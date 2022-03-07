Amkor Technology: A Semiconductor Stock on Sale

NASDAQ: AMKR | Amkor Technology, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMKR – Shares of Amkor Technology (AMKR) are currently trading at significant discounts to the company’s peers. But is it wise to buy the stock now despite an expected sequential decline in AMKR’s net sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2022? Read on. Let’s find out.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Mar 7, 2022


Semiconductor packaging and test services provider Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) in Tempe, Ariz., is currently trading 28.4% below its 52-week high of $29.50, which it hit on Sept. 16, 2021. However, the company’s recently reported fourth-quarter results have been impressive. Its board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on March 21, 2022.

AMKR has provided guidance for first-quarter revenue of between $1.50 billion and $1.60 billion and earnings of between $0.45 and $0.65 per share. In addition, Giel Rutten, AMKR’s president and CEO said, “Our differentiated technology portfolio and deep customer and supplier relationships place us in a very strong market position, and we expect 2022 to be another year of growth.”

So, the stock’s near-term prospects look bright. Here is what I think could influence AMKR’s performance in the upcoming months:

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Robust Financials

AMKR’s net sales increased 26% year-over-year to $1.72 billion in the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its EBITDA grew 11.2% year-over-year to $398 million, while its net income came in at $217 million, representing a 70.9% year-over-year increase. Also, its EPS was  $0.88, up 69.2% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect AMKR’s EPS and revenue to grow 16.7% and 9.1%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.80 and $6.70 billion. In addition, its EPS is expected to grow 21.4% per annum over the next five years. And Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $28 in the near term, indicating a potential 32.6% upside.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward P/CF, AMKR’s 3.67x is 80% lower than the 18.40x industry average. Likewise, its forward P/S of 0.77x is 76.1% lower than the 3.22x industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s forward EV/S and EV/EBITDA of 0.82x and 3.69x, respectively, are significantly higher than the 3.30x and 12.99x industry averages.

High Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales, AMKR’s 12.70% is 463.4% higher than the 2.25% industry average. Likewise, its 10.48% trailing-12-month net income margin is 72.4% higher than the 6.08% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 24.41%, 11.99%, and 10.65%, respectively, are higher than the 7.56%, 4.97%, and 3.69% industry averages.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

AMKR has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. Among these categories, AMKR has an A grade for Value, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuation ratios.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given AMKR grades for Growth, Stability, Quality, Momentum, and Sentiment. Get all the AMKR ratings here.

AMKR is ranked #18 of 97 stocks in the A-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Note that AMKR is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

Bottom Line

AMKR reported impressive fiscal fourth-quarter results despite COVID-19-related disruptions and labor and supply shortages. It is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand. So, we think it could be wise to buy the stock at the current discounted valuation.

How Does Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

AMKR has an overall POWR Rating of B. But one could also check out these other stocks within the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), inTest Corporation (INTT), and Photronics, Inc. (PLAB).

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMKR shares were trading at $20.48 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.63 (-2.98%). Year-to-date, AMKR has declined -17.21%, versus a -10.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMKRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
INTTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLABGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 High-Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Anticipated oil and gas supply disruptions due to Western and EU sanctions on Russia is causing immense volatility in stock markets. So, it could be wise to bet on high-quality stocks Equinor (EQNR), Hugo Boss (BOSSY), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP). We think these names are well-positioned to survive the gloomy market sentiment. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 2:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low-Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Market Volatility

Multi-decade high inflation, Ukraine-Russia hostilities, and forthcoming interest rate increases by the Fed are fueling serious stock market volatility. To avoid the wild price swings, we think investors could consider adding low-beta stocks ResMed (RMD), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), and Quidel (QDEL) to their watchlists. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMKR News