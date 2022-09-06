2 Vulnerable Social Media Stocks to Get Rid of Now

NYSE: TWTR | Twitter, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TWTR – U.S social media ad sales have cooled since last year due to the inflationary backdrop. Moreover, with ad spending expected to slow down next year, we think the social media stocks Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP) might be avoided now. Read more….

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Sep 6, 2022


U.S. social media ad sales experienced a blowout last year, growing 36% to reach $58 billion. However, since then, sales have cooled as the high inflation has created an environment where brands are prone to spend less on advertising. Moreover, ad spending contracted 12.7% year-over-year in July, registering the worst monthly decline since the same month in 2020.

Ad spending for 2023 is expected to slow down significantly to just 2.6%. On top of it, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking are forecasted to be in the region of a $40 billion hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year.

Given this backdrop, we think it might be best to avoid the social media stocks Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

TWTR operates as a popular platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company’s primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content.

On July 8, TWTR announced its plan to pursue legal action to enforce the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash. TWTR had filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk. This reflects an uncertain picture for the company ahead.

TWTR’s total cost and expenses increased 31.1% from its prior-year quarter to $1.52 billion in the second fiscal quarter that ended June 30. Its revenue declined 1.2% from the prior-year quarter to $1.18 billion. The income from operations decreased 1,236.3% from its year-ago value to a negative $343.76 million. The company’s net income per share decreased 537.5% year-over-year and amounted to a negative $0.35.

Analysts expect TWTR’s EPS estimate to decrease 25.2% year-over-year to $0.25 for the fourth fiscal quarter ending December. Its consensus revenue estimate is expected to be $1.61 billion for the same quarter.

The stock has declined 40.3% over the past year and 10.6% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $38.63.

This bleak outlook is reflected in TWTR’s POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

TWTR is graded an F in Sentiment and a D in Momentum and Stability. It is ranked #44 out of the 65 stocks in the F-rated Internet industry.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades we’ve stated above, one can see TWTR’s Growth, Value, and Quality ratings here.

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

SNAP operates as a camera company internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

In the second quarter ended June 30, SNAP’s total cost and expenses increased 28.7% from its prior-year quarter to $1.51 billion. The adjusted EBITDA declined 93.9% from the prior-year quarter to $7.19 million. The non-GAAP net income came in at a negative $29.60 million, indicating a decrease of 120.5% from its year-ago value.

Street expects SNAP’s EPS to decline 51.8% year-over-year to $0.11 for the fourth fiscal quarter ending December. Its consensus revenue estimate is expected to be $1.34 billion for the period.

The stock has declined 85.1% over the past year to close its last trading session at $11.22. SNAP has declined 76.1% year-to-date.

The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. SNAP is graded an F in Stability and a D in Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #59 in the same industry.

Beyond the POWR Rating grades stated above, SNAP’s rating for Value can be seen here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

TWTR shares rose $0.80 (+2.07%) in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, TWTR has declined -10.57%, versus a -17.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TWTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Tilting Bearish Once Again?

The S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 18% from the June lows til they hit a wall in mid August. At first it seemed the reason was simply hitting the resistance level at the 200 day moving average. But really, if we are being honest with ourselves, it is the reawakening to the negative outlook for the economy. We can all thank Fed Chairman Powell for inscribing it on the tablets handed down from Mt. Jackson Hole. So where do stocks head from here? And what is the best trading plan at this time? Read on below for the answers...
Sep 3, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don't Let Their High-Volume Fool You. 3 Active Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Despite the slower pace of payroll gains in August, market uncertainty is expected to continue as the Fed is expected to put more weight on the upcoming CPI data. Amid this backdrop, high-volume trading of Plug Power (PLUG), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Peloton Interactive (PTON) may not indicate anything positive about them. Given their poor growth prospects, these stocks are best avoided right now. Read on to learn more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Doubled Down on This Biotech Stock, Should You?

Biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) top-line growth didn’t translate into bottom-line improvement in its last quarter. The stock is currently trading approximately 84% below its 52-week high, and analysts expect the company to report significant losses in the fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, since renowned investor Cathie Wood has recently doubled down on DNA, should you follow her action? Read on to find out…
Sep 6, 2022 | 8:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm

Read More Stories

More Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TWTR News