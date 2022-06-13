Is Alight a Good Growth Stock to Invest In?

: ALIT | Alight, Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

ALIT – Cloud services provider Alight (ALIT) has been losing momentum since its stock market debut in July last year, amid the extended market weakness and bleak fundamentals. As the markets remain volatile amid record-high inflation and potential rate hike concerns, is ALIT a good investment now? Read more to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Jun 13, 2022


Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is a leading cloud services provider of integrated human capital and business solutions. The company operates in three segments: Employer Solutions; Professional Services; and Hosted Business. It is a subsidiary of the alternative investment management company The Blackstone Group, Inc. (BX).

ALIT went public through a reverse merger with institutional investor Bill Foley-backed blank check company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. on July 6, 2021. However, the stock declined 27.7% since then to close Friday’s trading session at $7.53. Also, the stock fell 30.7% year-to-date due to the extended market correction and bleak growth prospects.

Here’s what could shape ALIT’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

ALIT’s revenues increased 5.2% year-over-year to $725 million in the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Gross profit improved marginally from the same period last year to $223 million.

However, the company’s operating expenses increased 30.8% from the prior-year quarter to $225 million. Consequently, operating losses amounted to $2 million, compared to $46 million in earnings reported in the fiscal 2021 first quarter. EBT loss came in at $12 million. Net loss stood at $12 million, translating to a $0.02 loss per share.

Mixed Growth Prospects

Analysts expect ALIT’s revenues to increase 7.1% year-over-year to $719.88 million in the fiscal second quarter (ending June) and 8% year-over-year to$745.48 million in the fiscal third quarter (ending September). However, analysts expect the company’s EPS to decline 25% from the same period last year to $0.14 in the next quarter.

Furthermore, Street expects ALIT’s revenues to rise 6.5% year-over-year in fiscal 2022 and 7.7% year-over-year in fiscal 2023. However, the annual consensus estimate of $0.58 for the ongoing year indicates a 19.8% decline from the same period last year.

Mixed Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, ALIT is currently trading at 12.98x, 18.9% lower than the industry average of 16.02. Its forward Price/Sales and Price/Book multiples of 1.13 and 0.76 compare with industry averages of 1.27 and 2.48.

However, the stock’s trailing-12-month Price/Cash Flow ratio of 46.23 is 184.3% higher than the industry average of 16.26. In addition, its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 59.15 is 316.4% higher than the industry average of 14.20. Furthermore, ALIT’s forward EV/Sales ratio of 2.26 is 39.9% higher than the industry average of 1.62.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ALIT has an overall rating of C, which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ALIT has a grade of C for Value and a D for Momentum. The stock’s mixed valuation is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, ALIT is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $8.54 and $10.08, indicating a downtrend and justifying the Momentum grade.

Of the 156 stocks in the D-rated Software – Application industry, ALIT is ranked #86.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, view ALIT ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Stability, and Quality here.

Bottom Line

Tech stocks have been the worst performers amid the ongoing market correction. In fact, the ongoing tech rout has caused ALIT to wipe off its initial gains after listing last year. As the Fed maintains its aggressive hawkish policies, tech stocks are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Thus, investors should wait until the tech markets stabilize before investing in ALIT.                                                    

How Does Alight (ALIT) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ALIT has a C rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT), Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), and Enghouse Systems Limited (EGHSF), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ALIT shares were trading at $7.02 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.51 (-6.77%). Year-to-date, ALIT has declined -35.06%, versus a -19.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ALITGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CVLTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RMNIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EGHSFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Odds of a Bear Market Are Increasing by the Day

Last week I was a "Doubting Thomas" when it came to the staying power of the recent S&P 500 (SPY) rally. It just looked like yet another in a long line of failed bounces in 2022 before the next leg lower. Gladly this recent bounce gave us the opportunity to take more profits off the table while moving the POWR Value portfolio down to only 69.5% long the stock market (and created a hedge in Reitmeister Total Return where there is more of a market timing element to the trades. And yes, that portfolio actually rallied this week as the market tanked). The point is that the odds of bear market are increasing by the day. And right now we are amassing a 3rd assault on a break into bear market territory (below 3,855). The reasons why that probably takes places is shared in this week's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 11, 2022 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 2 Tech Stocks Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Despite the Tech sell-off due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the increased adoption of advanced technologies should help fundamentally sound stocks rebound soon. So, Wall Street analysts believe tech stocks Similarweb (SMWB) and Taboola.com (TBLA), trading under $10, could double in price from their recent dips.
Jun 11, 2022 | 2:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Big Profits From Low-Priced Stocks

Steve Reitmeister will join the MoneyShow Virtual Expo on June 7th, 2022.
Jun 1, 2022 | 4:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Big Profits From Low-Priced Stocks

Steve Reitmeister will join the MoneyShow Virtual Expo on June 7th, 2022.
Jun 1, 2022 | 4:01pm

Read More Stories

More Alight, Inc (ALIT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ALIT News