4 No-Brainer Basic Materials Stocks That Just Went on Sale

NYSE: WLK | Westlake Chemical Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

WLK – Despite high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the basic materials industry is expected to benefit from increasing infrastructure activities. Therefore, we think taking advantage of the current market dip to bet on high-quality basic materials stocks Westlake Chemical (WLK), Olin (OLN), The Chemours (CC), and Mechel PAO (MTL), which are trading at discounts, could be an economically fruitful move. Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jan 26, 2022


Record-high inflation and supply chain bottlenecks have been limiting the growth of the basic materials industry. However, increasing infrastructure-related activities, such as repairing roads, bridges, and ports with the reopening of the economy, should drive the growth of companies in this space.

President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill is also expected to boost the basic materials industry’s growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending increased 7.9% year-over-year to $1,463.2 billion during the first 11 months of 2021.

Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality basic materials stocks Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), Olin Corporation (OLN), The Chemours Company (CC), and Mechel PAO (MTL), which hold solid growth prospects. These stocks are currently trading at discounts to their peers.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Houston, Tex.-based WLK, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments: Vinyls and Olefins.

On Nov. 24, 2021, WLK announced that it had agreed with Hexion Inc. to acquire Hexion’s global epoxy business for approximately $1.2 billion. WLK President and CEO Albert Chao said, “We look forward to welcoming the Hexion epoxy employees to the Westlake family and realizing the tremendous opportunities to grow the combined businesses.”

WLK’s net sales were $3.06 billion for the third quarter, ended Sept.30, 2021, up 61% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $607 million, up 964.9% year-over-year. And its EPS was $4.69, up 942.2% year-over-year.

Its 1.35x forward EV/Sales is 24.8% lower than the 1.79x industry average.

Analysts expect WLK’s revenue to be $12.53 billion in fiscal 2022, representing an 11% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 31.9% per annum over the next five years. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 21.9% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $98.84. It is currently trading 9.3% below its 52-week high of $109.01, which it hit on January 18, 2022.

WLK’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a B grade for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #5 of 90 stocks in the A-Rated Chemicals industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for WLK (Momentum and Stability).

Olin Corporation (OLN)

OLN manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The Clayton, Miss., company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. 

On Oct.21, 2021, Scott Sutton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “Solid quarterly adjusted EBITDA was achieved despite production interruptions from hurricanes, raw material cost volatility, and supply-chain disruptions. Our third quarter performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our unique winning model that adapts in real-time to prioritize ‘value first’ amid a backdrop of improving structural fundamentals.”

For its fiscal 2021 third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, OLN’s sales came in at $2.34 billion, up 62.8% year-over-year. While its Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls sales were $1.06 billion, up 40.7% year-over-year, its net income came in at $390.7 million, versus a $736.8 million loss in the previous period. The company’s EPS was t $2.38, compared to a $4.67 loss per share.

Its 1.23x forward EV/Sales is 31.5% lower than the 1.79x industry average.

OLN’s revenue is expected to be $9.15 billion in its fiscal 2022, representing a 3.6% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 2.3% year-over-year to $8.84 for its fiscal year 2022. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 95.4% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $49.52. The stock is currently trading 23.5% below its 52-week high of $64.76, which it hit on November 15, 2021.

OLN has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a B grade for Growth, Value Sentiment, and Quality. Within the Chemicals industry, it is ranked #8. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum and Stability for OLN.

Note that OLN is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

The Chemours Company (CC)

Wilmington, Del.-based CC provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions.

On Nov. 4, 2021, CC President and CEO Mark Newman said, “Our strong top line, bottom line and cash results in the quarter demonstrate the strength of this business and the progress we are making towards better quality of earnings and higher shareholder returns. I am confident that we have the right business strategies, an inspired group of leaders and empowered employees to consistently deliver across cycles and over time.”

CC’s net sales increased 36.3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion in its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. Its net income came in at $214 million, up 181.6% year-over-year, and its EPS increased 176.1% year-over-year to $1.27.

Its 1.32x forward EV/Sales is 26.2% lower than the 1.79x industry average.

Analysts expect CC’s revenue to increase 5.3% year-over-year to $6.68 billion in its fiscal year 2022. The company’s EPS is estimated to increase 10.7% to $4.55 for its fiscal 2022. And it surpassed the EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. 

Over the past year, the stock has gained 22.2% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $33.02. CC is currently trading 15.1% below its 52-week high of $38.87, which it hit on June 9, 2021.

It is no surprise that CC has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Value and a B grade for Growth and Quality.

CC is ranked #13 in the Chemicals industry. Click here to see CC’s Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment grade.

Note that CC is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Value Strategist, Steve Reitmeister, currently in the POWR Value portfolio. Learn more here.

Mechel PAO (MTL)

Based in Moscow, Russia, MTL, and its subsidiaries are in the mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its segments are Mining, and Steel and Power.

On Nov. 18, 2021, MTL’s CEO, Oleg Korzhov, said “Our facilities receive new equipment and implement repairs and reconditioning programs. We launched a new project in our mining division, which will help us to increase our Group’s integration into iron ore with a fairly low level of capital investment.”

MTL’s revenue from contracts with customers came in at ₽287.82 billion ($3.65 billion) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up 46.7% year-over-year. The company’s gross profit was ₽127.43 billion ($1.62 billion), up 78.5% year-over-year. Furthermore, its profit for the period was ₽54.96 billion ($698.04 million), versus a ₽15.66 billion ($198.87 million) loss for the same period.

Its 1.06x forward EV/Sales is 40.8% lower than the 1.79x industry average.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 39.4% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.63. The stock is currently trading 49.3% below its 52-week high of $5.19.

MTL has an overall A grade, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment. MTL is ranked #2 of 34 stocks in the A-Rated Steel industry. Click here to see additional ratings for MTL (Stability).

Note that MTL is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

WLK shares were trading at $99.76 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.92 (+0.93%). Year-to-date, WLK has gained 2.71%, versus a -7.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WLKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market “Nausea Index” Going Off

The stock market (SPY) has seen fresh lows this week scaring many investors into selling their positions. On the other hand, 40 year investment veteran shares a proprietary market indicator that points to a significant bounce coming soon. Is he right? You be the judge by reading below.
Jan 26, 2022 | 10:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks that Are Thriving in an Inflationary Environment

Inflation is one of the biggest threats facing the economy. One profitable strategy during this period of high inflation is to focus on stocks that have pricing power, as these companies’ margins will continue to expand. In contrast, stocks without pricing power are likely to underperform as margin compression erodes EPS. Therefore, investors should consider buying these 3 stocks that are thriving in this inflationary environment: Olin (OLN), Nucor (NUE), and Chemours (CC).
Jan 25, 2022 | 8:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Best Value Stocks to Buy in January

In times of high inflation, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks and have done so over the past year. Amid the rising inflationary pressure and looming interest rate hikes, fundamentally sound value stocks ArcelorMittal (MT), Covestro (COVTY), KT Corporation (KT), and Nature’s Sunshine (NATR) could be solid bets.
Jan 25, 2022 | 5:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm

Read More Stories

More Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WLK News