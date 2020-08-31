3 Automobile Stocks That “Soared” More Than 10% Last Week

NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TSLA – While many automobile manufacturing have been harmed by the pandemic, due to production shutdowns, there are some auto stocks that have performed quite well: Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), and Li Auto (LI).

By Patrick Ryan
Aug 31, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The automotive sector has become surprisingly volatile during the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, investors and traders are buying and selling stocks of electric vehicle-makers at an especially high frequency.

The auto sector’s volatility is interesting as fewer cars are likely to be sold in the year ahead. More people will stay at home to work, learn, and live due to the pandemic. However, this does not mean investors should completely neglect the auto stocks.

The following three automotive stocks jumped more than 10% last week: Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), and Li Auto (LI). Let’s take a look at the merits of each to determine if any belong in your portfolio.

Tesla (TSLA)

When it comes to electric vehicle makers, none draw the same level of attention as TSLA. Turn on CNBC, open up the Wall Street Journal, or look at any investment-related website, and you are sure to find mention of TSLA.

TSLA jumped last week in anticipation of its stock split. Its POWR Ratings could not get much better: A grades in three out of the four POWR components except Industry Rank, which has a grade of B. TSLA is ranked second of 28 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

TSLA may continue its upward ascent now that the stock has been democratized for the masses’ investment with a 5-for-1 stock split. More investors will have access to the stock as it is more affordable and will likely enter the S&P 500 index.

Nio (NIO)

NIO is one of the hottest stocks in the automotive sector and in the overall market. This EV-maker designs, builds, and sells premium EVs under the ES8, EVE, and EP9 brand names. Based in China, NIO might not prove that be as attractive to TSLA cars to some Americans, yet there is no shortage of interest in this stock from investors, as evidenced by its dramatic ascent last week.

NIO has A grades in Trade Grade and Peer Grade, and B grades in Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank. NIO is ranked higher than all but 17 out of 115 China stocks. It is quite interesting that NIO traded sideways through most of 2019 and early 2020 only to soar to new heights in the past couple of months following the spike in investor interest in EVs. The spike results from positive comments from analysts at Citibank and Morgan Stanley, along with a secondary stock offering that will raise $1.5 billion.

Though it is a bit difficult for investors to reconcile that NIO relinquished one-quarter of its assets this past April to obtain financing to remain in business, the stock skyrocketed after the deal closed one month later. NIO may move back toward its 52-week high of $20.97 as investor interest in EVs increases in the months ahead.

Li Auto (LI)

China is the perfect market for an EV company. With 1.393 billion people and a desperate need for clean EV vehicles amidst a developing ecological nightmare, China will likely transition to all-EV cars within the next couple of decades. LI, an EV innovator, designs, makes, and sells electric EVs throughout china.

LI has a market cap of a mere $836 million based in Beijing, yet the analysts are quite bullish on the stock. Out of the five analysts who have reviewed LI, TipRanks reports four rates the stock as a buy; one rates it as a hold, and none rate it as a sell. TipRanks analysts also insist LI has a fair price target of $18.22, which is 6.3% higher than its current price.

The bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts will generate more investor interest in LI, possibly helping the stock blast through its 52-week high of $24.48 before 2020 comes to an end.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

Beware Stocks in September?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

TSLA shares fell $0.99 (-0.19%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, TSLA has gained 21.43%, versus a 9.65% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware Stocks in September?

The S&P (SPY) has rallied over 50% from the March lows to new record highs. And yet there are still so many facts that contradict this historic accomplishment. That is why I believe this stock bubble comes to an end in September and investors should prepare for a stiff correction and potential return to the bear market. I spell it all out in my new presentation: Beware September?
Aug 28, 2020 | 2:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The market rally has been driven primarily by growth stocks, specifically tech and healthcare stocks. Here are four that are poised to grow over the next decade: Salesforce.com (CRM), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Shopify (SHOP), and Roku (ROKU).
Sep 1, 2020 | 4:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2020

Large cap internet stocks have been some of the main drivers of the current market rally, while many investors have largely avoided small cap stocks as they remain out of favor. That provides an opportunity, as investing in these small cap internet stocks could lead to strong gains: Overstock.com (OSTK), 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) and Leaf Group (LEAF).
Aug 31, 2020 | 5:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Strong Buy" ETFs that Pay Dividends

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK), SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) could be good choices in this volatile market, as they have been performing well and pay dividends.
Sep 1, 2020 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2020

Large cap internet stocks have been some of the main drivers of the current market rally, while many investors have largely avoided small cap stocks as they remain out of favor. That provides an opportunity, as investing in these small cap internet stocks could lead to strong gains: Overstock.com (OSTK), 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) and Leaf Group (LEAF).
Aug 31, 2020 | 5:24pm

Read More Stories

More Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TSLA News