Is This Warren Buffett Stock Worth Buying Right Now?

NYSE: SNOW | Snowflake Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNOW – Since its IPO in 2020, Warren Buffett has been holding shares of cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake (SNOW). However, the company’s stock has fallen more than 59% year-to-date amid the broader tech sell-off this year. As the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and tech earnings might deteriorate, will it be wise to buy the stock now? Read on to learn our view….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Dec 28, 2022


Warren Buffett’s name comes to mind when it comes to generating extraordinary wealth from long-term investing. Buffett’s stock picks are closely tracked by investors as many of his investments have generated billions for the nonagenarian.

Buffett’s foray into technology stocks has been few. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has been one of his picks in the tech space. Although Buffett stays away from IPOs, his company Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million of SNOW stock at the IPO price and later an additional 4.04 million from another shareholder at the debut price.

In the third quarter, SNOW’s revenue and EPS beat analyst estimates. Its revenue was 3.4% above the consensus estimate, and its EPS beat the analyst estimates by 141.9%. Its product revenue increased 67% year-over-year to $522.75 million. The company had 7,292 customers at the end of the third quarter.

SNOW’s Chairman and CEO Frank Slootman said, “During Q3, product revenue grew 67% year-over-year to $523 million. Our non-GAAP product gross margin came in at 75%, and we continue to drive strong growth at scale, coupled with strength in unit economics, operating profit, and free cash flow.”

SNOW expects its product revenue to come between $535 million to $540 million in the fourth quarter, below Street estimates of $553 million. For fiscal 2023, the data warehousing company expects product gross profit margins, operating income margins, and adjusted free cash flow to come in at 75%, 3%, and 21%, respectively.

Analyst Brian White has a neutral rating on the stock. He said, “Aside from any upside resulting from near-term guidance brinkmanship, we believe the trajectory of growth is on the ropes.”

SNOW’s stock has declined 59.3% in price year-to-date and 60.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $137.76.

Here’s what could influence SNOW’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

SNOW’s revenue increased 66.6% year-over-year to $557.03 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. Its non-GAAP gross profit increased 67.9% year-over-year to $397.14 million. The company’s non-GAAP operating income increased 412% year-over-year to $43.37 million.

Also, its non-GAAP net income attributable to SNOW rose 256.2% year-over-year to $38.58 million. In addition, its non-GAAP EPS attributable to SNOW came in at $0.11, representing an increase of 267% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect SNOW’s EPS for fiscal 2023 and 2024 to increase significantly year-over-year to $0.22 and $0.52, respectively. Its revenue for fiscal 2023 and 2024 is expected to increase 68.2% and 47.6% year-over-year to $2.05 billion and $3.03 billion, respectively.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward EV/S, SNOW’s 19.35x is 710% higher than the 2.39x industry average. Likewise, its 21.60x forward P/S is 810.6% higher than the 2.37x industry average. Its 324.88x EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than the 12.12x industry average.

Weak Profitability

SNOW’s trailing-12-month net income margin is negative compared to the 3.25% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month EBIT margin is negative compared to the 6.62% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 1.28% trailing-12-month Capex/S is 48.8% lower than the industry average of 2.50%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

SNOW has an overall D rating, equating to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. SNOW has a D grade for Value, in sync with its stretched valuation.

It has a D grade for Quality, consistent with its weak profitability.

SNOW is ranked #74 out of 79 stocks in the D-rated Technology – Services industry. Click here to access SNOW’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment ratings.

Bottom Line

SNOW is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $150.05 and $163.08, respectively, indicating a downtrend. Moreover, SNOW is expected to face several near-term headwinds due to the weak macroeconomic environment.

Given its stretched valuation and weak profitability, it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

How Does Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stack up Against Its Peers?

SNOW has an overall POWR Rating of D, equating to a Sell rating. Therefore, one might want to consider investing in other Technology – Services stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating, such as Celestica Inc. (CLS), Box, Inc. (BOX), and NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SNOW shares fell $0.76 (-0.55%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SNOW has declined -59.47%, versus a -18.30% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNOWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CLSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BOXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NTCTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Reasons to Be Bearish in 2023

Some price action for the S&P 500 (SPY) is quite meaningful and tells you a great deal about the future direction of stocks. And some price action is just useless noise. Such is the case for trading during the holidays when so many people are on vacation and trading volume is light. So what can help guide our way for the weeks and months ahead? Reviewing the 5 reasons to still be bearish in early 2023. That will be the focus of this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary shared below...
Dec 28, 2022 | 6:37am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

Semiconductor chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM) current dip in price offers an attractive entry opportunity. Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, it could be a solid investment for 2023. Read on…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Now to Position Yourself for a Profitable 2023

With encouraging economic data discouraging investors wary of progressive interest rate hikes, the market is unlikely to stabilize anytime soon. Therefore, loading up on fundamentally strong stocks AT&T (T), STMicroelectronics (STM), and KT Corporation (KT) could set investors up for a prosperous year ahead. Continue reading…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Momentum Stock to Buy Going Into 2023

Oil and gas company Unit Corporation (UNTC) has gained significant momentum this year. Moreover, the company could benefit from an anticipated oil price rise next year. Hence, the stock might be a solid buy going into 2023. Read on…
Dec 23, 2022 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Now to Position Yourself for a Profitable 2023

With encouraging economic data discouraging investors wary of progressive interest rate hikes, the market is unlikely to stabilize anytime soon. Therefore, loading up on fundamentally strong stocks AT&T (T), STMicroelectronics (STM), and KT Corporation (KT) could set investors up for a prosperous year ahead. Continue reading…
Dec 23, 2022 | 2:43pm

Read More Stories

More Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNOW News