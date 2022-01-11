Should You Buy the Dip in Bath & Body Works Stock?

: BBWI | Bath & Body Works Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BBWI – Leading specialty retailer Bath & Body Works (BBWI) began trading as a standalone public company last year. But the stock generated weak momentum and has slumped more than 20% in price over the past month. So, with BBWI expecting the COVID-19 pandemic to continue impacting its business, will it be profitable to buy the dip in the stock? Read on to learn our view.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Jan 11, 2022


Leading specialty home fragrance & body care product retailer Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) in Columbus, Ohio, which was formerly known as L Brands, launched BBWI as a standalone public company, spinning off its Victoria’s Secret brand into a separate publicly traded company and began trading under the ticker ‘BBWI’ on August 3, 2021. However, BBWI’s momentum has been sluggish.

BBWI shares have slumped 1.7% in price over the past six months and 23.6% over the past month. Over the past five days, the stock has declined 12.3% to close yesterday’s trading session at $58.42. Furthermore, the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving average, indicating a downtrend.

The company posted its third-quarter earnings report in November without including Victoria’s Secret business’ results. BBWI’s net sales declined 1.2% year-over-year to $1.68 billion in the quarter ended Oct.30. Furthermore, analysts expect a 37.7% year-over-year decline in its revenue in the current quarter, a 49.7% decline in the next quarter, and a 32.7% decline in its current fiscal year. The company’s top-line growth could be hindered due to a loss of synergies from separating the businesses, and the global pandemic’s negative impact on its business and operational results. However, the company’s sales have increased significantly from the pre-pandemic period of 2019.

Here is what could shape BBWI’s performance in the near term:

Mixed Valuation

In terms of forward P/E, BBWI is currently trading at 14.61x, which is 9.2% lower than the 16.08x industry average. Also, the 0.75x non-GAAP forward PEG is 19% lower than the 0.93 industry average.

However, BBWI’s forward EV/Sales is 83.1% higher than the 1.40x industry average, and its 66.2% forward Price/Sales higher than the 1.16x industry average.

Mixed Financials

BBWI’s gross profit came in at $838.76 million, down 2.8% from its year-ago value. Its operating income declined 6.3% year-over-year to $408.50 million, while its net income from continuing operations decreased 9.7% year-over-year to $177.05 million. The company’s EPS from continuing operations declined 4.3% year-over-year to $0.66. However, its adjusted net income from continuing operations stood at $244.78 million, up 3.6% from the same period in the prior year, and its adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share increased 10.8% year-over-year to $0.92.

Higher-Than-Industry Profit Margins

BBWI’s 48.73% gross profit margin is 35.7% higher than the 35.91% industry average. Also, its 12.31% net income margin is 87.7% higher than the 6.56% industry average.

Furthermore, BBWI’s 26.51% and 23.62% respective ROA and ROTC are 346.3% and 213.2% higher than the industry averages.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

BBWI has an overall C rating which translates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a grade of C for Value, consistent with its mixed valuation.

BBWI has a D grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 1.70 beta.

Of the 61 stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry, BBWI is ranked #26.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can also view BBWI’s grades for Quality, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry here.

Bottom Line

BBWI expects its fourth-quarter earnings per share to be at the high end of its previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.25, compared to earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.96 in 2020. However, the company anticipates the pandemic will impact its business adversely. Moreover, given its stretched valuation and high volatility, we think it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BBWI has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), Masonite International Corporation (DOOR), and Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

BBWI shares were trading at $58.59 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.17 (+0.29%). Year-to-date, BBWI has declined -16.05%, versus a -1.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BBWIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DLTHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AYIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOORGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy for 2022: NVIDIA vs. Himax Technologies

Given the demand for chips in various industries worldwide, governments and corporations are pouring funds into the semiconductor industry to help ease the chip shortage and ramp up its production this year. This should enable prominent chipmakers NVIDIA (NVDA) and Himax (HIMX) to profit substantially in the upcoming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
Jan 4, 2022 | 8:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Buy for 2022: NVIDIA vs. Himax Technologies

Given the demand for chips in various industries worldwide, governments and corporations are pouring funds into the semiconductor industry to help ease the chip shortage and ramp up its production this year. This should enable prominent chipmakers NVIDIA (NVDA) and Himax (HIMX) to profit substantially in the upcoming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.
Jan 4, 2022 | 8:03pm

Read More Stories

More Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BBWI News