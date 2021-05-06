Amazon vs. Alibaba: Which Cathie Wood E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – The e-commerce industry’s immense growth potential—with the expectation that people will stick with online shopping even after the pandemic—has made the key industry players ideal picks for renowned investor Cathie Wood’s ETFs. Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) are two of her biggest bets in this industry. But which company is expected to deliver better returns? Continue reading to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

May 6, 2021


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) are two of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, as well as two of the most valued companies globally. AMZN and BABA together dominate online global sales volume and are two of the most profitable companies in this industry.  And because the popularity of the e-commerce industry is expected to continue increasing even as  COVID-19 pandemic retreats, we think the two companies still have immense upside.

The industry tailwinds and promising outlook make both stocks ideal investment bets for Cathie Wood.  She holds approximately 19,800 shares of AMZN, which translates to a 0.15% weighting across ARKX and ARKF. The stock has a #117 weighted rank  across both the funds. She owns some 630,989 shares of BABA, which equates to a 0.32% weighting  across ARKX, ARKF and ARKQ. BABA is ranked #75 across all Ark funds.

AMZN has gained 41.1% over the past year, while BABA returned 16.3% over this period. In addition, AMZN shares have gained marginally year-to-date, while BABA’s shares declined by 2.6%. In terms of their past month’s performance, AMZN is the clear winner with 1.4% returns versus BABA’s 0.7% gains. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Click here to check out our E-commerce Industry Report for 2021

Latest Developments

On April 27, AMZN extended in-garage grocery delivery to Amazon Prime users in more than 5,000 cities in the U.S. . With online grocery shopping increasingly replacing traditional in-store shopping due to its efficiency, AMZN’s newly introduced services are expected to be a big hit.

The company has been expanding its cloud computing services periodically over the past couple of months, making Amazon Web Services one of the biggest cloud providers worldwide. AWS launches new software integration and updates nearly every day, making it one of the most used software worldwide.

Earlier in February, AMZN’s founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO to become an executive chairman of the board. He was replaced by Andy Jassy, formerly the CEO of AWS. Bezos has sold roughly $2 billion worth AMZN shares over the past week. This follows the former CEO’s sales of nearly $7.10 billion worth shares last year. However, Bezos previously stated that he is reducing his stake at AMZN to fund his space exploration company.

Following BABA’s lengthy antitrust proceedings, the e-commerce giant was fined $2.8 billion by the Chinese federal government for engaging in monopolistic behavior. The company is currently  raising $5 billion through multiple unsecured senior note offerings, which should allow it  to offset the loss incurred from fine. BABA also plans to use the proceeds of the note offerings to repay offshore debt and to meet potential acquisition expenses, along with financing its day-to-day operations.

Recent Financial Results

AMZN’s revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $108.50 billion in the first quarter, ended March 31. Its operating income rose 122.5% from the same period last year to $8.90 billion, while its net income improved 224% from its  year-ago value to $8.10 billion. Its EPS came in at $15.79, representing a 215.2% increase from the prior year quarter.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, BABA’s top line stood at $33.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year. Its income from operations improved 24% from the prior year quarter to $7.51 billion. Its non-GAAP EBITDA came in at $10.48 billion, indicating a 22% rise from the same period last year. And its  non-GAAP net income and earnings per ADS increased 27% and 21%, respectively, year-over-year to $9.07 billion and $3.38.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

AMZN’s revenues increased at a 29.5% CAGR  over the past three years. Its net income rose at an 89.8% CAGR over the past three years, while its EPS improved at an 87.7%  CAGR over this period. The company’s levered free cash flow increased at a 53.5% CAGR  over the past three years.

In comparison,  BABA’s revenues improved at a 41.6% CAGR over the past three years, while its levered free cash flow rose at a 23.5% CAGR over this period. The company’s net income and earnings increased at 33.4% and 31% CAGRs, respectively, over the past three years.

The Street expects AMZN’s EPS to rise 3.2% in the second quarter (ending June 2021), 33.1% in the current year, and 29.2% next year. Consensus revenue estimates indicate a 23.5% improvement in the current quarter, 27.1% rise in the current year, and 18.6% rise in fiscal 2022.

