1 Biotech Stock You Shouldn't Follow Wall Street's Bullishness On

: BNGO | Bionano Genomics, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BNGO – Wall Street analysts expect Biotech stock Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to grow more than 160% in the near term. However, the stock’s fundamentals appear bleak, and the stock has lost more than 20% in 2022. Therefore, investors might avoid following Wall Street’s bullishness on this stock. Let’s find out….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Nov 7, 2022


Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, Saphyr instruments, Saphyr Chip, Bionano Prep Kits, and DNA labeling kits.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., President, and CEO of BNGO, believes that the company’s planned advancements have laid the foundation for revenue growth and further penetration of its target markets, including cytogenomics, discovery research, and cell bioprocessing.

BNGO has gained 12.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $2.29. Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $6.00 in the near term indicating a potential upside of 162%.

However, it has lost 23.4% year-to-date and 61.4% over the past year. On top of it, the stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.16, which it hit on May 12, 2022.

Also, the stock’s bottom-line outlook doesn’t seem bright. Analysts expect BNGO’s EPS to decline 65.4% year-over-year to negative $0.43 in 2022. Moreover, its EPS is expected to remain negative in 2023.

Here is what could shape BNGO’s performance in the near term:

Rising Expenses and Declining Bottom Line

For the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, BNGO’s total revenue came in at $7.22 million, up 55.1% year-over-year.

However, its loss from operations came in at $32.15 million, up 55.5% year-over-year. Moreover, its net loss came in at $31.81 million, up 53.3% year-over-year. Also, its non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $26.39 million, up 41% year-over-year.

Stretched Valuation

BNGO’s forward EV/Sales of 18.93x is 403.3% higher than the industry average of 3.76x. Its forward Price/Sales of 25.23x is 495.1% higher than the industry average of 4.24x. In addition, its trailing-12-month Price/Book of 2.41x is 26.6% higher than the industry average of 1.91x.

Negative Profitability

BNGO’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 16.91% is 68.9% lower than the industry average of 54.31%. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of negative 217.16% is lower than the negative industry average of 2.44%.

Furthermore, its trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA of negative 23.96% and 36.10% compared with the industry averages of negative 21.75% and 30.24%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

BNGO has an overall rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. BNGO has an F grade for Quality, consistent with its lower-than-industry profit margins.

It has a D grade for Value, consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation multiples.

The stock has an F grade for Stability, in sync with its beta of 2.26.

In the 386-stock Biotech industry, BNGO is ranked #383. The industry is rated F.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for BNGO (Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Biotech industry here.

Bottom Line

BNGO’s bottom line in its latest reported quarter has dropped drastically year-over-year. Moreover, the stock’s bleak profitability scenario is concerning. With the stock trading near its 52-week low, it could be best avoided now.

How Does Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While BNGO has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Amgen Inc. (AMGN), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BNGO shares were trading at $2.26 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.03 (-1.31%). Year-to-date, BNGO has declined -24.41%, versus a -19.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BNGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VRTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UTHRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GILDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMGNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Wake Up and Smell the Pain (Part 2)

How funny it was to see traders get it wrong once again. They misread the Fed announcement at 2pm ET leading to a big 1% rally for the S&P 500 (SPY). Within minutes of Chairman Powell speaking it dawned on every body that things have not gotten better...only worse. And thus the odds of future recession and greater stock downside have greatly increased. This article spells out why. Even better it highlights a game plan and top picks to profit as the market heads lower from here.
Nov 5, 2022 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Top Pick for the Bear Market

The S&P 500 (SPY) may be in bear market territory, but that doesn’t mean that every stock is down. In fact, there are 3 really good reasons why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) has been in the plus column this year…and likely to stay there. Read on below for why you should be filling up your portfolio with CASY shares at this time.
Nov 6, 2022 | 6:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time to Start Betting on These 2 Airline Stocks Again?

Pent-up travel demand in the post-pandemic era has helped the airline industry recover from losses. However, widespread macro headwinds do not seem to favor the industry's prospects. Let's find out if it's the right time to buy airline stocks Frontier Group (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)…
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Nasdaq Stocks You Need to Sell Before 2023

The Fed is expected to continue raising rates, for the time being, keeping the stock market under pressure. The interest rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite has lost more than 30% year-to-date. Moreover, soaring recession probabilities could accelerate a pullback across markets. Investors might avoid fundamentally weak Nasdaq stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) before 2023. Keep reading…
Nov 7, 2022 | 8:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time to Start Betting on These 2 Airline Stocks Again?

Pent-up travel demand in the post-pandemic era has helped the airline industry recover from losses. However, widespread macro headwinds do not seem to favor the industry's prospects. Let's find out if it's the right time to buy airline stocks Frontier Group (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE)…
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:07pm

Read More Stories

More Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BNGO News