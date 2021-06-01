The POWR Ratings are in, and there are some interesting upgrades. Market bulls will be happy to learn more stocks have been upgraded to Strong Buys than Strong Sells.

There are good arguments to be made that the market will stagnate, increase or decrease in the months ahead. Instead of buying an ETF or an entire index, it might be better to handpick specific stocks.

Let’s take a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades worthy of your attention: Yelp (YELP), Movado Group (MOV), and HP (HPQ).

Yelp (YELP)

YELP is an online review platform that makes it easier for customers to find businesses deserving of their money. Based in San Francisco, YELP’s social network for reviews spans restaurants, healthcare providers, financial services, retail, and more. YELP’s net revenue in 2020 was $872.9 million.

YELP is a top performer in the POWR Ratings with an overall grade of, indicating it is a Strong Buy. The stock has a Quality Grade of A and Value Grade of B. Click here to learn how YELP fares in the rest of the POWR Rating components, such as Stability, Momentum, and Growth. YELP is ranked first out of more than 70 stocks in the Internet industry. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

YELP increased more than 15% this past February alone. Investors clearly believe the company will ramp up its growth in the second half of 2021. Company executives have succeeded in boosting profitability by cutting costs. YELP revenue is up on a quarterly basis, indicating a growth trend might be emerging.

Movado Group (MOV)

MOV is a watchmaker. From Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Concord, and Coach, MOV makes watches on behalf of the industry’s top names. Travel the world, and you will find MOV’s watches are available in nearly every corner of the globe.

MOV is a POWR Ratings beast with an overall grade of A and grades of A in the Quality and Value components. The stock has grades of Bs in the Momentum and Growth components. You can find out more about how MOV grades out in the remainder of the components, such as Sentiment and Stability, by clicking here.

Of the 65 publicly traded companies in the Fashion & Luxury industry, MOV is ranked 5th. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. As a whole, the Fashion & Luxury industry is A-rated. In terms of price returns, MOV has generated a 75% price return year to date. MOV has a low forward P/E ratio of 10.35 even though it is priced about $4 below its 52-week high of $33.

HP (HPQ)

HPQ provides people and businesses with computers, computer-related devices, printers, imaging products, and additional technologies. Schools and governments also rely on HPQ for tech solutions.

HPQ has an overall grade of A in the POWR Ratings and a grade of A in the Value component. It has grades of B in the Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum components. Click here to find out how HPQ fares in the Growth and Stability components of the POWR Ratings.

Of the 47 publicly traded companies in the B-rated Technology – Hardware industry, HPQ is ranked third. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. HPQ has returned 21% so far year to date.

Of the 14 analysts who have issued HPQ recommendations, two view the stock as a Strong Buy and five as a Buy. Plus, HPQ has a low forward P/E ratio of 8.51.

HPQ recently added to its gaming industry exposure with the purchase of HyperX, a gaming peripherals maker, for $425 million. HPQ is currently trading about $6.50 away from its 52-week high of $36.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

