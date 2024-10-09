Businesses heavily depend on software solutions to enhance operations, elevate customer experiences, gain data-driven insights, and protect their systems as they strive to adapt and stay competitive in the ever-changing digital landscape, leading to a tech revolution.

Thus, investors could consider adding fundamentally sound tech stocks SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), and Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) to their portfolios, which are currently trading relatively cheaply. Additionally, these stocks have a “Strong Buy” rating in our proprietary rating system.

The software industry is growing due to increasing demand for digital transformation across businesses and rapid advancements in AI, cloud computing, and automation, which enhance efficiency and innovation.

Additionally, the shift to remote work and the rise of SaaS models have further fueled its expansion. The software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2032, which shows how in-demand tech is currently.

Moreover, the growing popularity of cloud-based software and rising concern to automate business processes are continuously increasing the demand for IT services worldwide. Cloud-based IT services are experiencing rapid growth among SMEs since 2022 and are expected to capture more than 80% of the market share by 2025.

Considering these conducive factors, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the three tech stock picks.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

SSNC provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. Its products and services allow professionals in these industries to automate complex business processes and manage information processing requirements.

SSNC’s forward EV/EBITDA of 10.80x is 8.5% lower than the industry average of 11.79x. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 11.13 is 33.4% lower than the industry average of 16.70.

For the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, SSNC reported total revenues at $1.45 billion, which is up 6.5% year-over-year. The company’s net income stood at $190.30 million and $0.75 per share, up 45.6% and 47% year-over-year, respectively.

Analysts expect SSNC’s revenue for the third quarter (ended September 2024) to increase 5.5% year-over-year to $1.44 billion, while its EPS is expected to grow 7.6% year-over-year to $1.26. In addition, the company surpassed the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 41.4% to close the last trading session at $73.69.

SSNC’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

SSNC has a B grade for Growth, Stability, Sentiment, and Value. It is ranked #3 out of 129 stocks in the Software – Application industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated SSNC for Quality and Momentum. Get all SSNC ratings here.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

DOCU offers electronic signature solutions internationally. The company provides an e-signature solution that enables the sending and signing of agreements, Contract Lifecycle Management that automates workflows, Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements, and more.

DOCU’s forward EV/EBITDA of 12.47x is 13.5% lower than the industry average of 14.42x. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 13.82 is 31% lower than the industry average of 20.03.

In the second quarter that ended July 31, 2024, DOCU’s total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $736 million. Its gross profit grew 37.3% from the year-ago value to $580.56 million. Its non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS were $200.99 million and $0.97, up 34.3% and 34.7% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects DOCU’s revenue to increase 6.4% year-over-year to $745.31 million for the third quarter ending October 2024. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to increase 10.2% year-over-year to $0.87. Also, DOCU surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 58.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $66.89.

DOCU’s robust fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value and Growth. DOCU is ranked first out of 18 stocks in the Software – SAAS industry.

Click here to access the additional DOCU ratings (Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability).

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)

DBX provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features.

DBX’s trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 9.10x is 36.9% lower than the industry average of 14.42x. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 10.66 is 46.8% lower than the industry average of 20.03.

DBX’s total revenue for the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $634.50 million, up 1.9% year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP net income stood at $194.10 million and $0.60 per share, up 11.6% and 17.6% year-over-year, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, DBX’s revenue is expected to increase marginally year-over-year to $637.19 million. Its EPS for the same quarter is expected to be $0.53. It surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past three months, the stock gained 14.6%, closing the last trading session at $25.48.

DBX’s POWR Ratings reflect bright prospects. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value. DBX is ranked #7 out of 77 stocks in the Technology – Services industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings highlighted above, one can access DBX’s ratings (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment) here.

SSNC shares were trading at $74.48 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.79 (+1.07%). Year-to-date, SSNC has gained 23.23%, versus a 22.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...

