Avoid These Downgraded Stocks for February: American Airlines Group, EPR Properties, and Weight Watchers

NASDAQ: AAL | American Airlines Group, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AAL – Our recently launched new POWR Ratings evaluates stocks based on 118 different factors. Stocks are upgraded and downgrades every day. Stocks that were recently downgraded such as American Airlines Group (AAL), EPR Properties (EPR), and Weight Watchers (WW) are best to be avoided.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Feb 2, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The POWR Ratings have been run once again. Check out the latest ratings, and you will find plenty of upgrades, yet also a considerable number of downgrades. If you are looking to add stocks to your portfolio, considering reducing the size of your positions, or searching for stocks to short, it is in your interest to check the POWR Ratings daily. 

Use the POWR Ratings in combination with current events and other relevant information, and you will have a better idea of what stocks you should consider in the days and weeks ahead.

Without further ado, let’s delve into three of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades: American Airlines Group (AAL), EPR Properties (EPR), and Weight Watchers (WW).

American Airlines Group (AAL)

AAL, the result of the merger between U.S. Airways and AMR, has fallen on hard times. Though the company’s formation resulted in the largest international airline in the world, the transportation industry is struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It is quite possible flights to several countries will be limited or barred as the pandemic is sorted out. This is bad news for AAL as the company flies to 95 international destinations spread across more than 50 countries.

AAL is currently trading at $16.81, a figure representing about one-half of its 52-week high of $30.78. The stock may dip back down toward its 52-week low of $8.25 in the weeks ahead, mainly because the holiday season is over and people have even less reason to travel as the pandemic rages on. AAL is adding debt, burning through cash, and struggling to stay afloat. There is even more reason for concern when you consider the fact that the airline industry requires an abundance of capital to operate and has low margins.

All in all, AAL has more than $40 million of aggregate debt, a clear sign that investors should stay away. AAL’s disappointing POWR Ratings reinforce this bearish outlook. The stock has F grades in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components. You can find out AAL’s grades in the Value, Quality, and Growth Components by clicking here. AAL is also ranked toward the bottom of its industry, coming in 24th out of 28 publicly traded stocks. Click here to find other stocks traded in the Airlines industry.

EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR develops and acquires megaplex theaters along with retail entertainment sites, recreational properties, and special properties. EPR is currently trading at $36.99, a figure that represents one-half of its 52-week high price of $72.49. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is 17.16, meaning it is likely a bit overpriced considering it is operating in an industry in the midst of disruption.

EPR has an F grade in the Sentiment and Growth POWR Grade components. Click here to find out how EPR ranks in terms of the Momentum, Quality, Value, and Stability components. It is quite concerning that EPR is ranked 31st out of 38 publicly traded companies in the REITs- Retail space. You can find better stocks in the REITS – Retail industry by clicking here.

The average analyst price target for EPR is $31.63, meaning the stock could have a potential 24% downside. There is a chance megaplex theaters will never resume normal operations as the film industry shifts away from brick-and-mortar theaters to in-home streaming, ultimately hurting the likes of EPR all the more.

Weight Watchers (WW)

WW was certainly popular in past decades, yet the company and its stock are not proving timeless. This weight-loss services provider can rebound when the pandemic eventually ends, yet the masses are not exactly focused on eating healthy while quarantining at home. Making matters worse for WW is that Lifesum, Noom, and several other worthy competitors are gunning for its market share.

Though WW currently has a forward P/E ratio of around 11, the stock still does not hold appeal simply because it operates in a crowded space amidst a pandemic when people are more than happy to scarf down junk food due to social distancing, widespread depression, and high unemployment.

The POWR Ratings reveal WW has D grades in the Growth and Sentiment components. You can find WW’s grades in the Momentum, Stability, Quality, and Value components by clicking here. All in all, WW is ranked 8th out of 12 stocks in the Medical – Consumer Goods industry. Click here to find better stocks in the Medical – Consumer Goods industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

#1 Ingredient for Picking Winning Stocks

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

AAL shares were trading at $16.60 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.24 (-1.43%). Year-to-date, AAL has gained 5.26%, versus a 2.08% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EPRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Best Buy is Reity’s Stock of the Week

Best Buy (BBY) is an impressive stock across a variety of metrics. It’s 35% cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet, it grew sales by 21% last quarter, while the S&P 500’s revenue growth was flat. It’s thrived during the coronavirus but won’t be negatively affected by the economy reopening. Get all the details below on why BBY is our Stock of the Week...
Feb 1, 2021 | 8:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying in 2021

The era of remote working and virtual learning should keep the technology sector’s momentum alive for the foreseeable future. Hence, stocks like Garmin (GRMN) and NETGEAR (NTGR) could be good investments.
Feb 2, 2021 | 5:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Polaris Stock Still a Buy?

One of the biggest sports vehicle manufacturers in the United States, Polaris (PII) is well-positioned to become a leading manufacturer of electric sports vehicles soon. With strategic expansion plans and strong financials, PII’s momentum should help the stock hit fresh highs soon.  
Feb 2, 2021 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

The still uncertain, and by any measure gradual, U.S. economic recovery is of some concern to investors. With only a marginal increase in GDP over the past quarter, and with unemployment still depressingly high, many expect the U.S. to remain in a recession at a minimum through the first half of the year. So, it might be wise to consider investing in Walmart (WMT), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and CVS Health (CVS) for now because these companies operate in the recession-proof segments of the economy. Let’s take a close look.
Feb 2, 2021 | 4:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Polaris Stock Still a Buy?

One of the biggest sports vehicle manufacturers in the United States, Polaris (PII) is well-positioned to become a leading manufacturer of electric sports vehicles soon. With strategic expansion plans and strong financials, PII’s momentum should help the stock hit fresh highs soon.  
Feb 2, 2021 | 11:56am

Read More Stories

More American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AAL News