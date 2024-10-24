3 Industrial Stocks to Benefit from a Manufacturing Boom

NYSE: WTS | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

WTS – The industrial sector is seeing strong growth potential due to rising demand for machinery and services, boosted by advanced technologies and supportive government policies. Hence, fundamentally sound industrial stocks Littelfuse (LFUS), Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS), and Franklin Electric (FELE), might be solid buys for gains next year. Read more…

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Oct 24, 2024


The industrial sector’s prospects appear promising due to the increasing demand for goods and services, the shift to smart factories with advanced technologies like robotics and IoT, and government initiatives that boost domestic manufacturing and infrastructure investment.

Given the favorable outlook for the sector, investors could consider investing in high-quality industrial stocks like Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS), and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE), which are strategically positioned to benefit from the current manufacturing boom.

The industrial sector is experiencing a digital transformation in the era of Industry 4.0, leading to increased productivity and efficiency. The global Industry 4.0 market is projected to reach $482 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.7%.

Driven by the rapid adoption of industrial automation, the global industrial services market is projected to expand at a 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. As companies embrace these technologies, the demand for more advanced and reliable industrial services continues to rise.

Moreover, the U.S. government is driving industrial growth through the Chips Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. By offering financial incentives and encouraging public-private partnerships, these government policies are fostering an industrial resurgence, paving the way for advanced technologies and sustainable growth in the U.S.

Let’s assess why the three featured Industrial-Manufacturing stocks are worth investing in now.

Stock #3: Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

LFUS designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronics; Transportation; and Industrial.

On October 5, 2024, LFUS announced the launch of RCMP20 Residual Current Monitor Series for Mode 2 and Mode 3 EV charging stations. Featuring the largest current transformer (CT) aperture in the industry, the RCMP20 Series enhances Littelfuse’s growing portfolio of EV infrastructure solutions.

In the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, 2024, LFUS’s net sales amounted to $558 million. Its gross profit was $207.00 million. Moreover, its net income and adjusted EPS came in at $45.47 million and $1.97, respectively.

Street projects LFUS’ revenue and EPS to rise 4.1% and 17.9% year-over-year to $557.72 million and $2.08 in the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2024. It has exceeded the EPS consensus estimate in each of the four previous quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has climbed 13.6% over the past year and soared 9.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $253.12.

LFUS’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a B for Quality. It is ranked #12 out of 34 stocks in the B-rated Industrial-Manufacturing industry.

To access LFUS’s Growth, Value, Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum ratings, click here.

Stock #2: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

WTS operates globally through its flow management, HVAC, and water quality solutions. It operates through three segments, namely Americas; Europe; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA).

On September 13, 2024, WTS paid a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. It pays an annual dividend of $1 per share, which translates to a yield of 0.98% on prevailing prices, higher than its four-year average yield of 90%.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, WTS’s total sales increased 12% year-over-year to $597 million with flat organic sales. Its reported operating margin was 18.7%, while the adjusted operating margin was 18.8%. Additionally, adjusted EPS was $2.46, up 5% year-over-year.

Analysts expect WTS’ revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to increase 7.4% year-over-year to $541.50 million. The company has an excellent earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 21.2% to close the last trading session at $200.41. It soared 5.57% year-to-date.

WTS’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

WTS has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #9 out of 34 stocks in the same industry.

Beyond what we have stated above, we also have given WTS grades for Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment and Stability. Get all the WTS’s ratings here.

Stock #1: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)

FELE designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems globally. The company operates through three segments Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution.

On August 15, FELE paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

In the fiscal second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, FELE’s gross profit increased 6% from the prior year-quarter to $199.80 million. The company posted a net income of $59.10 million, and its EPS came in at $1.28.

Street expects FELE’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter (ended September 2024) to increase 2.4% year-over-year to $551.08 million. Its EPS for the same quarter is projected to grow 2.8% from the prior year to $1.27.

Shares of FELE have gained 21.2% over the past year and 5.6% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $102.40.

FELE’s bright prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Stability and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #7.

Click here to see FELE’s other ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

WTS shares were trading at $198.89 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $1.52 (-0.76%). Year-to-date, WTS has declined -3.94%, versus a 23.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WTSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LFUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FELEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Concerns for Investors in October

The S&P 500 (SPY) may be touching all time highs...but recent action points to concerns on 2 fronts: inflation and earnings. Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views on these 2 timely topics along with a preview of his top stocks to buy now.
Oct 23, 2024 | 6:16am
: UPS | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top-Rated Logistics Stocks Benefiting From E-Commerce Boom

As more consumers turn to online shopping, logistics companies are stepping up to meet the demand for faster, more efficient deliveries. With that in mind, investing in top-rated logistics stocks like United Parcel Service (UPS), Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH), and Radiant Logistics (RLGT) could be beneficial. Read on…
Oct 24, 2024 | 6:27am
: NVDA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks With Big Metaverse Potential

The metaverse has been a buzzword in the tech industry for a while now, evolving from a niche idea to a transformative force captivating companies and investors alike. With its growing impact, investing in quality tech stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Autodesk (ADSK) could be rewarding. Learn more…
Oct 23, 2024 | 6:20pm
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Pharma Stocks to Watch as Gene Therapy Gains Momentum

The pharma market shows promise as gene therapy gains momentum through rapid advancements that address complex diseases and improve treatment options. Given this favorable trend, it could be wise to watch strong pharma stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Wave Life Sciences (WVE), and Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX). Read more...
Oct 23, 2024 | 4:43pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors…Why Be Bearish?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making new highs and yet some experts are still trying to scare investors that a bear market is looming. 44 year investment expert Steve Reitmeister tackles this subject to show why there should be more good times ahead for stock investors. Read on for the full story...
Oct 19, 2024 | 6:13am

Read More Stories

More Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WTS News