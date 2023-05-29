Should You Buy ContextLogic (WISH)?

: WISH | ContextLogic Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

WISH – Despite dire earnings forecast for the current year, the e-commerce platform operator ContextLogic (WISH) exhibits a more than 20% potential upside in its stock price. Would it be wise to buy the stock now? Let’s look at its financial metrics to find the answer….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

May 29, 2023


ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a mobile e-commerce company that operates the Wish platform, which connects users to merchants. Although the stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a 20.1% potential upside, only one out of five Wall Street analysts have given it a Buy rating.

Moreover, analysts expect its EPS to remain negative for the current fiscal year (ending December 2023), while its revenue is expected to decline 27.3% year-over-year to $415.12 million in the same period.

Therefore, it could be wise to avoid the stock now. Let’s look at the trends of some of its key financial metrics to gain a better understanding.

Tracking WISH’s Revenue, Gross Margin, ROA, and Asset Turnover

WISH’s revenue has fluctuated over the past few years. Revenue was at a high of $2.54 billion on December 31, 2020, and has since declined to $478 million on March 31, 2023, representing an 81% decrease in revenue. However, the growth rate has been positive, with revenue increasing from $571 million on December 31, 2022, to $478M million on March 31, 2023, a 16% increase.

WISH’s gross margin has fluctuated over the last few years, with an overall downward trend. It dropped from 62.7% at the end of 2020 to 25.5% at the end of 2023, representing a drop of 59.2%. The largest decrease was from June 2022 to September 2022, when it fell from 40.1% to 35.3%, a decrease of 11.2%.

WISH experienced a general decline in ROA from September 2021 to March 2023 and an overall drop of 15.7%, from -0.46 to -0.481. The largest decrease was seen in the Dec 2022 quarter, with a value of -0.398, representing a drop of 14%.

WISH’s asset turnover has slowed with fluctuations over the past two years. Starting at 1.38 in September 2021, the turnover has decreased by an overall rate of 46.6%, down to its most recent value of 0.557 in March 2023.

Price Drop of WISH Over 180 Days

The share price of WISH has been decreasing over the observed period, with a noticeable acceleration from December 2022 to May 2023. Prices began at $21.69 and sank to $7.75 by late May 2023, representing a decrease of 64.1%. Here is a chart of WISH’s price over the past 180 days.

Rising POWR Ratings for WISH Reflect Value, Momentum, and Growth

The overall POWR Ratings grade for WISH has generally been hovering around the D, which translates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. It has a rank in the Internet industry of #54 out of 58 stocks.

The POWR Ratings for WISH indicate that the highest-rated dimensions are Value, Momentum, and Growth. In particular, there is a clear trend that each of these three dimensions has been increasing over time, with Value having the highest rating at 69.

The Ratings for Growth have steadily increased from 12 in November 2022 to 50 in May 2023, Momentum has increased from 55 in November 2022 to 66 in February 2023, and Value has also increased from 35 in November 2022 to 69 in April 2023. Meanwhile, the three lowest-rated dimensions are Sentiment, Stability, and Quality.

How does ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stack Up Against its Peers?

Other stocks in the Internet sector that may be worth considering are trivago N.V. (TRVG), Travelzoo (TZOO), and Opera Limited (OPRA) — they have better POWR Ratings.

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

WISH shares were trading at $7.13 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.07 (-0.97%). Year-to-date, WISH has declined -51.27%, versus a 10.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WISHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TZOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OPRAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fallacy of the Bullish Argument

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does not buy the bullish argument that is gaining speed as the S&P 500 (SPY) closes above 4,200. In fact, he says the set up for a serious correction and thus warns investors not to get SUCKED into this rally as the rug is about to get pulled out. Discover why along with a timely trading plan in the fresh commentary below...
May 27, 2023 | 6:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Hyper-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Coupled with the macroeconomic headwinds, the U.S. debt default crisis and consequent recessionary fears have triggered market volatility. Against this backdrop, quality growth stocks Boston Scientific (BSX), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), and Geospace Technologies (GEOS) could be solid buys now. Read on…
May 24, 2023 | 12:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Now the Time to Add Meta Platforms (META) to Your Portfolio?

Tech giant Meta Platforms (META) witnessed steady growth in its fiscal first quarter, and its dominance in the social media sphere remains unparalleled. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. So, is now the time to buy the stock? Read more to find out...
May 24, 2023 | 10:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Financial Services Stocks to Maximize Your Returns

The growing adoption of digital financial services is expected to drive the long-term growth of the financial services industry. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong financial services stocks Fiserv (FISV), Navient (NAVI), and Medallion Financial (MFIN). Read more…
May 24, 2023 | 9:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Now the Time to Add Meta Platforms (META) to Your Portfolio?

Tech giant Meta Platforms (META) witnessed steady growth in its fiscal first quarter, and its dominance in the social media sphere remains unparalleled. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. So, is now the time to buy the stock? Read more to find out...
May 24, 2023 | 10:28am

Read More Stories

More ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WISH News