Workhorse Group vs. Hyliion Holdings: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: WKHS | Workhorse Group, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

WKHS – The electric vehicle space has been witnessing exponential growth amid the pandemic. Workhorse Group (WKHS) and Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) are two prominent players in this industry that have already generated hefty returns for investors and should continue to see robust growth opportunities. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.

By Sidharath Gupta

Nov 20, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) and Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), which are prominent players in the electric vehicle (EV) space, have been gaining significant investor attention with climate change becoming a pressing concern and the world gradually going electric.

Both stocks generated significant returns over the past six months. While WKHS returned 760% over this period, HYLN has gained 145%. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Business Structure and Latest Movements  

WKHS designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance, drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. The company’s products include medium-duty trucks comprising a powertrain and chassis. Over the past year, the company garnered approvals from all 50 states making it the only EV delivery company licensed for operations nationwide. It has recently begun production of its C-series electric step vans.

WKHS is one of three finalists for a $6.3 billion contract to supply the US Postal Services’ 165,000 vehicles. However, the decision has been delayed until the end of the calendar year. WKSH has a strategic alliance with tech-giant Hitachi group for an operational assessment of manufacturing, operational, and supply chain capabilities. Moreover, the company was included into the broad-market Russell 3000 Index in June.

HYLN designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions, particularly electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications.

The company recently went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), through a merger with shell company, Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL), in a deal worth over $520 million. The company also recently announced a natural gas fueling partnership with American Natural Gas that also executed a pre-order agreement to purchase up to 250 Hypertruck ERX vehicles.

Recent Financial Results and Operational Highlights

In the third quarter that ended September 2020, WKHS recorded a top-line of $564,707, rising 522% sequentially. However, the company reported a loss of $0.78 per share, significantly improving from the quarter-ago loss of $1.76 per share.

WKHS has set a production volume target of 1,800 vehicles in 2021. It recently received a purchase order for 500 C-1000 trucks from Pritchard Auto Company for its National Fleet Program, which is being financed by Hitachi Capital. Moreover, late in October, the company submitted its application to the Federal Aviation Administration for its HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System drone.

HYLN has recorded zero revenues to date, but anticipates generating $1 million of revenue this year. The company reported a net loss of $2.77 million in the third quarter, compared to the quarter-ago loss of $2.26 million.

Its first 1,000-units pre-order comes from one of its strategic partners, Agility Logistics. The company installed eight hybrid electric units in the third quarter for four fleet-based customers. It also signed an agreement with FEV North America Inc. to accelerate commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX. However, the success of its ERX product is uncertain right now.

Here WKHS is in an advantageous position.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

WKHS’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 39.6% over the past five years. However, the company is not profitable yet. The market expects the company’s revenue to increase 72,400% in the current quarter, 449.1% in the current year, and 6,218.8% next year. WKHS’s EPS is expected to grow 79.5% next year.

On the other hand, HYLN has not generated any revenue to date and is consequently reporting losses each year. The market does not expect HYLN to report revenue in the current year. Moreover, the company’s EPS is expected to decline 24.8% next year.

WKHS has an edge over HYLN here as well.

Profitability      

WKHS’s trailing-twelve-month ROE of 603% compares favorably with HYLN’s negative value.

Valuation

WKHS commands an enterprise value of $2.73 billion, a measure of a company’s total value, compared to HYLN’s $1.45 billion. However, in terms of current ratio, HYLN is more liquid with a ratio of 0.97 compared to WKHS’s 0.76, implying that the company doesn’t have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Though HYLN is more liquid, it’s worth considering WKHS due to its significantly higher enterprise value.

POWR Ratings

While WKHS is rated “Neutral” in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, HYLN is a “Sell.” Here are how the four components of the POWRs Rating are graded for WKHS and HYLN:

WKHS has an “A” for Industry Rank, a “C” for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade, and a “D” for Peer Grade. In the 33-stock Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #26.

HYLN has a “C” for Industry Rank, a “D” for Trade Grade and Peer Grade, and an “F” for Buy & Hold Grade. It is ranked #18 in the 20-stock Trucking Freight industry.

The Winner

EVs are increasingly gaining popularity over fuel-run cars due to the improved automotive performance and cost-efficiencies. While both WKHS and HYLN are good long-term investments, considering the unprecedented popularity of the EV market, WKHS appears to be a better choice based on the factors discussed here.

While both the companies have shown huge momentum this year, WKHS is already generating revenue and has begun the production of its electric step vans. With the growth of e-commerce, there is a need for more cost-effective delivery vehicles. WKHS’ long-term vision is to completely solve the “last-mile” problem and the company’s strategy on building electric delivery vehicles looks viable.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Why Investors DON’T Care About Covid-19 Anymore

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

WKHS shares were trading at $24.29 per share on Friday morning, up $1.51 (+6.63%). Year-to-date, WKHS has gained 699.01%, versus a 12.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sidharath Gupta


Sidharath’s passion for the markets and his love of words guided him to becoming a financial journalist. He began his career as an Equity Analyst, researching stocks and preparing in-depth research reports. Sidharath is currently pursuing the CFA program to deepen his knowledge of financial anlaysis and investment strategies. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WKHSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HYLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

There is so much noise in the stock market (SPY) that it is often hard to tell what signals are worth listening too. That is why we turned to famed Chartered Market Technician, Christian Tharp, to show us the 5 chart patterns that point to the best stock trades. Get the full story below...
Nov 20, 2020 | 9:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Tech Stocks on the Robinhood 100 to Buy for 2021

Tech stocks have been on a roll this year owing to increased dependence of individuals and businesses on technology to stay operational amid the new normal. While recent positive news on a coronavirus vaccine led to a sell-off, innovations and fundamental strength should help tech stocks outperform in the long run. Popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are good bets for 2021.
Nov 19, 2020 | 12:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tesla vs. Fisker: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle industry leader Tesla (TSLA) is facing some serious competition from newly emerged player Fisker (FSR) as investors are betting on the latter’s unhinged growth. Will investor sentiment drive FSR to become more profitable than the largest EV manufacturer in the world? Read more to find out.
Nov 19, 2020 | 12:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Reasons Investors DON’T Care About Covid-19 Anymore

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making new all time highs even in the face of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. This may not seem logical on the surface, however this article will spell it all out for you. And why you need to continue riding the bull market with a focus on a new group of stocks to lead the way. Read on for the full story...
Nov 18, 2020 | 2:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tesla vs. Fisker: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle industry leader Tesla (TSLA) is facing some serious competition from newly emerged player Fisker (FSR) as investors are betting on the latter’s unhinged growth. Will investor sentiment drive FSR to become more profitable than the largest EV manufacturer in the world? Read more to find out.
Nov 19, 2020 | 12:57pm

Read More Stories

More Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WKHS News