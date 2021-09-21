Uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in Corpus Christi, Tex., is engaged in pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium in the United States and Paraguay. It holds interest in several projects, including Palangana mine in Texas, Slick Rock in Colorado, and Alto Parana titanium projects in Paraguay.

UEC’s stock has gained 84.1% in price so far this year and 62% over the past month. This can be attributed primarily to uranium prices hitting an eight-year high this month, following the recent launch of an exchange-traded trust by Sprott Asset Management LP and the growing utilization of nuclear power as a low carbon emission energy option.

But UEC’s stock is currently trading 20.7% below its 52-week high of $3.77. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic-related supply disruptions on uranium mining and issues with processing activities could make it challenging to meet the growing demand. And the industry’s cyclical nature only makes matters worse. This volatile backdrop could cause the stock to experience a downtrend.

Here’s what could influence UEC’s performance in the near term:

Uranium’s Growing Demand-Supply Gap

Because the use of nuclear energy continues to expand as governments worldwide implement decarbonization measures to combat climate change, demand for uranium to satisfy the capacity of nuclear reactors used to generate electricity has been growing. However, according to the World Nuclear Fuel Report, secondary uranium supplies are expected to have a gradually diminishing role in the world market, decreasing from supplying 14-18% of uranium reactor requirements currently to 5-8% in 2040. Although the partial resumption of operations of idled mines could improve the near-term supply situation, the future production capacity of uranium remains uncertain given that there is only a limited supply of uranium that can be extracted at a reasonable cost.

As the supply-demand gap continues to widen, uranium miners like UEC could face a roadblock in their operational growth.

Inadequate Financials

During its fiscal third quarter, ended April 30, 2021, UEC’s operating loss totaled $4.86 million, up 54% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company’s interest income came in at $89.42 million, representing a 47.5% increase from its year-ago value. Also, its net loss for the period rose 40.2% year-over-year to $4.59 million. In addition, UEC’s total comprehensive loss amounted to $4.1 million for the quarter, up 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The company’s trailing-12-month ROTC, ROA, and ROE came in at negative 7.8%, 10.7%, and 16.3%, respectively. And its trailing-12-month cash from operations stood at negative $37.79 million.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Potential Downside

Currently trading at $2.99, the $2.34 consensus price target indicates a potential 21.7% decline.