The market has been quite cold of late. Investment gurus are sounding the alarms, indicating a bear market might be developing. However, some stellar investing opportunities are still available for those willing to do their research and exercise patience.

It is in your financial interest to sort through the POWR Ratings at least once every other day. These ratings are updated throughout the week to provide investors with the information necessary to make educated and informed investing decisions. Though plenty of newbie retail investors are treating the stock market as a digital casino, those who diligently buy and hold stocks for the long haul will emerge as the big winners across posterity.

Best Buy (BBY), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) are three of the most attractive stocks recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings. Let’s take a look at each of these stocks for a better understanding of their unique merits.

Best Buy (BBY)

BBY is selling computers as fast as they are offloaded from the truck. Head on over to your local BBY, and you might find slim pickings, especially if you are in the market for a desktop tower. BBY is making more money per computer sold due to the shortage, yet the cost of the materials necessary to make those units is also increasing. BBY also sells appliances, video games, electronics, and additional consumer/home office products.

BBY has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. BBY also has a Momentum Grade of A and Bs in the Quality, Sentiment, and Value components. You can find out how BBY fares in the Stability and Growth components by clicking here.

BBY is ranked fifth out of 40 stocks in the B-rated Specialty Retailers industry. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. BBY is trading about $19 below its 52-week high of $128.58. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is a mere 11.07, meaning it is undervalued.

BBY’s appeal is largely centered on its extensive selection of items necessary for remote work. The pandemic continues to rage on, meaning that many more people will be working from home with computers, monitors, and other items sold by BBY.

BBY is also entering the electric mobility product market, selling e-bikes, scooters, and other mobility products with electric drivetrains. Though the company failed in its quest to sell Brammo electric bikes years ago, the electric mobility trend is now reaching a mainstream tipping point.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

JOUT, a designer, maker, and marketer of recreational products, generates revenue by selling outdoor equipment, diving supplies, watercraft, and marine electronics.