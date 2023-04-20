Does This Buy-Rated Internet Stock Have the Potential to Maintain Momentum?

NASDAQ: BKNG | Booking Holdings Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BKNG – Shares of online booking service provider Booking Holdings (BKNG) have been soaring in price, reaching its 52-week high recently. Let’s examine a few of the company’s key financial metrics that could help sustain its price strength…

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Apr 20, 2023


Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) reached a 52-week high of $2,721.85 on April 18, indicating considerable strength in the stock. On top of that, BKNG has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, further indicating an upward trend. The company has had several recent quarters of beating earnings estimates and is projected to follow this trend in its upcoming report on May 4.

BKNG has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. In order to better understand the factors driving BKNG’s success, let’s look at some of its key metrics.

Tracking BKNG’s Growth

The revenue for BKNG has exhibited an overall upward trend from $11.30 billion in June 2020 to $17.09 billion in December 2022, demonstrating an overall growth rate of 52%. In this period, there have been some significant fluctuations in revenue, with a peak of $14.65 billion in June 2022 and a low of $5.65 billion in March 2021.

BKNG Stock Price: Surging Trend Over 180 Days

The share price of BKNG has been increasing over the timespan. Between October 28, 2022, and April 20, 2023, the share price grew by a factor of 1.45, increasing from $1,845.42 to $2,681.46. This is an accelerating trend as the growth rate increases over time. Here is a chart of BKNG’s price over the past 180 days.

BKNG POWR Ratings: Quality, Growth, and Momentum Rise

The Buy-rated stock ranks well in its category of 60 Internet stocks. Specifically, BKNG ranks 11 within its category, which is considered a relatively good score.

The POWR Ratings for BKNG show that the three highest-rated dimensions were Quality, Growth, and Momentum, with values of 94, 66, and 74, respectively, as of April 20, 2023. All three of these dimensions had a clear upward trend throughout the period observed. Sentiment also showed an upward trend, but with a lower rating at 84, while Value and Stability declined overall during the same period, with Value falling from 43 to 37.

How Does Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

Other stocks in the Internet sector that may be worth considering are Travelzoo (TZOO), trivago N.V. (TRVG), and Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) — they have better POWR Ratings.

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

BKNG shares were trading at $2,689.98 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $13.70 (+0.51%). Year-to-date, BKNG has gained 33.48%, versus a 8.50% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BKNGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TZOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DESPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4,200 = New Bull Market?

Many investors are pointing to the levels north of 4,200 for the S&P 500 (SPY) as the promised land. That’s because it would represent a 20% increase from the October 2022 lows that “technically” represents a new bull market. Unfortunately 40 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister points out why its not as easy as it sounds. Get his market outlook, trading plan and top picks in the commentary below...
Apr 19, 2023 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After Surging 90%, Is It Time To Buy This AI Stock?

AI-provider BigBear.ai’s (BBAI) has been on a surge lately. Does it mean the stock is worth investing in now? Read on to find out…
Apr 19, 2023 | 2:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Growth

Despite the technology sector facing short-term challenges, its long-term outlook remains positive due to the accelerated digital transformation. As technology plays a crucial role in our daily lives, the ongoing demand for innovative products and services should drive its growth. Therefore, it could be wise to load up fundamentally sound tech stocks TDK Corp. (TTDKY), Vtech Holdings (VTKLY), and Spirent Communications (SPMYY). Read more…
Apr 19, 2023 | 11:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks With Skyrocketing Demand

The software industry is expected to stay resilient in the foreseeable future, owing to increased investment in advanced technology and its robust demand. Given this backdrop, the strong fundamentals of Autodesk (ADSK) and DocuSign (DOCU) could make them solid buys now. Read on…
Apr 19, 2023 | 10:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Growth

Despite the technology sector facing short-term challenges, its long-term outlook remains positive due to the accelerated digital transformation. As technology plays a crucial role in our daily lives, the ongoing demand for innovative products and services should drive its growth. Therefore, it could be wise to load up fundamentally sound tech stocks TDK Corp. (TTDKY), Vtech Holdings (VTKLY), and Spirent Communications (SPMYY). Read more…
Apr 19, 2023 | 11:44am

Read More Stories

More Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BKNG News