood at $57.47 million and $0.92, compared to a loss and loss per common share of $41.30 million and $0.67 in the prior year’s period, respectively.

The company’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2023 is expected to increase 24.9% year-over-year to $52.12 million.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 20.5%, closing the last trading session at $5.12.

MGNX’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

MGNX has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. It is ranked #26 in the 374-stock Biotech industry.

Click here to access the additional MGNX ratings (Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability).

Stock #2: Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)

ACOR is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson’s disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

On August 2, 2023, ACOR announced that it had launched a new INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) website and brand campaign. The campaign, “For the Fighters,” is based on direct feedback from people with Parkinson’s (PwPs). It honors the fighting spirit of the Parkinson’s community, encouraging PwPs to step up their fight by considering whether an on-demand treatment for OFF periods, such as INBRIJA, is right for them.

ACOR’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 76.58% is 37.6% higher than the industry average of 55.67%. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 17.21 is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.23%.

ACOR’s royalty revenues increased 3.4% year-over-year to $3.69 million in the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Operating loss decreased 73.9% year-over-year to $3.63 million and net loss decreased 79.9% year-over-year to $9.39 million. Also, net loss per common share decreased 86% year-over-year to $7.55.

ACOR’s shares have gained 62% over the past year to close the last trading session at $12.92.

ACOR’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Growth and a B in Value. Within the same industry, it is ranked #23.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated ACOR for Momentum, Stability, Quality and Sentiment. Get all ACOR ratings here.

Stock #1: Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY)

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, SGIOY is involved in researching, developing, manufacturing, and distributing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic reagents.

With a four-year average dividend yield of 1.80%, SGIOY pays an annual dividend of $0.24, which translates to a dividend yield of 2.41% on the current price level.

During the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, SGIOY’s revenues rose 52.2% year-over-year to ¥109.31 billion ($740.96 million). The company’s operating profit and profit before tax grew 274.9% and 38.2% year-over-year to ¥46.59 billion ($315.18 million) and ¥55.70 billion ($377.57 million). Also, the company’s EPS rose 25.6% from the year-ago quarter to ¥144.57.

Analysts expect SGIOY’s revenue for the fiscal year 2023 to grow 7.1% year-over-year to $2.95 billion. Its EPS is expected to be $0.94 in the current year. In addition, the company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in all the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of SGIOY have gained 2.2% over the past month to close the last trading session at $10.91.

It’s no surprise that SGIOY has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

SGIOY has an A grade for Value and a B for Growth and Quality. It is ranked #12 in the same industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings highlighted above, one can access SGIOY’s ratings for Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

SGIOY shares were trading at $11.06 per share on Monday morning, up $0.15 (+1.33%). Year-to-date, SGIOY has declined -10.66%, versus a 17.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SGIOYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MGNXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACORGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: HGBL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock of the Week Under $10: Heritage Global (HGBL)

The POWR Ratings points the way once again to a stellar opportunity for a stock under $10 with tremendous upside potential. This time around its with Heritage Global (HGBL). Read on below for the full story.
Sep 12, 2023 | 6:14am
: PSMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Stocks for the Value Conscious Consumer

Any way you slice it, higher gas prices, higher credit card interest rates, higher mortgage rates…economic times are getting a little tougher. These value oriented grocers are here to help out the little guy who may be struggling, and their stock prices reflect their winning ways in tough times. Next time you’re in the grocery store, remember whatever you’re buying may be cheaper at Pricesmart (PSMT), Walmart (WMT) or Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC).
Sep 12, 2023 | 3:20pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

KISS for the Stock Market

Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to simplify todays stock market picture to discuss when stocks will be ready to break above 4,600 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And what stocks will lead the way to outperformance. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 13, 2023 | 6:19am
: SSLZY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Powerhouse Oil Stocks to Buy This Month

Oil prices are boiling amid prolonged production cuts by some of the world’s major oil-producing nations. Therefore, three fundamentally sound oil stocks, Sasol Limited (SSL), Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY), and Santos Limited (SSLZY), could be wise portfolio additions this month. Read on…
Sep 8, 2023 | 2:15pm
: IESC | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Stocks “Right at Home” in Building Boom

On Wall Street a market that is hitting on all cylinders, with no storm clouds on the horizon, is known as a Goldilocks market. Both the home and infrastructure building markets, due to a perfect storm of short supply on the one hand and government spending on the other, have been in the Goldilocks zone this year. With nothing of note to upset the equation in site, these three buy rated stocks should be just right for the foreseeable future: IES Holdings (IESC), Itron (ITRI) and Jacobs Engineering (J).
Sep 7, 2023 | 10:01am

Read More Stories

More Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SGIOY News