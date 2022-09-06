Hiding in Plain Sight: 2 EV Winners to Buy Instead of Tesla

: VWAGY | Volkswagen AG News, Ratings, and Charts

VWAGY – Robust advancements and strong government support should help the EV industry witness massive growth. Given the headwinds recently faced by EV giant Tesla (TSLA), the stock looks overvalued at the current price level. Therefore, other popular players in this space, Volkswagen (VWAGY) and Ford Motor (F) could be better investments now, given their solid growth prospects. Read on….

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Sep 6, 2022


The electric vehicle (EV) industry is evolving with significant technological advancements driven by hefty investments and strong federal support. The EV market is expected to record a robust growth rate of 23.5% from 2019-2028. Additionally, according to AAA’s consumer survey in July, one-quarter of Americans would likely buy an electric vehicle for their next purchase to save on rising fuel costs.

The EV giant Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has been investors’ favorite in the EV industry, considering its solid growth. However, the stock has slumped 23.3% year-to-date and 10.1% over the past month. Tesla stock still seems pricey in terms of valuation. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 9.95 is 1,054.2% higher than the industry average of 0.86. Also, in terms of its forward EV/Sales, the stock is trading at 9.82x, 800.3% higher than the industry average of 1.09x.

On the other hand, TSLA’s gross profit margin of 27.10% is 25.7% lower than the industry average of 36.49%. Additionally, TSLA is currently jousting with its Twitter (TWTR) deal.

Given this backdrop, we think other popular names in the EV industry, Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) and Ford Motor Company (F), could be better buys than TSLA now.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)

Headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, VWAGY manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates through four segments- Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; Financial Services; and Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles.

VWAGY’s sales revenue came in at €69.54 billion ($69.43 billion) for the second quarter of 2022, up 3.3% year-over-year. Its cash flow from investing activities came in at €7 billion ($6.99 billion), up 48.6% year-over-year.

Street expects VWAGY’s revenue to increase 4.5% year-over-year to $69.51 billion in the fiscal quarter ending September 2022.

VWAGY’s shares have slumped 7.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $18.25.

VWAGY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall A rating translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

VWAGY also has an A grade for Value and Sentiment and a B for Quality and Stability. It is ranked #2 of 65 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated VWAGY for Momentum and Growth. Get all VWAGY ratings here.

Ford Motor Company (F)

F designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments- Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.

In July, F launched America’s first electric pickup truck- the 2023 Ford F-150® Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle. Purpose-built for the police department, this modern, always-on work-ready truck helps improve productivity, lower costs and accelerate customers’ sustainability goals with its game-changing technology. This development should be strategically beneficial for the company.

F’s total revenues increased 50.2% year-over-year to $40.19 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2022. Its net income improved 15.4% year-over-year to $638 million, while its EPS increased 14.3% from its year-ago value to $0.16 in the same period.

Analysts expect F’s revenue for the fiscal quarter ending September 2022 to come in at $37.57 billion, indicating a 13.1% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.52 represents a 1.3% year-over-year increase.

The stock has gained 16.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $15.01.

According to the POWR Ratings, F has a B grade in Growth and Value. In the same industry, the stock is ranked #23.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, you can see the F’s ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, Stability, and Quality here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

VWAGY shares were trading at $19.20 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.95 (+5.21%). Year-to-date, VWAGY has declined -32.49%, versus a -17.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VWAGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Tilting Bearish Once Again?

The S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 18% from the June lows til they hit a wall in mid August. At first it seemed the reason was simply hitting the resistance level at the 200 day moving average. But really, if we are being honest with ourselves, it is the reawakening to the negative outlook for the economy. We can all thank Fed Chairman Powell for inscribing it on the tablets handed down from Mt. Jackson Hole. So where do stocks head from here? And what is the best trading plan at this time? Read on below for the answers...
Sep 3, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don't Let Their High-Volume Fool You. 3 Active Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Despite the slower pace of payroll gains in August, market uncertainty is expected to continue as the Fed is expected to put more weight on the upcoming CPI data. Amid this backdrop, high-volume trading of Plug Power (PLUG), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Peloton Interactive (PTON) may not indicate anything positive about them. Given their poor growth prospects, these stocks are best avoided right now. Read on to learn more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Doubled Down on This Biotech Stock, Should You?

Biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) top-line growth didn’t translate into bottom-line improvement in its last quarter. The stock is currently trading approximately 84% below its 52-week high, and analysts expect the company to report significant losses in the fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, since renowned investor Cathie Wood has recently doubled down on DNA, should you follow her action? Read on to find out…
Sep 6, 2022 | 8:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm

Read More Stories

More Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VWAGY News