The demand for software products and services to facilitate a remote lifestyle has accelerated since last year. And, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to bring the country back to its pre-pandemic economic level this year, progress on the vaccination front, or a lack thereof, remains a concern.

The United States vaccination rate is the lowest among the seven prosperous democracies, with just 61.94% of its population fully vaccinated, according to a University of Oxford study. This, coupled with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, suggests a continuation of remote lifestyle for the foreseeable future. Perhaps tellingly, established multinationals such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL), among others, have postponed their office reopening plans.

Because the software industry is expected to witness sustained demand in the coming months, Wall Street analysts expect lesser-known software stocks Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), Zix Corporation (ZIXI), and iHuman Inc. (IH) to rally by more than 45% in price.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)

AYX provides an end-to-end data analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. The Irvine, Calif., company also offers cloud-based solutions that allow users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

On July 30, AYX became an Elite Technology Partner of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), a provider of a cloud-based data platform. The partnership aims to provide customers of AYX and SNOW with a unified platform for various functionalities. This collaboration should allow AYX to grow significantly in the modern analytics space.

AYX became the Global Elite Partner of multinational company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on July 29. This marks an expansion of the two companies’ relationship, which was established earlier this year for a digital transformation. The partnership is expected to afford AYX the ability to stretch automation further in its line of business.

In its second fiscal quarter, ended June 30, AYX’s total revenue increased 24.8% year-over-year to $120.07 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit improved 24.5% from the prior-year quarter to $109.53 million. Its cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period was $286.18 million, up 120.7% from the same period last year.

A $0.09 consensus EPS estimate for the next year (fiscal 2022) indicates a 152.9% improvement from the current year. Likewise, the $626.05 million consensus revenue estimate for the next year reflects an 18.3% year-over-year increase. Moreover, AYX has an impressive surprise earnings history; it has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. AYX’s stock has gained 2.5% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $71.10.

Of the eight Wall Street analysts that have rated AYX, seven rated it Buy while one rated it Hold. The $108.86, 12-month median price target indicates a 53.11% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $80.00 to a high of $159.00.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI)