The Best Sector ETF to Buy in December 2022

NYSE: XLI | SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial News, Ratings, and Charts

XLI – The industrial sector is expected to see strong demand over the upcoming years. Given the sector’s solid growth prospects, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) could be a solid buy this month. Read on….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Dec 15, 2022


While concerns over interest rate hikes and the consequent economic slowdown linger, optimism is still evident in the industrial sector. Due to restored manufacturing, industrial demand is predicted to remain strong in the coming years.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) offers exposure to the U.S. industrial sector. The sector includes transportation firms, providers of commercial and professional services, and manufacturers of capital goods. The ETF allows investors to take strategic or tactical positions at a more targeted level than traditional style-based investing.

Tracking the S&P Industrial Select Sector, the non-diversified fund generally invests at least 95% of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. It has gained 14.9% over the past six months and 9.7% over the past three months to close its last trading session at $100.96.

Here are the factors that could influence XLI’s performance in the near term:

Fund Stats

As of December 13, XLI had a NAV of $101.14 and about $14 billion in assets under management. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.10%, which is significantly lower than the industry average of 0.45%.

XLI’s trailing-12-month dividend of $1.52 yields 1.51% on the current share price. This compares to its four-year average yield of 1.71%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 2.9% CAGR over the past five years.

Over the past three years, its net inflow came in at $418.17 million. Its net inflows were $36.61 million over the past five days. It has a five-year beta of 1.15.

Top Holdings

As of December 13, the fund’s top holdings include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), with a 5.11% weight, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), with a 5.02% weight, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), with a 4.72% weight, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), with a 4.66% weight, and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), with a 4.31% weight.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

XLI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

XLI has a Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer grade of A. In the 36-fund Industrials Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #1. The group is rated B.

Click here to see the POWR Ratings for XLI.

View all the top ETFs in the Industrials Equities ETFs group here.

Bottom Line

The industrial sector is expected to remain buoyed due to growing manufacturing in the near future. Given the strong fund stats and attractive dividend payments, the ETF might be a solid buy now for investors looking for a targeted industrial sector play.

How Does Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While XLI has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its peers, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) and Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE), which also have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

XLI shares were trading at $99.08 per share on Thursday morning, down $1.88 (-1.86%). Year-to-date, XLI has declined -5.18%, versus a -16.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
XLIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ITAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PAVEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Poised to Crush the Market Again in 2023

While the moderate inflation rate for November has boosted investor sentiment and may have paved the way for lower interest rate hikes from this month, Fed’s recent comments suggest that the target interest rate may be a bit further ahead. Hence shares of fundamentally strong businesses with robust demand, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and McKesson (MCK), look well-positioned to keep outperforming the broader market. Continue reading…
Dec 14, 2022 | 3:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

November’s CPI was cooler than expected, indicating that inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades seen earlier this year. However, the chances of a recession next year continue to worry investors. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in no-brainer stocks Cisco Systems (CSCO), Unit Corporation (UNTC), and Civeo Corporation (CVEO) before year-end. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 11:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All XLI News