3 Top-Rated Foreign Oil Stocks to Buy Now

NYSE: BP | BP PLC ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

BP – Oil prices surpassed $90 for the first time since 2014, due to surging demand but limited supply. Many experts believe oil prices around the world will continue to rally. Therefore, we think foreign oil stocks BP (BP), Eni (E), and Petróleo Brasileiro (PBR) stocks are ideal bets now.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Feb 4, 2022


Oil prices reached seven-year highs on Friday amid rising geopolitical tensions and a winter storm in the United States. The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, gained 1.7% to trade at $92.67 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose 1.9% to hit $92.02 per barrel. Both benchmarks were on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain.

Oil demand is expected to grow to 100.23 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2022, up 3.5mb/d from 2021 and higher than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Despite pressure from top consumers such as the U.S. and India to raise output faster, the OPEC+ decided to stay put in its output increases. 

Given this backdrop, we think foreign oil stocks, BP p.l.c. (BP), Eni S.p.A. (E), Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) are ideal additions to your portfolio. 

BP p.l.c. (BP)

BP engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy; Oil Production & Operations; Customers & Products; and Rosneft segments. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. 

In October 2021, Cognite announced that it had signed a multi-year agreement with BP to use Cognite’s industrial dataops solution for increasing efficiency and sustainability of well operations. “BP is pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Cognite to focus on optimization through contextualized data,” said Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice-President Digital, Production & Business Services, BP.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2021, total revenues and other income increased 44.2% year-over-year to $37.87 billion. This can be attributed to a rise of 37.5% in sales and other operating revenues from the prior-year quarter to $36.17 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities came in at $5.98 billion, up 14.8% from the same period the prior year.

Street expects the company’s revenue to increase 34.6% year-over-year to $46.50 billion in the fiscal first quarter ending March 2022. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.14 indicates a rise of 45.6% year-over-year. In addition, BP has topped the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive. 

BP shares have gained 51.2% over the past year and 25.2% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $32.15.

BP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. BP has an A grade for Momentum. In the 46-stock Foreign Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #27. The industry is rated A. 

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades we’ve stated above, one can see the additional BP ratings for Growth, Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality here

Eni S.p.A. (E)

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, E explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

On October 29, E reported that it started the launching process of  IPO of its newly-formed businesses comprising EGL, retail, renewable energy production, and EV charging points divisions. The company plans to complete the transaction in 2022.  

E’s adjusted operating profit increased 364.1% year-over-year to €2.49 billion ($2.83 billion) in the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Its adjusted net profit, attributable to E’s shareholders, grew 1,035.3% from the year-ago value to €1.43 billion ($1.62 billion), while its per-share value increased 1,100% from its year-ago value to €0.40.

The consensus revenue estimate of $89.04 billion for fiscal 2022 indicates an increase of 10.7% year-over-year. Likewise, the consensus EPS estimate for the same period of $3.12 reflects a rise of 45.1% from the prior year. In addition, E has an impressive surprise earnings history as it has beaten the consensus EPS estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters. 

The stock has gained 47.5% over the past year and 26.9% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $30.63.

It’s no surprise E has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The stock has an A grade for Momentum and Sentiment and a B grade for Growth and Stability. It is ranked #13 in the Foreign Oil & Gas industry. Click here to see the E’s ratings for Value and Quality. 

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PBR produces and sells oil and gas internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining; Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments.

On December 9, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) announced that PBR had awarded it three frame agreements. The agreements reflect PBR’s drive to increase its oil recovery in its brownfield developments, mainly in post-salt fields in offshore Brazil.

PBR’s Sales revenues increased 76.9% year-over-year to $23.26 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Its gross profit stood at 81.4% from the prior-year quarter to $11.39 billion, while consolidated net income attributable to the shareholders of PBR came in at $5.94 billion, indicating an improvement of 2,616.1% year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA increased 87% from its year-ago value to $11.62 billion.

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 61.8% year-over-year to $85.19 billion for the fiscal year 2021. Likewise, Street expects EPS to improve 495.3% from the prior year to $2.21 for the same period. 

Over the past year, the stock has gained 21.8% and 24.8% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $13.34. 

PBR’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid fundamentals. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. PBR has a Momentum and Quality grade of A. It is ranked #19 in the same industry. To see additional PBR ratings for Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment, click here

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

BP shares were trading at $33.02 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.87 (+2.71%). Year-to-date, BP has gained 24.00%, versus a -4.74% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PBRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Steer Clear of These 3 Meme Stocks in February

Meme stocks rose in popularity last year, with several fundamentally bleak stocks vaulting to sky-high valuations, due primarily to retail trading. However, their gains have not been sustained. So, we think popular meme stocks from the last year, AMC Entertainment (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), are now best avoided. Read on.
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5G Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

5G technology is going to become the standard over the next decade, and it will facilitate an era where everyone and every device is always connected. Of course, this upgrade cycle will lead to many opportunities for investors. Some stocks to consider are Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), Ericcson (ERIC), Analog Devices (ADI), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More BP PLC ADR (BP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BP News