Analysts expect BABA’s EPS to rise 18.6% in the current  quarter, 24.1% in its fiscal year 2021, and 9.3% next year. BABA’s revenue is expected to rise 39.4% in the current year, and 30.9% next year.

In addition, both  companies have impressive earnings surprise histories; they beat the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Profitability

AMZN’s trailing-12-month revenue is 4.25 times  BABA’s. However, BABA is more profitable, with a 43.25% gross margin, compared to AMZN’s 40.48%. BABA’s net income margin and levered free cash flow margin of 24.71% and 27.85%, respectively, are significantly higher than AMZN’s 6.42% and 7.49%.

However, AMZN’s ROE, ROA and ROTC of 31.91%, 6.84% and 10.69%, respectively, compare favorably with BABA’s respective values.

Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward price-to-earnings, AMZN is currently trading at 60.51x, 173.2% higher than BABA’s 22.15x. AMZN is also more expensive in terms of non-GAAP forward PEG ratio (1.80 vs 1.18), and trailing-12-month price/cash flow ratio (24.85 vs 19.23).

But  BABA’s 6.22 trailing-12-month price/sales multiple is 57.1% higher than AMZN’s 3.96.

POWR Ratings

Both AMZN and BABA have  overall C ratings,  which equate to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assesses stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Both  companies have a B grade for Quality, which is justified by  their higher-than-industry profit margins. However, AMZN has a Sentiment grade of A, while BABA has a Sentiment grade of C. This is justified because AMZN’s growth potential is slightly higher than BABA’s. Both the stocks have a C grade  for Value, owing to their premium valuations.

Of the 71 stocks in the F-rated Internet industry, AMZN is ranked #11. In addition to the grades we’ve  highlighted, one  can view AMZN’s Ratings for Stability, Momentum and Growth here.

BABA is ranked #19 of 78 stocks in the D-rated China group. Click here to view additional ratings for BABA (Stability, Momentum and Growth).

The Winner

BABA’s recent antitrust fine has put a dent in its balance sheet. This, combined with more  higher debt issuance, is expected to reduce the company’s earnings and ROE in the coming months.

On the other hand, AMZN still faces  antitrust allegations by the U.S. government and European Union. Also,  the company’s recent management change creates some  uncertainty regarding the company’s performance because Bezos has been  key to AMZN’s success so far.

Considering these events, we think investors should wait until both the companies stabilize before investing their stocks.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if you bet on stocks with an Overall POWR Rating of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the China group. Also, check out the highly rated stocks in the Internet industry here.

Click here to check out our E-commerce Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

AMZN shares were trading at $3,306.88 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $36.34 (+1.11%). Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 1.53%, versus a 11.90% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BABAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What’s Happening With the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 100% in the past thirteen months, which starts to warp one's expectations for the stock price action. Meaning that the seemingly nasty sell off this week is NOT really that nasty in the grand scheme of things. Even in the most bullish of years the market will go down on 40% of the days. And sometimes those negative days get stacked together to make 3-5% pullbacks or even 10%+ corrections. But that doesn't change the fact that it’s still very much a bull market. Read on below to find out why…
May 5, 2021 | 1:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, investors are becoming increasingly bullish on the prospects of the industry due to the healthcare needs of the U.S.’ aging population and growing investments in care for that demographic. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on cheap healthcare stocks Cigna (CI) and Cardinal (CAH).
May 5, 2021 | 5:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 WallStreetBets Tech Stocks Analysts Predict Have More Than 30% Upside

The recent tech sell-off provides the perfect entry opportunity for investors to bet on good stocks at attractive levels to maximize their returns in the future. Reddit forum Wallstreetbets, which has gained attention this year for its power to squeeze short sellers, has been focusing on the stocks of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Skillz (SKLZ), and Corsair Gaming (CRSR). Thus, analysts expect these stocks to generate substantial momentum in the near term. Let’s discuss.
May 5, 2021 | 1:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News