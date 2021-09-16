3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in September

BBY – Most investors are aware that the market has been experiencing some turbulence over the past week couple weeks. That’s why investors should only consider stocks rated a Buy or Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. These stocks have historically outperformed. Best Buy (BBY), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) are three great examples.

Sep 16, 2021


The market has been quite cold of late. Investment gurus are sounding the alarms, indicating a bear market might be developing. However, some stellar investing opportunities are still available for those willing to do their research and exercise patience.

It is in your financial interest to sort through the POWR Ratings at least once every other day. These ratings are updated throughout the week to provide investors with the information necessary to make educated and informed investing decisions. Though plenty of newbie retail investors are treating the stock market as a digital casino, those who diligently buy and hold stocks for the long haul will emerge as the big winners across posterity.

Best Buy (BBY), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) are three of the most attractive stocks recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings. Let’s take a look at each of these stocks for a better understanding of their unique merits.

Best Buy (BBY)

BBY is selling computers as fast as they are offloaded from the truck. Head on over to your local BBY, and you might find slim pickings, especially if you are in the market for a desktop tower. BBY is making more money per computer sold due to the shortage, yet the cost of the materials necessary to make those units is also increasing. BBY also sells appliances, video games, electronics, and additional consumer/home office products.

BBY has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. BBY also has a Momentum Grade of A and Bs in the Quality, Sentiment, and Value components. You can find out how BBY fares in the Stability and Growth components by clicking here.

BBY is ranked fifth out of 40 stocks in the B-rated Specialty Retailers industry. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. BBY is trading about $19 below its 52-week high of $128.58. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is a mere 11.07, meaning it is undervalued. 

BBY’s appeal is largely centered on its extensive selection of items necessary for remote work. The pandemic continues to rage on, meaning that many more people will be working from home with computers, monitors, and other items sold by BBY.

BBY is also entering the electric mobility product market, selling e-bikes, scooters, and other mobility products with electric drivetrains. Though the company failed in its quest to sell Brammo electric bikes years ago, the electric mobility trend is now reaching a mainstream tipping point.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

JOUT, a designer, maker, and marketer of recreational products, generates revenue by selling outdoor equipment, diving supplies, watercraft, and marine electronics.

JOUT is ranked second out of 35 stocks in the Athletics & Recreation industry. This industry has 35 stocks. You can find other top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here.

JOUT has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Sentiment Grade of A and B grades in the Quality, Momentum, and Value components. Investors can find out how JOUT grades in the rest of the components, including Stability and Growth, by clicking here.

JOUT’s beta of 0.91 is reassuring, especially considering the market’s latest decline. In terms of price returns, the stock has gained over 28% in the last year. The single analyst who has issued a price target for JOUT set it at $180. This means JOUT has an upside potential of 62.37%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

ZBRA’s business appears to be as future-proof as it gets. This tech company provides asset intelligence solutions that facilitate automation. ZBRA’s automated tools help with data capture, identification, maintenance, inventory management, and overarching operational efficiency.

ZBRA is ranked just outside the top five of its A-rated Industrial – Machinery industry, coming in at number six overall. Investors can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

ZBRA has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has B grades in the Quality, Sentiment, Stability, and Growth components. Click here to find out how ZBRA grades in the rest of the components, including Momentum and Value.

BBY shares rose $0.01 (+0.01%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, BBY has gained 11.80%, versus a 20.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


