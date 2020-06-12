CCL – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 12, 2020 are CCL, CLF, RCL, PSO, and X.

Carnival Corp (CCL) Daily Price Recap

Carnival Corp’s 3 day negative streak has officially concluded, as the candle from the day prior closed up 14.56% ($2.54). The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 19.16% from previous day, but up 20.38% from the Thursday of last week. The daily price chart of Carnival Corp below illustrates.

Its dividend yield is higher than 94.21% of US dividend stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Daily Price Recap

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is up 12.86% ($0.72) since the previous day, marking a reversal from the day prior — and the end of a 3 day negative run. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 15.29% from previous day, but up 18.52% from the Thursday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 9.04% of US dividend stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Daily Price Recap

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s 3 day negative streak has officially concluded, as the candle from the previous day closed up 12.24% ($6.67). The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 12.92% from previous day, but up 40.85% from the Thursday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

As for RCL’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 2.14% US dividend payers.

Pearson Plc (PSO) Daily Price Recap

7.23 was the closing price of the day for Pearson Plc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 10.89% ($0.71) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 2.83% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 356.82% from Thursday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Pearson Plc.

As for PSO’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 79.54% US dividend payers.

United States Steel Corp (X) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 3 day negative run has come for United States Steel Corp, which finished the previous day up 10.8% ($0.9). The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 20.95% from previous day, but up 70.9% from the Thursday of last week. The daily price chart of United States Steel Corp below illustrates.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 11.79% of US dividend stocks.

CCL shares fell $0.28 (-1.40%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, CCL has declined -60.23%, versus a -4.93% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

