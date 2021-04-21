2 Lesser-Known Semiconductor Stocks to Buy as Chip Prices Soar

NYSE: VSH | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VSH – The demand for semiconductors has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lifestyle and business changes it has fostered. The world is now witnessing a semiconductor shortage, however, which is driving up chip prices. Against this backdrop, we think it is wise to bet on lesser-known semiconductor companies Vishay (VSH) and ChipMOS (IMOS) to reap maximum benefits from the industry tailwinds. Read on form details.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Apr 21, 2021


The last year has been one of the best for semiconductor stocks because demand for them increased exponentially. Semiconductor chips play a vital role in the construction and use of advanced technologies that are helping several businesses navigate the healthcare crisis. Among other uses, chips are essential for running PCs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, electric vehicles (EVs), industrial machines and data centers.

Investors’ increased interest in the semiconductor industry amid the pandemic is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 92.7% returns over the past year versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (SPY) 46.4% gains over this period.

While  demand is rising, a shortage of semiconductors fueled by pandemic interruptions is pushing prices up.  With governments worldwide taking measures to increase the use of EVs, and with the increasing use of cloud computing, 5G, and AI, the demand for semiconductors should keep growing. According to WBOC, the worldwide market for semiconductor equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next five years.

Given this backdrop, we think it is wise to bet on lesser-known semiconductor companies, such as Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS). They have immense growth potential thanks to their consistent product innovations.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Based in Malvern, Pa., VSH is a manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. The company operates primarily through six segments—Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. It serves various end-markets, including industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical.

This month, VSH introduced the world’s best AEC-Q101 qualified p-channel -80 V TrenchFET MOSFET. Its increases power density and efficiency in automotive applications. The launch  should help the company stay ahead of its competitors.

On February 24, VSH launched the industry’s first SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors with Y1 Rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC that deliver  industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF, while offering high humidity robustness and reduced production costs. With the greater adoption of this product, the company should witness an increase in its revenue.

The company’s net revenue increased 9.4% year-over-year to $667.18 million in the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020. Its net earnings grew 169% year-over-year to $37.57 million. The company’s adjusted EPS was  $0.28, up 115.4% year-over-year.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2021, analysts expect VSH’s EPS and revenue to increase 161.1% and 30.9% year-over-year, respectively. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 72.4% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $25.28.

VSH’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has a B grade for Growth and Value. Within the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, VSH is ranked #13 of 98 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for VSH (Stability, Sentiment, Quality, and Momentum), click here.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS)

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, IMOS researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits (ICs), and related assembly and testing services. Its segments include testing and assembly for liquid crystal display and other flat panel display driver semiconductors, and bumping. The company’s products and services are applied in information products, personal computers, communication equipment, office automation and consumer electronics.

For its fiscal year 2021 first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, IMOS’ revenue came in at $227 million, which represents a 15.7% year-over-year increase. This  performance was driven primarily  by strong memory and DDIC demand, along with improvements in both volumes and pricing.

Analysts expect IMOS’s revenue to increase 35.1% year-over-year to 248.82 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The stock has gained 75.9% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $33.84.

IMOS’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has an A grade for Value, and a B grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum.

We have also graded IMOS for Growth and Quality. Click here to access all IMOS’s ratings. IMOS is ranked #3 in the same industry.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

VSH shares were trading at $25.45 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.17 (+0.67%). Year-to-date, VSH has gained 23.36%, versus a 11.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VSHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IMOSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull Run or Bull S#*t?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has impressively broken out above 4,000. However, it seems that ONLY large caps are moving higher while smaller stocks are actually in the red. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 14, 2021 | 9:27am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid at all Costs in Q2

A price retreat by electric vehicle (EV) stocks delivered substantial losses to overvalued, speculative stocks last quarter. And given the rising costs of production and expected decline in oil prices, EV sales are projected to fall in the near term. Thus, we think speculative stocks in the sector, such as Fisker (FSR), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and Green Power Motor (GP), are best avoided now.
Apr 20, 2021 | 3:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

C-Suite Shakeup & Debt Elimination Make GameStop Worth Considering

As GameStop (GME) pursues a new CEO and a better balance sheet, stock traders might hope for more stable and sensible price action.
Apr 19, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VSH News