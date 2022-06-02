Apple vs. Amazon: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: AAPL | Apple Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AAPL – In this article I will analyze and compare Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) to determine which FAANG stock is currently a better investment.

Oleksandr PylypenkoBy Oleksandr Pylypenko

Jun 2, 2022


FAANG is an acronym used to describe five popular US companies in the tech sector – Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook (FB), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) (GOOGL). These companies are very popular with investors and have seen impressive returns in recent years.

However, the current market correction, coupled with Fed policy tightening, has hit tech stocks hard, as is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 19.46% loss since the beginning of 2022 versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (SPY) 13.76% loss over the same period. However, challenging times like these allows investors to scoop up shares of prominent companies at a considerable discount.

With this in mind, today, I’ll analyze and compare two FAANG members, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN), to determine which stock presents a better buying opportunity. 

Apple Inc. is an American technology company that engages in the design, production, and sale of various high-tech electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other variety of related accessories and services. Founded in 1994, Amazon.com is the largest e-commerce company in the world, as well as being a leader in cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Year-to-Date (YTD), AAPL has dropped 16.25%, while shares of AMZN have lost 27% over the same period.

Recent Developments 

On June 1st, Nikkei Asia reported that Apple is shifting some portion of iPad production away from China to Vietnam after severe COVID-19 lockdowns in China affected the company’s supply chain. This move aims to diversify Apple’s supply network, considering that the company shipped around 58 million iPads worldwide last year. Also, April smartphone data in China revealed that Apple shipments stood at 1.7 million units for the month, below the historical average of 3.1 million shipments. Most likely, this trend reflects the impact of consumer spending slowdown caused by shutdowns.

On June 1st, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth called Amazon.com his best idea. The analyst noted that U.S. e-commerce sales advanced 6.7% year-over-year in Q1 to $231 billion. Although U.S. e-commerce penetration dropped year-over-year for a fourth consecutive quarter to 20.7% of adjusted retail sales, Anmuth expected this figure to rise to 40% in the foreseeable future. Finally, the analyst expects an acceleration in Amazon’s revenue in the second half of 2022 due to the growth in its “key under-penetrated categories.”

Financial Overview & Analysts’ Estimates 

On April 28th, Apple declared an earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In Q2, the company’s total revenue increased 8.6% year-over-year to $97.3 billion, primarily driven by a 5% YoY increase in iPhone sales to $50.57 billion. Also, AAPL’s Services revenue stood 17% higher year-over-year at $19.82 billion, while the Mac segment advanced 15% year-over-year to $10.44 billion. Not surprisingly, Apple surpassed the Wall Street consensus revenue projections by $3.31 billion. The tech giant’s second-quarter GAAP EPS has been reported at $1.52, beating Wall Street estimates by $0.09.

For the third quarter, analysts expect AAPL’s EPS to be $1.15, down 11.36% year-over-year. Additionally, an $82.51 billion average revenue estimate for the third quarter of 2022 shows a moderate 1.32% year-over-year improvement. 

On April 28th, Amazon announced earnings for the first quarter of 2022. In Q1, Amazon’s net sales grew 7.3% year-over-year to $116.44 billion, standing in line with analysts’ top-line estimates. However, excluding the $1.8 billion unfavorable impacts from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates during the quarter, the company’s net sales grew 9% YoY. Besides, Amazon’s first-quarter GAAP EPS was ($7.56), significantly missing the analysts’ estimates by $15.78. That’s because the company reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in 1Q22 compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in 1Q21.

It is important to note that AMZN’s operating cash flow deteriorated 41% to $39.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, while free cash flow turned to an outflow of $18.6 billion over the same period.

The company’s EPS is expected to decrease 76.29% YoY to $3.58 in its second quarter of 2022. However, analysts expect AMZN’s revenue to rise 6.10% year-over-year to $119.98 billion in the current quarter.

Comparative Valuation

In terms of Forward P/E, AMZN is currently trading at 129.17x, which is significantly higher than Apple, whose multiple presently comes in at 24.23x

When it comes to the TTM EV/EBITDA multiple, AMZN’s EV/EBITDA multiple of 22.49x is about 25% higher than AAPL’s 17.98x. 

Bullish Options Bets Placed On AAPL Stock

The open interest levels for July 15th, $145.00 call options, increased modestly on May 27th. According to data provided by barchart.com, the open interest rose by 5,717 contracts to about 26,329. A buyer of those calls would need AAPL stock to rise to $154.95 by the middle of July, which represents an upside opportunity of about 4% from current levels. 

The Bottom Line 

While both AAPL and AMZN are well-known blue-chip stocks, with excellent growth prospects, I believe that AAPL stock looks more attractive at current levels because of its better financials, relatively lower valuation, and positive options market sentiment.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AAPL shares were trading at $148.09 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.62 (-0.42%). Year-to-date, AAPL has declined -16.37%, versus a -13.59% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Oleksandr Pylypenko


Oleksandr Pylypenko has more than 5 years of experience as an investment analyst and financial journalist. He has previously been a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha, Talks Market, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AAPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Apple Inc. (AAPL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AAPL News