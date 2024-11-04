High-dividend yield stocks allure investors with attractive yield levels, regular income streams, and growth potential in the long run. These stocks also have the potential to optimize investment portfolios against economic volatility and offer wide long-term growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong high dividend yield stocks Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) could be ideal buys for steady passive income.

The U.S. economy shows mixed signals, urging investors to seek stable investment alternatives. Amid this, high dividend yield stocks stand out as they offer a combination of reliable income and gradual capital appreciation, suitable for investors seeking passive income and protection from economic volatility.

During the third quarter, the U.S. economy’s real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.8%, according to the “advance” estimate of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The growth in the current quarter was propelled by solid consumer spending and favorable government spending. The growth was lower than the second quarter real GDP of 3.0%.

The GDP growth was also below the 3.1% estimate of economists. Further, continuous import growth, outpacing export growth, contributes to the economic slowdown. For the fourth quarter, the real GDP growth is also expected to be slow as hurricane effects and inventory destocking limited the expansion. Also, speculation of another rate cut and inflation continue to be a concern.

Therefore, against the economic uncertainties, high-dividend yield stocks pose a bright investment prospect for investors. The benefit of dividends makes a stock more appealing to investors, providing potential for regular dividend earnings and capital appreciation. Also, investing in high dividend-yield stocks ensures that the company is performing well financially.

Given the economic trends, investing in high dividend yield stocks with dividend yield above 5%, such as VZ, PFE, and EPD, could be wise for future gains.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

VZ offers international communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities. The company operates through Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

On October 24, VZ launched its new app, Verizon Family, a digital service that helps families stay connected and safe. The app helps in monitoring a family’s location, is built with new features like Safe Walk with an SOS button to contact a family member in an emergency, and even keeps an eye on children’s Verizon calls and texts.

The new Verizon family app enhances family safety and is currently available for free to VZ customers on any postpaid plan via the App Store and Google Play.

On October 23, Verizon Frontline launched two new deployable asset prototypes designed to support the mission-critical communications needs of first responders during public safety operations. The two new Verizon Frontline prototype assets are capable of establishing their own off-grid network, allowing first responders to communicate with each other in challenging situations.

Also, on September 4, VZ increased its quarterly dividend by 1.25 cents to $0.6775 per share, paid to its shareholders on November 1, 2024.

VZ has raised its annual dividend for 20 consecutive years. It pays an annual dividend of $2.71, which translates to a yield of 6.55% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 5.87%. Moreover, the company’s dividend payouts have increased at an impressive CAGR of 1.9% over the past three years.

For the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, VZ reported total operating revenues of $33.33 billion, and its operating income came in at $5.93 billion for the same period. The company’s net income and EPS totaled $3.41 billion and $0.78 for the quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.06 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Analysts expect VZ’s revenue and EPS for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to grow 0.9% and 2.9% year-over-year to $35.45 billion and $1.11, respectively. Also, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in three of the four trailing quarters.

Shares of VZ have surged 5.5% over the past six months and 16.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $41.36.

VZ’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

VZ has a B grade for Growth and Stability. It is ranked #4 out of 20 stocks in the C-rated Telecom – Domestic industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have VZ ratings for Quality, Momentum, Value, and Sentiment. Get all VZ ratings here.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

PFE discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products internationally. The company provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, like cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women’s health, under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and Premarin family brands.

On October 22, PFE announced that the U.S. FDA approved its ABRYSVO® (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine), a bivalent RSV prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccine for preventing lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in individuals between 18 and 59 years of age.

The approval is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial. ABRYSVO offers the broadest indication of the RSV vaccine in adults. It is the first and only respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults younger than 50. The indication has been expanded to benefit older adults and pregnant women.

On October 11, PFE received FDA approval for HYMPAVZI™ (marstacimab-hncq) for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A.

The approval of HYMPAVZI marked a significant advancement for people living with hemophilia A or B without inhibitors for bleed prevention.

On October 9, PFR’s Board of Directors declared a $0.42 fourth-quarter 2024 dividend on its common stock, payable on December 2, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024.

PFE pays an annual dividend of $1.68, which translates to a yield of 5.98% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 4.24%. Moreover, the company’s dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 4.4% over the past five years. PFE has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

In the third quarter that ended September 29, 2024, PFE’s total revenues increased 31.2% year-over-year to $17.70 billion, of which its product revenues grew 33.1% from the year-ago value to $15.42 billion. The company’s adjusted net income and adjusted EPS came in at $6.05 billion and $1.06 for the quarter, respectively.

Buoyed by strong financial performance, the company raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $61 billion to $64 billion from the prior range of $59.50 to $62.50 billion. It also raised its adjusted EPS guidance to a $2.75 to $2.95 range.

Street expects PFE’s revenue and EPS for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 22.1% and 362.8% year-over-year to $17.40 billion and $0.46, respectively. Furthermore, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

PFE’s stock has surged 3.4% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $28.09.

PFE’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Growth. PFE also has a B grade for Value. PFE is ranked #32 among 161 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry.

Click here to access PFE’s ratings for Quality, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

EPD offers midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

On October 29, EPD completed the second phase of its Texas Western Products system. Located in Grand County, Utah, the facility is a refined products truck terminal serving the Grand Junction, Colorado, and Moab, Utah areas. The facility has a storage capacity of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and diesel and can load trucks at a rate of up to 20,000 bpd.

On October 28, EPD completed the acquisition of Piñon Midstream, LLC. EPD purchased Piñon Midstream for $950 million in cash consideration as part of a debt-free transaction. The assets acquired under the transaction, including natural gas gathering and treating services, expanded EPD’s footprint in the eastern flank of the prolific Delaware Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

Also, on October 2, EPD’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to common unitholders for the third quarter of 2024 of $0.525 per unit. The distribution represents a 5% increase over the distribution declared last year. The distribution will be paid on November 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2024.

EPD’s annual distribution of $2.10 translates to a yield of 7.29% at the current unit price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 7.53%. Also, the company’s dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 4.9% over the past three years. EPD has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

During the third quarter of 2024, which ended September 30, 2024, EPD’s total revenues increased 14.8% from the prior year period to $13.78 billion. Its operating income grew 5% from the year-ago value to $1.78 billion. The company’s net income attributable to common unitholders amounted to $1.42 billion or $0.65 per unit, up 7.5% and 8.3% year-over-year, respectively.

In addition, the company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 4.9% from the year-ago value to $2.44 billion.

Street expects EPD’s EPS for the first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 4.5% year-over-year to $0.70, and its revenue for the same quarter is expected to grow marginally year-over-year to $14.85 billion. Also, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

EPD’s stock has gained 3.9% over the past six months and 11% over the past year to close the last trading session at $28.82.

EPD’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Stability. Within the A-rated MLPs – Oil & Gas industry, EPD is ranked #5 among 23 stocks.

Click here to access additional EPD ratings for Sentiment, Growth, and Quality.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

VZ shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, VZ has gained 16.17%, versus a 21.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article